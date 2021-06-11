 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Federal Judge to Lin Wood: "Go be crazy somewhere else"   (lawandcrime.com)
    News, Law, Lawyer, Supreme Court of the United States, Court, Trump lawyer Lin Wood, Bar association, President of the United States, State Bar of Georgia investigation  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
sheideas.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Really makes you wonder how old white guys stayed on top this long.

I look forward to the day when we are all the same color: khaki.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But my office IS a P.O. Box!!!!!!

I took six depositions there yesterday.  We all sat around and talk law thingies.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: One of the key propagators of Donald Trump's post-election conspiracy theories, Wood has been the subject of an ongoing Georgia Bar investigation. As revealed in documents Wood disclosed, the Bar's probe looks into his litigation to prevent the Joe Biden presidency as well as the lawyer's mental health.
In response, Wood filed a federal lawsuit likening that request to the Salem Witch Trials and asking a federal judge to block it.

Salem Witch Trials, eh Lin? If that were the case, I think you might have gotten the Giles Corey treatment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hey man, the guild is worried about your mental health and wants you to see a doctor"
"I will not see a doctor under any circumstances.  To prove I'm not crazy I'm going to complain in a way no sane person would take seriously"
 
dracos31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How does someone so bad at Law get rich using it?
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's Georgia.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
hamsack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Bar's summary also rattled off Wood's conspiracy theories depicting Chief Justice John Roberts as a "member of a club or cabal requiring minor children as an initiation fee" and calling former Vice President Mike Pence is a "TRAITOR, a Communist Sympathizer & a Child Molester."

Y'know... the really scary thing about these QAnon whackjobs is the number of educated people who've fallen into their tinfoil hat lunacy.  One would hope that people who've spent many years in higher education - doctors, lawyers, etc - would have developed enough critical thinking skills along the way to realize that Bill Clinton is not an shapeshifting reptilian alien working on behalf of the Five Jew bankers to bring the world under the control of Illuminati.

One would hope... and yet here we are.  People with high end educations - people who should be upper crust of our intelligencia - time and again falling for conspiracy theories so absurd and so unbelievable that even your average Scientologist would say "Seek help, man."

It makes me wonder if they're putting something in water.  OMG THEY'RE PUTTING SOMETHING IN THE WATER!  They're turning us all into conspiracy theorists!  Quick, where's my tinfoil water purifier!?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x414]


... what?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Once the Bar decides IF there are grounds for disbarment, THEN Woods can take it to arbitration.

So far, they haven't even gotten to that point. So, as any 2L who has taken ConLaw knows, they haven't even gotten to the threshold of "can we bring this case to court yet?" because the case doesn't exist yet.

But all his histrionics are sure not helping him.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, dude. Take a hint.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gnosis301: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x414]

... what?


I think it's Ron Wood (Rolling Stones) vs Lin Wood.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dracos31: How does someone so bad at Law get rich using it?


Step One is to be born to obscenely wealthy White people.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fact that he thought a federal court has fark all to do with how a state bar association manages its membership tells you all you need to know about his legal acumen.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: But all his histrionics are sure not helping him.


Nah! I'm sure that comparing this to the Salem Witch Trials is totally going to win him support.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: The Bar's summary also rattled off Wood's conspiracy theories depicting Chief Justice John Roberts as a "member of a club or cabal requiring minor children as an initiation fee" and calling former Vice President Mike Pence is a "TRAITOR, a Communist Sympathizer & a Child Molester."

Y'know... the really scary thing about these QAnon whackjobs is the number of educated people who've fallen into their tinfoil hat lunacy.  One would hope that people who've spent many years in higher education - doctors, lawyers, etc - would have developed enough critical thinking skills along the way to realize that Bill Clinton is not an shapeshifting reptilian alien working on behalf of the Five Jew bankers to bring the world under the control of Illuminati.

One would hope... and yet here we are.  People with high end educations - people who should be upper crust of our intelligencia - time and again falling for conspiracy theories so absurd and so unbelievable that even your average Scientologist would say "Seek help, man."

It makes me wonder if they're putting something in water.  OMG THEY'RE PUTTING SOMETHING IN THE WATER!  They're turning us all into conspiracy theorists!  Quick, where's my tinfoil water purifier!?


There were thousands of architects and construction engineers signed onto a 9/11 truther group declaring that the towers could never have collapsed under those circumstances. They got a ton of details wrong from the construction of the WTC to the timetable of its collapse. But even though they were supposed to be subject experts they backed a completely fictional account of the collapse to fit their narrative.

Why would lawyers be any better at this? The problem isn't education or knowledge but the decision to discard all that because it is inconvenient to the desired narrative. And as long as humanity is humanity, that will always be the case.
 
jimjays
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For all these Trump team people's whining and pouting, saying questioning their motives or sanity is akin to a witch hunt, it should be noted none of them have actually publicly denied being a witch...
 
brilett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like he has some valid Third Amendment concerns.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gnosis301: iheartscotch: [Fark user image 425x414]

... what?


There's a second side of her sign that says "You Fd around" but that is a naughty word. The joke is that they Fd around and then found out why you don't F around.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Gyrfalcon: But all his histrionics are sure not helping him.

Nah! I'm sure that comparing this to the Salem Witch Trials is totally going to win him support.


Reductio ad absurdum is a kindof legal argument.
 
