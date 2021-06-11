 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   You can't make this shait up. Except someone DID think of it. Putting bodycams on teachers because they're afraid they'll teach about racism   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
90
    More: Murica, Associated Press, Carson City, Nevada, Reno, Nevada, Nevada, Education, critical race theory, Bowl Championship Series, K-5 curriculum  
•       •       •

1176 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 11:03 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leader of the group pushing this is...wait for it...Karen.  Yes, really.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bodycams to prevent teachers from teaching.  That's extraordinary... stupid.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except someone DID think of it. Putting bodycams on teachers because they're afraid they'll teach about racism


Know what they DIDN'T think of? Teachers' unions. Stupid idea rightfully dies before hatched.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?


My guess is Karen is heavily invested in the bodycam industry
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?


Got to remind those kids of the school to prison pipeline with extra surveillance
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?


OBVIOUSLY they want to catch the teachers making social justice-oriented cultural marxist comments when they're walking the kids through the hallway or yelling at them on the playground. Elementary school teachers are devious and will memorize the blind spots, which basically guarantees they will try to get the third graders through as much of Das Kapital as possible while they're fetching them from the cafeteria.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?

My guess is Karen is heavily invested in the bodycam industry


Or her husband is a pedophile.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jesus f. christ.  What the hell is wrong with these people.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?


It's a whataboutism reaction to the idea of police being held accountable by body cameras.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Bodycams to prevent teachers from teaching.  That's extraordinary... stupid.


THEY TRIED TO TEACH MY BABY SCIENCE!
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we put body cams on anyone paid by state or federal governments?
Make it a blanket policy. That way, nobody feels left out.


Can't wait to see that sweet, sweet DMV body-cam footage.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I turn it off when I want to check Stephanie's butt for cheat notes?
Of can I get a copy of it?

Oh, jeeze, she's 19.  She dropped out in Freshman and Junior years to pursue a singing career.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OneFretAway: jesus f. christ.  What the hell is wrong with these people.


They want the conservative narrative taught over recorded history and facts. Conservatives don't like it that facts has a liberal bias.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children should report an adults teaching them Critical Race Theory to the authorities, even parents.
 
CaptainToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an educator, there is absolutely no reason to have a camera in a room unless you're working with profoundly disabled students who cannot advocate for themselves. Can you imagine how stressful it would be for you to perform your deeply personal profession knowing that an administrator can be watching you? It's a violation of not only my rights as a public employee but also the students right to be surveilled

But then again I'm not trying to force restrictions on people so I'm not super interested in controlling every thought
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, do that when all priests and protestant ministers wear body cams around children.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely a poison pill. Everyone says it's a stupid idea to mic up teachers, so hey, while we're at it, the police union uses the momentum to get rid of the cop cameras too.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's a good thing after all that bodycams always seem to fail at critical moments, or happen to have been turned off just when you think they shouldn't be.

Ah well - I guess we'll never know what students might have learned in those moments.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: How about we put body cams on anyone paid by state or federal governments?
Make it a blanket policy. That way, nobody feels left out.


Can't wait to see that sweet, sweet DMV body-cam footage.


If they stream in real time I can help with their crossword puzzles.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at the gym last night. The treadmill next to mine had a TV set to Faux. Whatever program went with the chryon "TEACHERS INDOCTRINATING STUDENTS" and other bullshiat about critical race theory.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think of the footage of Matt Gaetz and Roy Moore picking up their dates for the weekend.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptainToast: As an educator, there is absolutely no reason to have a camera in a room unless you're working with profoundly disabled students who cannot advocate for themselves. Can you imagine how stressful it would be for you to perform your deeply personal profession knowing that an administrator can be watching you? It's a violation of not only my rights as a public employee but also the students right to be surveilled

But then again I'm not trying to force restrictions on people so I'm not super interested in controlling every thought


...what are you trying to hide?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Bodycams to prevent teachers from teaching.  That's extraordinary... stupid.


We have always been at war with Eastasia.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?


Butbutbut... they might teach their students that racism is a real problem!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who need bodycams? Politicians. 24/7 with a GPS tag on their ass.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know. I think I get it.

These people don't want to have the uncomfortable conversations when their child comes home and realizes their parent and/or family are racist assholes. Can't have kids thinking for themselves.

JFC, and they call us snowflakes. These people literally want to tear down democracy and all sacred institutions simply because they can't handle the idea of treating a Black person with the respect and dignity they deserve.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still remember all the racist shiat I was taught when I was in school and I didn't even realize it at the time because it was pre-internet.

It's so sad that there are so many insane white people that need to be sent to private prisons because they are literally a danger to society.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Opponents of the Washoe County School District curriculum proposal, according to the AP, camped outside of a board meeting on Wednesday, carrying signs reading 'no CRT' and 'CRT teachers racism,'"

I think I've finally figured out why I find all of this community paranoia about Critical Race Theory so funny: The way in which conservative organizations constantly misrepresent what Critical Race Theory means (and its moral implications) strongly reminds me of all the misrepresentations of the theory of evolution that I heard growing up.

"Evolution teaches kids that we're really just animals following our urges and that there's no God and nothing matters so there's no reason not to go and rapemurder everyone if you feel like it! How can we let the government put this poison into the minds of our children?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


And, of course, by this point the Karens of the world are so certain that their caricature of Critical Race Theory is accurate that they assume you're executing some sort of nefarious plan if you even try to explain that maybe possibly they have some of the details wrong.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.


iPad perpetual loop Rickroll.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.


What the hell is a "goatse"?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Why BODY cameras?


If I had to guess, it's a "hurr durr, if cops have to wear one why not teachers?" play.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.

What the hell is a "goatse"?


Usually a permaban on most websites.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Children should report an adults teaching them Critical Race Theory to the authorities, even parents.


Fark user imageView Full Size
I think we found a member.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, you want 1st-person body cam evidence of how your shiatty kids behave in school and how they treat their teachers?!?

Hah. Sounds like an unintended consequences field day to me. Let's do it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Idea: put bodycams on teachers to keep them from teaching. Told you I'm an idea man, Chuck.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: It's more likely a poison pill. Everyone says it's a stupid idea to mic up teachers, so hey, while we're at it, the police union uses the momentum to get rid of the cop cameras too.


I think it's generally a mistake to assume that one evil motive precludes another, separate evil motive.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Bootleg: Why BODY cameras? Do we really need to see which direction the teacher is facing, what the teacher can see? Do teachers teach in random rooms on random days? Why not fixed cameras/mics in the ceiling?

/Or, you know, not freaking out about this?
//Maybe letting the teachers teach and dealing with complaints afterwords?
///Not like you're going to have someone monitoring the footage in real time, right?

It's a whataboutism reaction to the idea of police being held accountable by body cameras.


Ding ding ding! We have a winner!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure...the GQP will supply more funding to teachers FOR THIS while ignoring the other expenses they'll keep burdening them with.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.

What the hell is a "goatse"?


Image search is your friend. You have to turn SafeSearch off, though.

/Do it.
//Do it now!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: OneFretAway: jesus f. christ.  What the hell is wrong with these people.

They want the conservative narrative taught over recorded history and facts. Conservatives don't like it that facts has a liberal bias.


What kind of bias does grammar has?
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.

What the hell is a "goatse"?


Omg.

We're that old now.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth is stranger than fiction.   Fiction needs to make sense.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Opponents of the Washoe County School District curriculum proposal, according to the AP, camped outside of a board meeting on Wednesday, carrying signs reading 'no CRT' and 'CRT teachers racism,'"

I think I've finally figured out why I find all of this community paranoia about Critical Race Theory so funny: The way in which conservative organizations constantly misrepresent what Critical Race Theory means (and its moral implications) strongly reminds me of all the misrepresentations of the theory of evolution that I heard growing up.

"Evolution teaches kids that we're really just animals following our urges and that there's no God and nothing matters so there's no reason not to go and rapemurder everyone if you feel like it! How can we let the government put this poison into the minds of our children?"

[Fark user image 850x561]

And, of course, by this point the Karens of the world are so certain that their caricature of Critical Race Theory is accurate that they assume you're executing some sort of nefarious plan if you even try to explain that maybe possibly they have some of the details wrong.


The Irony in this "Answers in Genesis" billboard is that Genesis does not in any way discourage violence in the name of God.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen it where the student is wearing a camera and the teacher congratulated him and his girlfriend on their graduation.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.

What the hell is a "goatse"?


Google Image Search is your friend. Be sure to call your mom and your boss over so they can see too.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: syrynxx: Detach the bodycam and put it in a box pointing at a picture of goatse.  Then laugh "Ha ha, you looked at goatse" when they review the footage.

What the hell is a "goatse"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tranceam.orgView Full Size


/stonewashed
//Karen-sized
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.