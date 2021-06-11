 Skip to content
Avid cyclist BoJo gets a gift from Joe
    Bicycle, Stephen Bilenky, United States, U.S. State Department, Bilenky Cycle Works, United Kingdom  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tallyho.ccView Full Size

Missed opportunity
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity


I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were able to build a bike in only two weeks, amazing!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Trudeau can have a hockey stick made for Putin and proceed to shove it up his ass?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?


The gears and chain hadn't been worked out yet.
 
Boberella [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity


Looks like blast to try to learn.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?

The gears and chain hadn't been worked out yet.


Yeah, I went to wikipedia and read a bit.  Weird.  If it were me, I would have said, "So a larger front wheel will be faster and smother... but if you do that, then how the hell can anyone ride it comfortably?  And how do you balance with that high a center of gravity?  Nah, that'll never work."

Which is probably why I'm a librarian and not a famous inventor.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when he learned the name of the eventual rider - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson - he decided to go on with it. "This is an opportunity" to raise his shop's profile, he thought at the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?


It was invented by someone that really hated people?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a limit to how much a gift is allowed to cost? Why would they require the bike to cost $1,500, at a premium time crunch, when they normally run $7,500?
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another fine example of an artist / artisan getting paid less in lieu of, "exposure".

"Hey, I know you usually charge $4,500 for your products, but I'm going to give you 1/3 that amount cuz I'm going to give your product to someone famous (who will never actually use it, or be seen using it).  I know it sounds like a horrible deal that completely disrespects your skill and expertise... but, THE EXPOSURE".
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?

It was invented by someone that really hated people?


Or someone who had a bunch of giant wheels left over from their "Giant deep-fried wheel on a stick" booth at the state fair.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?


Bigger wheel means more distance per turn of the pedals.  We have gears now to help with the mechanical advantage, but back then the most obvious/easiest thing was to make the wheel bigger to go faster per pedal.  Similar concept to why "speed" inline skates have big wheels but hockey inline skates have smaller wheels (maneuverability over mechanical advantage).
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ArkPanda: Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?

The gears and chain hadn't been worked out yet.

Yeah, I went to wikipedia and read a bit.  Weird.  If it were me, I would have said, "So a larger front wheel will be faster and smother... but if you do that, then how the hell can anyone ride it comfortably?  And how do you balance with that high a center of gravity?  Nah, that'll never work."

Which is probably why I'm a librarian and not a famous inventor.


When they are moving, they are probably self balancing like a regular bicycle.  Plus they were a great way to woo the ladies.
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity


I'd be wary of British government penny farthings.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I am not a number
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With NufarkTM you get a bike hater thread and a BoJo hater thread combined.

/cyclist
//hater
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Is there a limit to how much a gift is allowed to cost? Why would they require the bike to cost $1,500, at a premium time crunch, when they normally run $7,500?


I was wondering that, too. I assume there is some kind of limit.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Maybe Trudeau can have a hockey stick made for Putin and proceed to shove it up his ass?


Custom bicycle for Vladimir Putin:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?


They hadn't yet invented the chain/gear system. They needed the gigantic wheel in order to generate more speed per rotation. Or something like that.
 
inner ted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ArkPanda: Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?

The gears and chain hadn't been worked out yet.

Yeah, I went to wikipedia and read a bit.  Weird.  If it were me, I would have said, "So a larger front wheel will be faster and smother... but if you do that, then how the hell can anyone ride it comfortably?  And how do you balance with that high a center of gravity?  Nah, that'll never work."

Which is probably why I'm a librarian and not a famous inventor.


Yay bike tawlk and pron time
Fark user imageView Full Size

in this photo we see different wheel and tire sizes
it's remarkable how much difference wheel/tires sizes effect (affect? probably why I'm not a librarian) how the bike rides
as well as suspension
crazy that bikes are essentially still just bikes
 
ukexpat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boberella: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

Looks like blast to try to learn.


I've done a lot of organised rides in the Delmarva/PA area and there are always a couple of guys who show up riding penny-farthings/high wheelers.
 
inner ted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Except for ebikes
fark those motorbikes
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Is there a limit to how much a gift is allowed to cost? Why would they require the bike to cost $1,500, at a premium time crunch, when they normally run $7,500?


If the State Department bought it using their funds, most likely that's the highest limit possible that they can essentially 'petty cash' or use a government credit card for before that purchase by law goes out for bid.

The County I work for is the same way with most purchases, but our limit is higher: $3,500-- we can't purchase gifts.  We're also not the State Department and in the business of trying to appeal egomaniacal world leaders...
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holee gear ratio. Look at the farking cassette.

What is that, an 80 tooth cog?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 I have to admit I have never once seen a picture of Boris Johnson and thought "You know, if ever I saw an avid bicyclist, that's one right there."
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Joe got a discount?
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

grokca: They were able to build a bike in only two weeks, amazing!


If you were given some steel tubes and all the components how long would it take you to build one to specification?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe it woulda got made quicker if it wasn't one guy doing the work and two guys watching
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I have to admit I have never once seen a picture of Boris Johnson and thought "You know, if ever I saw an avid bicyclist, that's one right there."


Shockingly, there historically HAVE been lots of photos of him biking.

One of many:

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Also very infamously, riding (well... hilariously stuck, actually) on ziplines:

images.archant.co.ukView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gorn Fishin': Another fine example of an artist / artisan getting paid less in lieu of, "exposure".

"Hey, I know you usually charge $4,500 for your products, but I'm going to give you 1/3 that amount cuz I'm going to give your product to someone famous (who will never actually use it, or be seen using it).  I know it sounds like a horrible deal that completely disrespects your skill and expertise... but, THE EXPOSURE".


Yeah, but people in the G7 nations (including us farkers) are reading about Bilenky Cycle Works  coming through in a crunch. It's not like an Instagram influencer trying to scam free wedding photos because they've got 600 followers.

I'd wager that they'll actually end up selling a few more bicycles explicitly because of this.
 
Markus5
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I have to admit I have never once seen a picture of Boris Johnson and thought "You know, if ever I saw an avid bicyclist, that's one right there."


Maybe the wind-tossed hair?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ArkPanda: Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?

The gears and chain hadn't been worked out yet.

Yeah, I went to wikipedia and read a bit.  Weird.  If it were me, I would have said, "So a larger front wheel will be faster and smother... but if you do that, then how the hell can anyone ride it comfortably?  And how do you balance with that high a center of gravity?  Nah, that'll never work."

Which is probably why I'm a librarian and not a famous inventor.


Done right:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OdradekRex: [tallyho.cc image 600x600]
Missed opportunity

I shake my head every time I see one of those.  I mean, who the fark thought that was a good idea?  Why would anyone start with that form factor?


like all designers , they started with what they had to work with already.
Looking at the past and pondering why their designs seem to dumb is us pleasing being dumb.

We have all the history of data and understanding piled up in between the time of us and them to leverage for a better starting point.

Understanding the difference between what we understand today and we used to not understand back when, is what would not leave you asking so many questions about where they get their design sense from.
 
Resin33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Any artist/artisan learns early on that opportunists will grab at any chance to get free/discount work, and also are not mindful enough to understand that they are harming the artist/artisan.

At this point, he should have known better. If he hoped for exposure to work in his favor, he also understands that it is a risk. It may work, it may not.

Whining about it is not a good look, and probably will open him up for more opportunists who will try to discount the bikes because, "you made one for $1500, why not for me too? Fine, I'm not shopping here."
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

