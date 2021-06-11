 Skip to content
(NPR)   America has its first Muslim federal judge in, like, ever. Seriously, he's the first one in history. How can it possibly have taken this long?   (npr.org) divider line
102
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tfresh: Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!


You're making a rather bold assumption that there aren't already a significant number of them on the federal bench. In fact, the federal judiciary may already be majority furry -- I've seen no hard evidence to suggest otherwise.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want Sharia Law in America? Because this is how you get Sharia Law in America!

/s
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though it's not a religion, I think it's high time for a feng shui practicing judge in America.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: Even though it's not a religion, I think it's high time for a feng shui practicing judge in America.


Real Feng Shui, or pseudo-quasi-foofoo-pinterest Feng Shui?  Because I'm sure there are justices on the bench whose homes are arranged according to the latter.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it took this long because Jeebus.  Not that one's religion should matter a hill of beans' worth, but it does to those f*cking busybodies.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!


There are currently 890federal judges (and 83 vacancies), so really there should be about nine.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Real Feng Shui, or pseudo-quasi-foofoo-pinterest Feng Shui?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DARKSIDED! WILL HE MAKE PEOPLE BE SWORN IN ON THE KORAN INSTEAD OF THE BIBLE???!

/MAGAts will ask this
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was kinda shocked too, but not that much.  This is America after all.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Separation of Church and State.  Why should we even publish what religion he is?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting religion in the government is not a victory.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.


I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: DARKSIDED! WILL HE MAKE PEOPLE BE SWORN IN ON THE KORAN INSTEAD OF THE BIBLE???!

/MAGAts will ask this


It's pretty stupid to swear on any religious text.  Might as well ask Christians to swear oaths on comic books, "so help me Stan Lee".
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
look how long it took for Black folks to be more than a novelty on TV. 'murica is not a fast moving progressive nation. it mostly takes realizing they have a market to exploit. that lights the fuse to a fire.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Miss5280: Even though it's not a religion, I think it's high time for a feng shui practicing judge in America.

Real Feng Shui, or pseudo-quasi-foofoo-pinterest Feng Shui?  Because I'm sure there are justices on the bench whose homes are arranged according to the latter.


Terraforming ala Qing Wuzi and Guo Pu? Yesss!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shania Law!

/That don't impress me much.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when we get one or more who aren't beholden to religion.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
83-16 vote, with a somewhat predictable set of GOP derpers voting no: Blackburn (TN), Blunt (MO), Braun (IN), Cassidy (LA), Cruz (TX), Hawley (MO), Inhofe (OK), Johnson (WI), Lankford (OK), Marshall (KS), Paul (KY), Sasse (NE), Scott (FL), Shelby (AL), Sullivan (AK), Tuberville (AL).

"What about Cotton," I thought. Somehow he voted to confirm. Maybe he was confused.

Not voting: Smith (D-MN). Not sure why.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And it took this long because Jeebus.  Not that one's religion should matter a hill of beans' worth, but it does to those f*cking busybodies.


Those who are religious believe that the source of morality is religion, so if you don't have a religion, then you cannot be moral. Everything that was ever understood about the Enlightenment (i.e. the philosophy that entirely underpins the governmental concepts of the United States) is lost on them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1% of americans are muslim
most federal judges are shiathead corporate law partners
corporate law firms don't promote brown or black people
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: DARKSIDED! WILL HE MAKE PEOPLE BE SWORN IN ON THE KORAN INSTEAD OF THE BIBLE???!

/MAGAts will ask this


Bring it on. Swearing over the Koran holds as much meaning for me as swearing over the Bible.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when we get a an Atheist appointed to... anything.

More than three times as many of us as Muslims, by the way.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.


*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: tfresh: Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!

You're making a rather bold assumption that there aren't already a significant number of them on the federal bench. In fact, the federal judiciary may already be majority furry -- I've seen no hard evidence to suggest otherwise.


I'm pretty sure Alito dons a platypus suit.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: tfresh: Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!

There are currently 890federal judges (and 83 vacancies), so really there should be about nine.


Not necessarily. One would assume (yeah yeah i know) that a federal judge is someone at the peek of their profession, has had sound experience, etc.

When you look at islam as a faith in the US, you have a lot of immigrants (who may not have had the time, chose law as a profession, etc) to rise in the ranks because they are busy being 1st and second generation immigrants and going to law school isn't exactly a easy or quick path to raising your station.

Also the numbers in islam are bolstered somewhat by jail conversions. Spending some time in the clink probably isn't a good way to get on the federal bench.

I'm having a hard time finding recent solid numbers, but they are significant.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conversi​on_to_Islam_in_U.S._prisons#:~:text=Ac​cording%20to%20a%202003%20estimate,mor​e%20being%20converted%20every%20year.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!


Judge Mathew Mouse?

I could probably go for that.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.


They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: You want Sharia Law in America? Because this is how you get Sharia Law in America!


He should change his last name to Sharia, and whenever he gavels a case closed he should yell Sharia Law!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: tfresh: Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!

There are currently 890federal judges (and 83 vacancies), so really there should be about nine.


It kinda depends on how many Muslims are lawyers first I would think.  Not even sure the ABA tracks by religion as a demographic
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: tfresh: Because there's les than 1% Muslim population in the US?
There's .5-.7% Buddhists so they're next. After that the Daoists then the Hindu etc

Eventually there will be a furry federal judge. Is that what you wanted to hear subby?!

There are currently 890federal judges (and 83 vacancies), so really there should be about nine.


How many of those folks choose the given career path?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).


Does my "disbelief" in the Giant Pink Unicorn that Hides in the Dark Side of The Moon" make me religious, too?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).


lol no.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Separation of Church and State.  Why should we even publish what religion he is?


Seems like a Michael Scott move after watching a diversity video.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).


This is such a dumb answer, im sorry.  🙄
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: Does my "disbelief" in the Giant Pink Unicorn that Hides in the Dark Side of The Moon" make me religious, too?


Yup. Just as my refusal to collect stamps or coins makes me a philatelist.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

Does my "disbelief" in the Giant Pink Unicorn that Hides in the Dark Side of The Moon" make me religious, too?


There are better arguments for God(s) than Unicorns behind the dark side of the moon.

NuclearPenguins: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

lol no.


I assume you are an atheist. This proves you are religious about your belief.

Number 216: [Fark user image 300x374]


See immediately above.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

This is such a dumb answer, im sorry.  🙄


See above.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: Rent Party: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

Does my "disbelief" in the Giant Pink Unicorn that Hides in the Dark Side of The Moon" make me religious, too?

There are better arguments for God(s) than Unicorns behind the dark side of the moon.

NuclearPenguins: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

lol no.

I assume you are an atheist. This proves you are religious about your belief.

Number 216: [Fark user image 300x374]

See immediately above.


Lack of a belief system is not a belief system. I don't know why morons don't understand this. It isn't exactly a hard concept to grasp.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

This is such a dumb answer, im sorry.  🙄


I do believe you're being trolled.

Uh oh, I said the word 'believe' - that must mean I'm religious too!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: There are better arguments for God(s) than Unicorns behind the dark side of the moon.


None that you can explicate or name.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: I do believe you're being trolled.


There are no trolls on Fark.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

This is such a dumb answer, im sorry.  🙄

See above.


No, youre comment was dumb and deserves ridicule.
Do you feel threatened by us?  I dont care what sky god you worship, i just dont want you pushing it on me.
 
Number 216
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Rent Party: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

Does my "disbelief" in the Giant Pink Unicorn that Hides in the Dark Side of The Moon" make me religious, too?

There are better arguments for God(s) than Unicorns behind the dark side of the moon.

NuclearPenguins: johnphantom: raerae1980: johnphantom: raerae1980: I mean....yah?   Id rather have atheists decide my fate over any of these religious flavors.

I'd rather not, the atheists are religious too, just not as much as the theists. There should be a religious test for office: Do you factually believe God exists or does not exist? If you answer yes, you should be disqualified from holding office, because the basis of your being is off in fantasy land.

*tilts head*
What?
Atheists are non- religious, and dont believe in any gods.

They are religious in their disbelief in God(s).

lol no.

I assume you are an atheist. This proves you are religious about your belief.

Number 216: [Fark user image 300x374]

See immediately above.


I see the above word garbage that makes no sense whatsoever.

Did you intend to make a point? Because you failed, and then some
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hero?
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Lack of a belief system is not a belief system. I don't know why morons don't understand this. It isn't exactly a hard concept to grasp.


"I imagine it, therefore you have to consider it".  Conspiracy nuts use the same logic.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What country do you think this is?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
