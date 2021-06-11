 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   Plaintiff's lawyer discovers that the judge isn't stupid
29
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver

Future Amendment 47, AKA "The Designated Hitter Rule," will be a curse upon this country.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So if a walmart closes in a town, does walmart owe the citizens of the town money for all the money they would have saved if the store stayed open?

The lawyers who bought a case like this should be reprimanded and have to pay for MLB lawyers' time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans: Let the free market decide!
Also Republicans: NO NOT LIKE THAT
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans: Let the free market decide!
Also Republicans: NO NOT LIKE THAT


That's what I came here to say.   Unfortunately tens of millions of 'real' Muricans, will not see any hypocrisy.    They'll just get angrier and more resentful until it ends in a blood bath.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans: Let the free market decide!
Also Republicans: NO NOT LIKE THAT


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PureBounds
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what needs to happen to all these idiots, including the businesses in Atlanta who support this absurd law.

/Well, Bye.. hope you got bankrupt... assholes
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
@questauthority was live tweeting the proceedings yesterday.  Entertaining to say the least.

https://twitter.com/questauthority/sta​tus/1403061466899660802?s=20
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remimd me again, which branch of the government does MLB belong to? Oh, none? Then their actions can't be unconstitutional. As an attorney he does or should have known that. Censure him and force him to pay MLBs's legal costs personally.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

labman: So if a walmart closes in a town, does walmart owe the citizens of the town money for all the money they would have saved if the store stayed open?

The lawyers who bought a case like this should be reprimanded and have to pay for MLB lawyers' time.


Or rather, if a Walmart opens in a town, and several businesses close, does Walmart have to pay the owners for that?

I agree that the ones bringing this pointless lawsuit should be punished for wasting time and money that could have been used better.  MLB should have sought compensation for their losses in having to attend such a hearing.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA

"We're saddened for those small businesses because this game, in many cases, was the difference between possibly keeping their doors open and closed forever," he said.

Number 1, you're probably lying and if you are not any business that is going to die if the game doesn't happen was going to die anyway.

Number 2, you're a liar.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jmr61: FTFA

"We're saddened for those small businesses because this game, in many cases, was the difference between possibly keeping their doors open and closed forever," he said.

Number 1, you're probably lying and if you are not any business that is going to die if the game doesn't happen was going to die anyway.

Number 2, you're a liar.


Also no mention of all the businesses that will now stay open instead of close, in the new location.
It's almost like job creation isn't actually important to them.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver

Future Amendment 47, AKA "The Designated Hitter Rule," will be a curse upon this country.


I read that as the "designated Hitler rule"...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA-- "U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to provide proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game."

Right. The damages haven't happened yet. Sue MLB after the game.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fissile: Begoggle: Republicans: Let the free market decide!
Also Republicans: NO NOT LIKE THAT

That's what I came here to say.   Unfortunately tens of millions of 'real' Muricans, will not see any hypocrisy.    They'll just get angrier and more resentful until it ends in a blood bath.


Well, some republicans are bound to be killed in the bloodbath so...
Imokwiththis.gif
 
drayno76
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the Atlanta economy is so feeble and weak that the removal of one game will break a bunch of small businesses and an impending total systems collapse of the state, I'm thinking you have deeper issues than one game not occurring.

I remember driving through downtown Atlanta in the 2000's and seeing "Townhomes from $4 Million and up!"

I mean okay, but if I don't think the game is that good. There must be something else driving the Atlanta economy other than this game and Racist Rushmore.
 
blasterz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many moons ago when I was considering a career in law, I took an undergrad course that in part covered tort law. The one thing that stuck in my mind was the tests required. You take them in order, and if any one fails, there is no valid claim. They are 1) duty owed, 2) duty breached, 3) damages incurred. 

These businesses are incapable of proving that MLB owed them a duty. There was no contract, no consideration they were providing MLB in exchange for a promise to hold the game in Atlanta. They have no claim.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver

Future Amendment 47, AKA "The Designated Hitter Rule," will be a curse upon this country.


The infield fly amendment, and the zealots who want to interpret the "original intent" of the base path amendment.
 
Mr.Man
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every once in a while, like an eclipse of the sun, good wins.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In ruling, Caproni said she had doubts whether Atlanta businesses could have suffered anything close to $100 million in damages. She said the plaintiff further undermined its case when it suggested that Major League Baseball could remedy the harm by setting up a $100 million relief fund for harmed businesses.

Such a fund, she noted, would make it hard to argue any harm would be irreparable.

LOL
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver

Future Amendment 47, AKA "The Designated Hitter Rule," will be a curse upon this country.


The next Amendment is "The Designated Hitler Rule".
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In ruling, [Judge] Caproni said she had doubts whether Atlanta businesses could have suffered anything close to $100 million in damages. She said the plaintiff further undermined its case when it suggested that Major League Baseball could remedy the harm by setting up a $100 million relief fund for harmed businesses.
Such a fund, she noted, would make it hard to argue any harm would be irreparable.

In a just world this would sting a little, but I get the feeling the plaintiff's attorney will just sit there with a doofy smile as he farts into his chair.
 
Resin33
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

The MLB is now the 4th branch of government apparently.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Judge to the moron plaintiffs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only principle so-called "conservatives" care about is power.

Freedom of speech, liberty - every time their mouths creak open and those worship words come out they only ever actually mean the same thing: everyone must STFU and obey us, dissent is not allowed.

A private company's employees and customers were outraged by a new law, and decided to take their money elsewhere. If "conservatives" were even slightly honest about caring about freedom and liberty they may not have liked the decision, but they sure wouldn't be setting up astroturf groups to try and force them through the legal system to not be allowed to take their business elsewhere.

"Conservatives" absolutely crave a fascist, authoritarian society with themselves in charge. They do not care one single iota about freedom or the rule of law - those are just phrases they repeat to manipulate their image.
 
stuffy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow acting like a giant bag of dicks has consequences. Who'd a thunk it.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The funny thing is, Colorado has just as restrictive voting laws as Georgia does now.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
johnphantom:Somacandra: FTFA: The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver

Future Amendment 47, AKA "The Designated Hitter Rule," will be a curse upon this country.

The next Amendment is "The Designated HitLer Rule".

Yeah let me FTFMyself and highlight/capitalize that letter to make it more visible.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dissident Sheep: @questauthority was live tweeting the proceedings yesterday.  Entertaining to say the least.

https://twitter.com/questauthority/sta​tus/1403061466899660802?s=20


Wow.

As he said, the guy would have had a better day in court if he'd said "If it pleases the court" and then had a heart attack.

That was painful.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark me all night long: The funny thing is, Colorado has just as restrictive voting laws as Georgia does now.


Does Colorado have a law which makes it illegal to give food and water to people waiting in line to vote?

/the legality of handing out bottles of water with "VOTE QUIMBY" written on the label is already covered by laws regulating politicking near polling stations
 
