(Twitter)   How does a Canadian respond to racism in Canada? "... [P]rivilege isn't simply about having things given to you. It's about not having barriers put in your way of getting those things in the first place." Read the whole thread for the full context   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From part 5: 'And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist.' The author is a prophet.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 520x324]
From part 5: 'And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist.' The author is a prophet.


And that 5th tweet - which directly calls out white supremacists - has the most replies by far, most of them proving the point that a hit dog will holler.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I discriminate against Twitter threads.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yup. It's time for Canuckians to stop coasting on our "good guy" image & correct the grievances being committed on our fellow citizens.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aaaand it's gone.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aaaaand it's back.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
twitter is not news.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar:
From part 5: 'And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist.' The author is a prophet.

And that 5th tweet - which directly calls out white supremacists - has the most replies by far, most of them proving the point that a hit dog will holler.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The extent of the replies to that post

/Captain Canuck
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remain confused why our news media even allows comments. The farking CBC comment sections are like a Klan meeting. Every time.

Screw "freedom". Take responsibility and stop giving a platform to these idiots. As a start.
 
Sentient
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy fark the comments are particularly ripe in that one.

I guess that's what you get for asking people to just consider another viewpoint for a brief moment. Even the Canadian breed of republican don't shop with all that thinkin' and gowin' bullshiat.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is also how a (presumably) Canadian responds.

As a Canadian, fark this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good for Ottawa.

/not looking at the comments and you can't make me
 
trialpha
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I remain confused why our news media even allows comments. The farking CBC comment sections are like a Klan meeting. Every time.

Screw "freedom". Take responsibility and stop giving a platform to these idiots. As a start.


Which is kind of baffling, as the CBC tends to lean left to begin with.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I remain confused why our news media even allows comments. The farking CBC comment sections are like a Klan meeting. Every time.

Screw "freedom". Take responsibility and stop giving a platform to these idiots. As a start.


News media allow comments, because they know that if you're commenting, your eyeballs are on their website, and so more clicks means more ad money.  That's all there is to it.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snort: twitter is not news.


Neither is Fark.
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Man people sure are biatchy about having privilege. 
Makes me think of the folks who think that the problems the poors face aren't real, until they themselves have a financial hiccup and find out that yeah, you can't live on min wage at all.

sheesh people are delicate about this stuff.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt:

Screw "freedom". Take responsibility and stop giving a platform to these idiots. As a start.

News media allow comments, because they know that if you're commenting, your eyeballs are on their website, and so more clicks means more ad money.  That's all there is to it.


And you'll keep coming back and clicking and refreshing to see if anyone has come along to congratulate you for your stunning insights.
 
kmfjd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so many conservatives tears in the replies trying to cope with being called out, it's glorious
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image image 520x324]
From part 5: 'And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist.' The author is a prophet.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this an attempt at British understated sarcasm?  Or an extremely dense American-style almost-gets-it post?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snort: twitter is not news.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: Man people sure are biatchy about having privilege. 
Makes me think of the folks who think that the problems the poors face aren't real, until they themselves have a financial hiccup and find out that yeah, you can't live on min wage at all.

sheesh people are delicate about this stuff.


They're delicate because they just can't imagine themselves in someone else's shoes, what life must be like for other people not as lucky as themselves, and then they insist they're right about everything.  Republican arrogance makes everything worse.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peki: Good for Ottawa.

/not looking at the comments and you can't make me


Continue not doing so - really. I was shaking my head so fast and hard I'm starting to worry about whiplash.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I agree with the message but this statement:

"And denying its existence is condoning racism."

Is kafkatrapping, an error in logic and reason, a subset of the Unfalsifiable Fallacy, aka the damned-if-you-do-damned-if-you-don't argument (or more mathematically: B and !B cannot both increase the probability of A), and one of the more commonly used arguments on tumblr.

Logic and critical thinking really should be a mandatory class in high school.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aimtastic:

Screw "freedom". Take responsibility and stop giving a platform to these idiots. As a start.

News media allow comments, because they know that if you're commenting, your eyeballs are on their website, and so more clicks means more ad money.  That's all there is to it.

And you'll keep coming back and clicking and refreshing to see if anyone has come along to congratulate you for your stunning insights.


Thank you for noticing my stunning insight, BTW.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, I'm embarrassed at the comments section.  Social media sucks.  I miss the days when bigots and idiots didn't get to feel like they were part of a community of rebels fighting for their cause.
 
Juc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer:
From part 5: 'And yes, the "see more replies" section of this thread will inevitably be full of them, each one saying why their often-racist remarks aren't racist.' The author is a prophet.

[Fark user image 425x138]

Is this an attempt at British understated sarcasm?  Or an extremely dense American-style almost-gets-it post?


it's a dense person.
They're all over the place, and seem to think that they're being targeted for being white when someone says racism exists etc.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It really isn't all that difficult to convince Cletus, who dropped out of middle school, that the reason why the black physician in his town made it and he didn't is all because of "reverse racism".

It must be such a relief to have a person with all of their teeth tell you that none of this is your fault. Those godless libs took away any chance you had and gave it to "them" for their votes.

This country isn't going to change for the better any time soon. This shiat has been building up for decades and the current crop of GOP traitors is really ramping up the rhetoric.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sefert: As a Canadian, I'm embarrassed at the comments section.  Social media sucks.  I miss the days when bigots and idiots didn't get to feel like they were part of a community of rebels fighting for their cause.


CBC comments have always been a cesspool. They make Youtube comments look smart.
Whenever anyone mentions how "polite" or "smart" or "progressive" Canadians are, I just point them to any random CBC comment page.

/Canadian
 
Juc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi:

CBC comments have always been a cesspool. They make Youtube comments look smart.
Whenever anyone mentions how "polite" or "smart" or "progressive" Canadians are, I just point them to any random CBC comment page.

/Canadian


They make people use a pretend real name and swear they're not using a fake name before posting though.
I thought that was supposed to make everybody nice on the internet.

/I never actually thought that
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Racism is a huge public health problem. Good for them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Needs to have "Redlining to prevent integrated home ownership" until at least 1985
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 425x425]


To remind people we're in the green part?
 
