(Mirror.co.uk)   Is there a better time to tell your family about your gambling addiction than your wife's birthday, when you use your one phone call from jail to explain how you're $600,000 in debt?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
16
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are we sure he's not actually a meth cook?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sell your home and skip the country. Stay away from Monaco and Macau.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gambling is stupid.

Spend your money on drugs. At least you get something for your money.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yes. There are better times.

About (counts on fingers...toes....drops pants...) an INFINITE number of better times.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?


The Generals were DUE!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?


They were due!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean...it's probably not the best time, no. Let your wife have a nice day out for her birthday. You can tell everyone tomorrow.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?


I would:

Harlem Globetrotters vs. Washington Generals
Youtube 0fqYVazNybA
 
Summoner101
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: farkingismybusiness: Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?

The Generals were DUE!


*shakes tiny Generals-like fist*

/should've just taken the ball that was spinning on your finger
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: farkingismybusiness: Let me get this straight. You took all the money you ever made and you bet it against the Harlem Globetrotters?

I would:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0fqYVazN​ybA?start=173]


That's the joke

Krusty loses everything to the Mob
Youtube bpB_mVbLZZg
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"You're doing a great job, Davey!"
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Between this thread and the alcoholic thread on the Discussion tab perhaps today's Fark theme is 'the only way is up when you've hit rock bottom'.

/Recovering alchoholic, thankfully never got into gambling, some folks need to hit rock bottom to overcome their crippling addictions but yeah it's genuinely okay to laugh at us because we've come to terms with the fact we're idiots, it's the first step.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Gambling is stupid.

Spend your money on drugs. At least you get something for your money.


Yep. Also, please direct me to the loan officer that will give me a $600k loan
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Kumana Wanalaia: Gambling is stupid.

Spend your money on drugs. At least you get something for your money.

Yep. Also, please direct me to the loan officer that will give me a $600k loan


Read the TFA. Might have been loan sharks, but still. I think I might get enough of a return on investments to cover the vig.

I turned 40 this week and the math says that the 401k I've been adding to since I was 20 isn't going to be enough. Time to take drastic measures or get a government job for the pension and health care.
 
