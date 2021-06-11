 Skip to content
 
"If being a good arguer is the same as being smart or correct, then do you know who is the smartest, correct-est person in history? Every Scientologist"
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ. All of this.

How did all the "but reverse racism" and "free money for people who don't want to work" bros from the dorms all become the required good republican talking point puppet for every news site that needs performative balance?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes. The old, tried-and-true "invent a new name for a concept that has always existed and then give it your imprimatur so that others will associate your name with it in the future" method. See also, "every single PhD candidate in an educational field, ever."
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.


Much like "17% of all statistics are made up" you can always find something in one of those old folksy myth books to support your argument.  It's like all religions are a con to ensure those in the power structure stay in power.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oa330_man: enry: The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.

Much like "17% of all statistics are made up" you can always find something in one of those old folksy myth books to support your argument.  It's like all religions are a con to ensure those in the power structure stay in power.


Yeah but it's fun to throw their Sacred Words(tm) back at them.
 
joen00b
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am the greatest debater ever, just research it out!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark Scientology with L.Ron's skeletal remains.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

enry: Yeah but it's fun to throw their Sacred Words(tm) back at them.


For 40 years or so, maybe. After that, it loses its novelty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scientology is no weirder than Catholicism or Mormonism.

People just cant handle the fact that their Gods name is "Ron".
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


Scientologists are good arguers like Murderface is a good speller

Metalocalypse | I'm a great speller
Youtube Rao0kXH6Ha4
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This entire article needs its stupidity elevated.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

joen00b: I am the greatest debater ever, just research it out!


One might say a master at the craft.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She blinded me with scientology!

/doot-doot-doot, doot-doot-doot
//doot-doot
 
special20
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A cult modeled after the pyramid scheme says what?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
See also also: about 65% of the "alternative opinions" on Fark.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

enry: The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Peki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

enry: oa330_man: enry: The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.

Much like "17% of all statistics are made up" you can always find something in one of those old folksy myth books to support your argument.  It's like all religions are a con to ensure those in the power structure stay in power.

Yeah but it's fun to throw their Sacred Words(tm) back at them.


Until they get tired of the Inquisition and move on to the Crusades.

/only with guns instead of swords
 
I sound fat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am no scientologist, subby
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes ---it's not just the obvious loons like Marjorie and whoever, it's the psuedo-smart folks, who enable the bigots, wing-nuts and dumb boring women.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll save anyone the trouble of reading this smug dreck: I am smart and people who disagree with me are stupid. Even if they sound smart.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ah, yes. The old, tried-and-true "invent a new name for a concept that has always existed and then give it your imprimatur so that others will associate your name with it in the future" method. See also, "every single PhD candidate in an educational field, ever."


Sometimes a thing needs a name.  Though I would think this thing already has one: "sophistry".
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A good argument should advance understanding.

Unfortunately we use the same word for idiotic verbal confrontation.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's such a fine line between stupid and clever?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: This entire article needs its stupidity elevated.


Only the wounded squeal.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: A good argument should advance understanding.

Unfortunately we use the same word for idiotic verbal confrontation.


Are we doing just the 5 minutes, or the full half hour?
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Pocket Ninja: Ah, yes. The old, tried-and-true "invent a new name for a concept that has always existed and then give it your imprimatur so that others will associate your name with it in the future" method. See also, "every single PhD candidate in an educational field, ever."

Sometimes a thing needs a name.  Though I would think this thing already has one: "sophistry".


Which references the Sophists of ancient Greece, who were debated by Socrates in the works of Plato, 4th and 5th century BC. So, yeah, this concept is not new. Not at all.
 
patrick767
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Duh. Similarly, debates are a lousy way to determine who's actually correct. They mostly just show who has good rhetorical skills.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Their arguments are so perfectly stupid, they must be intelligently designed.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: See also also: about 65% of the "alternative opinions" on Fark.


I have been assured repeatedly, or reassured peatedly, that there are no alternative opinions on Fark.
 
joen00b
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: joen00b: I am the greatest debater ever, just research it out!

One might say a master at the craft.


shiat, I'm so sexy, even *I* can't keep my hands off myself.
 
discotaco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've engaged with Scientologists while I was researching a paper.  They are cagey and don't engage (much less "argue" or "debate") unless you approach them with a fairly well-articulated interest in joining.  And even then, they just keep you at an outer layer and won't engage further till you're through a class or two.

So anyway, yada, yada, yada, I'm now Operating Thetan Level 8.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

patrick767: Duh. Similarly, debates are a lousy way to determine who's actually correct. They mostly just show who has good rhetorical skills.


yep, then realize this is also the basis of our legal system.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

oa330_man: enry: The Old Testament book of Proverbs cautions, "Don't answer the foolish arguments of fools, or you will become as foolish as they are," and says, "A proverb in the mouth of a fool is like a thorny branch brandished by a drunk."

All that.

Much like "17% of all statistics are made up" you can always find something in one of those old folksy myth books to support your argument.  It's like all religions are a con to ensure those in the power structure stay in power.


Interestingly enough, the author is quoting the proverb out of context; it's actually part of a doublet that changes the meaning significantly:

"Do not answer a fool according to his folly,
or you yourself will be just like him.
Answer a fool according to his folly,
or he will be wise in his own eyes." -Proverbs 26:4-5

So, it's less "don't get into arguments with fools," and more "with fools you lose whether you argue with them or you don't."

And when the subject of the article is "being wrong confidently," I can't help but notice some irony there.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: yep, then realize this is also the basis of our legal system.


I thought our basis was cops tell the truth.

I mean, you may be right. It's a shiatty system either way.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I live pretty close to Clearwater- Scientology headquarters, and strangely the only time anyone has ever tried to really talk up Scientology to me was in Central Asia. Apparently they have a pretty good foothold there and are gaining traction.
 
djfitz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Debates prove nothing. It only shows who can present an argument, whether that position is actually correct is irrelevant.
Anyone who makes up their mind using only the results of a debate aren't really doing any work, they're just nodding their head. And I guess that's who debates are targetting.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: patrick767: Duh. Similarly, debates are a lousy way to determine who's actually correct. They mostly just show who has good rhetorical skills.

yep, then realize this is also the basis of our legal system.


This has always bothered me. An adversarial system is just a contest to see who can argue the best, when a true justice system would be concerned with finding out the truth.

It's weird how we take an oath to tell "the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," but we're also limited to what we can say by the lawyers who ask us questions. If they're allowed to limit our responses, cut us off, or have our comments stricken from the record, how can we uphold our oaths to tell the whole truth?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djfitz: Debates prove nothing. It only shows who can present an argument, whether that position is actually correct is irrelevant.
Anyone who makes up their mind using only the results of a debate aren't really doing any work, they're just nodding their head. And I guess that's who debates are targetting.


And this is why we don't debate fascism.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
appealing to logical fallacies in a rapid fire manor does not demonstrate intelligence.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Which is why I just tell all the "DEBATE ME YOU COWARD!" dorks to go fark themselves. I have neither the time nor the energy to waste trying to counter every ridiculous claim in their devil's advocate "just asking questions" gish gallop.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
see also Operation Snow White
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"America's hot-take economy..."

Stopped reading there
 
bluewave69
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crusade where great idea, kings must have been "wait all the religious nuts want to go get themselves killed far from our borders, sure ill pay for that"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: And this is why we don't debate fascism.


And I'm sure that kind of rhetoric got you plenty of blowies in college, but now, as grown ups, what does that mean?

I mean exactly what should we do, here in June 2021?
 
deeproy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

joen00b: I am the greatest debater ever, just research it out!


A master debater or just a cunning linguist?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This article is cultural Marxism and it touched me in my no no places.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

severedtoe: appealing to logical fallacies in a rapid fire manor does not demonstrate intelligence.


I would love to live in a rapid fire manor.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: This article is cultural Marxism and it touched me in my no no places.


You have friends in this thread.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You might be a serious person with a serious haircut, saying on live television what boils down to "Feed the Covid monster enough grandmas and he'll go back to sleep."

Ugh. My mom fell for that crap for awhile last year.
 
