(CNBC)   Fund manager Tom Lee explains what will drive the stock market's next leg. And if anyone knows about having an extra leg, it's Tom Lee   (cnbc.com) divider line
5
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I expect we'll get a motley crew of posters wondering what subby did there.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is this the anaconda thread?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I expect we'll get a motley crew of posters wondering what subby did there.


This guy?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know a Tom Lee. Retired Lewiston (ID) Police Dept. lieutenant, living in Croatia now. Super nice guy.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
lol big penis
 
