(RTE Ireland)   If you're a paedophile watching child porn in your van try not to become so engrossed that you don't notice the police at the window watching you. No, on second thoughts, do just that if it means you getting caught like this guy   (rte.ie) divider line
    County Galway, Child abuse, Galway Circuit Criminal Court, John Healy, Sgt Quinn, Sergeant Aidan Quinn, Aidan Quinn  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Oh, you're already sitting
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Martin Freeman NO!!!!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok, what the fark is he wearing?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A man's wankmobile is his castle.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I had to pick out a guy from a line-up who watched videos of child sexual abuse, it would be that guy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "Sentencing was adjourned today in the case of the IT specialist"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They say they found images in encrypted folders but totally gloss over how they got into them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought pedos used windowless vans...
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They say they found images in encrypted folders but totally gloss over how they got into them.


It's the Garda. Probably a 5 euro wrench (spanner)
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His sentencing has been postponed several times due to delays in preparing expert reports

God, how awful would it be to be an expert in this field?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They say they found images in encrypted folders but totally gloss over how they got into them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's amazing that he had this elaborate storage and encryption system to keep his child porn private and was busted simply because he was viewing it out in public.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: His sentencing has been postponed several times due to delays in preparing expert reports

God, how awful would it be to be an expert in this field?


A lawyer asked me to copy files from a kiddie porn defendant's computer to a disk. He saw the look on my face and said, "no, you don't have to look at any content, just copy the files."
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They say they found images in encrypted folders but totally gloss over how they got into them.


Speaking of which, no one actually believes a couple of cops just so happen to find this guy looking at this shiat randomly in his van, right? I mean, fark him, I'm glad they caught this piece of garbage, but there is obviously way more to the story. Maybe with the money they found, he had been selling it? Maybe one of those encrypted chat apps and/or hardware they keep announcing have been owned by law enforcement for a while, they caught him via that and didn't want to give up information on it etc. Or maybe he just got caught because of Tor. Or it could be a bunch of different things going on.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
....how long were they watching?

You know what, nevermind, don't answer that.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Um, actually? Legally pedophilia isn't even a CRIME, subby. And most of the time, people are actually talking about hebephilia, which is NOT the same thing. Now if you'll excuse me I'm going to continue vaping and listening to the Joe Rogan podcast
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They say they found images in encrypted folders but totally gloss over how they got into them.


If he was caught in the act as the article states, chances are he had them open through whatever program he used. You don't need a password once it's open, unless these are separately encrypted files.
 
special20
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FT%FA: "He suffers from depression and anxiety and had been drinking quite a lot. He is psychologically vulnerable,"

What's his Fark handle?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

special20: FT%FA: "He suffers from depression and anxiety and had been drinking quite a lot. He is psychologically vulnerable,"

What's his Fark handle?


Well, who's not in this thread?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: special20: FT%FA: "He suffers from depression and anxiety and had been drinking quite a lot. He is psychologically vulnerable,"

What's his Fark handle?

Well, who's not in this thread?


Not it!

Stop looking at me like that
 
