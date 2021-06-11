 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Conventional wisdom, and conservative talking point, says that cutting jobless benefits will encourage the unemployed to get back to work. I'll take More Things Conservatives are Wrong About for $300
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives are desperate to believe than any bad thing that comes your way was earned via your moral shortcomings. Then, handily, all the good things that come their way are due to their moral superiority.

Which makes all those white people talking about how they unknowingly got addicted to opioid ads somewhat amusing.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks, Captain Obvious.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conservatives are idiots, assholes, and idiotic assholes.

Same as it always was.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scumbag Republicans want cheap, desperate labor. People seem to care a lot less about what they want these days than they used to. Being exploited by the people who instigated a failed white nationalist coup isn't attractive to most of us.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Conservatives are idiots, assholes, and idiotic assholes.

Same as it always was.


You forgot the terms: Sociopaths, sadists, and greedy.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Being cruel to poor people is the whole point. Getting people back to work is just a convenient excuse that sells well with the "I got mine" crowd.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It just makes me sick that these assholes are literally taking away money from their people just because the Democrats want to give it to them. It doesnvt even cost the state anything extra! It's just a big fark you.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Conservatives are desperate to believe than any bad thing that comes your way was earned via your moral shortcomings.


While conservative voters have certainly started believing in their parties endless bullshiat, GQP pols see this very differently.  Their major concern is that their "job creator" myth is crumbling.  People are starting to learn that they don't need to accept starvation wages. The right is terrified that what we're seeing now is the beginnings of a new labor movement that forces businesses to start reversing decades of labor cutbacks in order to retain the workers they need.

Taking away the enhanced benefits is 100% an attempt to force people back into those low wage jobs, before businesses are forced to start raising wages to attract workers.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The volumes of things that conservatives are wrong about:
i0.wp.comView Full Size


The volumes of things that conservatives are right about:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think I see a flaw. "Job searches" are not a good measurement.

With all the "Help Wanted" signs out there, the people whose benefits were cut did not have to do a "job search." They simply went out and got a job. Perhaps they got a job at the place they worked before the epidemic, which is now back open for business.

Not to say that cutting the benefits is a good thing. Clearly some people who weren't on their toes are still "searching," and may not find anything.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Scumbag Republicans want cheap, desperate labor.


The same people who are keeping a supply of cheap, desperate labor locked up at the boarder?  Those republicans?  The republicans that are doing their best to deport the cheap desperate labor that is already here?  Time for a new talking point.
 
anfrind
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its not that people don't want to work. Its that people can't afford to work.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That data doesn't say what the headline imagines it does.
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The frustrating thing is that they don't care that they're wrong.

Just like with sex education objectively REDUCING teen pregnancy, STDs, and abortions while conservatives claim the exact opposite.  They don't care what IS, just what they think SHOULD BE.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anfrind: Republicans always lie.


That depends on what the definition of "is" is.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I was on UI between jobs, you HAD to show at least 3 job searches per week to keep receiving your weekly UI cheque.

When...a friend...told their caseworker there was literally nothing available for their education, experience, and income expectations, she told them just to apply for something you're completely unqualified for to keep yourself in good standing.

I'm presuming a lot of this is people no longer going through the motions just to keep getting paid.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't figure it out. Obviously the evidence shows that cutting UI benefits doesn't work. What WILL work, though?

I've had postings up for 2 front desk staff and 2 housekeepers, 1 head housekeeper, and 1 maintenance position for months now, with no inquiries at all even though we're offering well above minimum wage. At this point I'd hire a ham sandwich if it could hand out room keys. We're handing out overtime like candy, but you can't make people work 7 days a week for months at a time.

The fast food restaurants down the street have had signs up offering $15 an hour for prep and register positions for just as long. They're also still short-handed.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Malenfant: Scumbag Republicans want cheap, desperate labor.

The same people who are keeping a supply of cheap, desperate labor locked up at the boarder?  Those republicans?  The republicans that are doing their best to deport the cheap desperate labor that is already here?  Time for a new talking point.


That was just bullshiat to make their ignorant base happy, until Trump and his wall came along. Ask the farmers in the South who watched their crops rot on the ground when that cheap labor decided to stay away how they really feel about deporting that labor source.

That crap was never meant to be acted upon it was just something for the racists to masturbate to.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We're not seeing an increase in relative search activity in states where those opt-outs begin to take effect," Jed Kolko, Indeed's chief economist, told Yahoo Money.

While I'm not in favor of cutting unemployment benefits, online job search activity is really not a great metric for measuring what effect cutting benefits had on the jobless. Did unemployment stay static, or did more people become employed? If more people found jobs, than I think online job search activity would fall.

Like I said, I think there should be no cuts made to unemployment.
If you want to entice people to come back to work, start paying them a living wage.
 
Cache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Serious question - can anyone name an issue that conservatives turned out to be right about?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jgok: I can't figure it out. Obviously the evidence shows that cutting UI benefits doesn't work. What WILL work, though?

I've had postings up for 2 front desk staff and 2 housekeepers, 1 head housekeeper, and 1 maintenance position for months now, with no inquiries at all even though we're offering well above minimum wage. At this point I'd hire a ham sandwich if it could hand out room keys. We're handing out overtime like candy, but you can't make people work 7 days a week for months at a time.

The fast food restaurants down the street have had signs up offering $15 an hour for prep and register positions for just as long. They're also still short-handed.


Well, what is your starting wage? Is it enough to cover the costs of daycare?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There are three possible outcomes to giving the unemployed 300 extra dollars a week, and the red states canceling that.

1.  Nothing of significance.  Blue states still get the extra money, so they win.
2.  It works for the better, blue states win.
3.  It crashes the entire world economy, and we have to become a one world government based on the betterment of the collective.  Blue team wins.

So, in conclusion, blue team wins.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: Serious question - can anyone name an issue that conservatives turned out to be right about?



They didn't like Kennedy because he was Catholic. They were worried about the Pope/Church having influence at a high level of our government.

So while they were wrong about him they were right to be worried...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
While I believe that most modern conservatives should be installed alongside highways on pikes, there is a good chance that this is related to the fact that you are required to at least play at making a job search while on UI benefits.
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
While the idea may not be completely faulty, the execution is.  As someone in the very gutted foodservice industry, there are quite a few people from kitchens who decided to try and take a break while they can and still get paid, perhaps actually able to participate in the lives of their friends and family for once.  However, the teat of unemployment prevents them from weening off the free money and they don't want to do the job anymore, but aren't qualified for much else.  I've been going on 50+ hour weeks for some time because these very same people dont want to come back, and on one hand, I can't blame them. People have realized most industries don't care about workers and their problems and lives, the industry just wants to use you as ling as it can and move on to the next warm body.

A quick CSB that exemplifies this mentality-
A decade or so ago, I was looking at renting out restaurant space from this couple who couldn't keep their cafe running so they had to shut it down, but were looking for ways to keep bringing income in to pay the bills.  I was asking about the place when it was open and how many people they had working for them and the lady answered they really only had one solid guy who worked for them almost every day, but she said his work started to taper off, and they felt he was just getting lazy.  Then she said, "but I guess he actually had gotten pretty sick, because he died". And Ill remember that always- you can be literally the only good worker, but when Your work fluctuates, thats all the companies care about.  Thanks for your life, Next!
 
