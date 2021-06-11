 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Scientific controversy over trying to find a brown note for Whales   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Sad, Norway, Whale, Cetacea, Causality, Humpback whale, Baleen, Baleen whale, research team  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unnecessary. We already know the most annoying sound in the world.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, if they don't study them, they won't be able to answer the question "What kind of sounds harm whales and how can we best avoid making them?"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The research team conducting the experiment says it is designed to understand which kinds of human-made ocean noise affect the whales

Why don't we just ask them?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: The research team conducting the experiment says it is designed to understand which kinds of human-made ocean noise affect the whales

Why don't we just ask them?


this guy did

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
CatfoodSpork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I told my friends' 10 year old kid about the Brown Note and now he's driving his parents nuts trying to find it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think that while we have them there we should hook sensors up to their balls and then shoot torpedo's at them to see if torpedo's are terrifying to everyone or just land animals.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Minke whales?  Hmm... what a minke may look like:

Return of The Pink Panther: Seeing Eye Monkey (Minky - Meenky)
Youtube WnlIWpZSPXU
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Which hole does the brown note come out of?
 
Oak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just for fun, let's find a brown note for Wales instead.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.