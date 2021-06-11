 Skip to content
 
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Louis Vuitton suddenly cares about the logging business. Subby's guessing we're all going to be dressing like lumberjacks next year   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, LVMH, old-growth trees, B.C.'s old-growth forests, Pack4Good initiative, Ecology, Business leaders, supply chains, British Columbia  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She had a baby Louis Vuitton under her under arm
I said I can tell that you chop, I can tell by your arms

/now i aint say she a log chopper
//but she ain't trimmin' like a tree-topper
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's OK.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In women's clothing? High heels, suspenders and a bra?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: In women's clothing? High heels, suspenders and a bra?


Seriously.  I was bested twice yesterday.  I'm still posted my gif.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With what lumber is costing, only lumberjacks will be able to afford their stuff.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farknozzle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Soooo, it's the 90s again, then?
 
acouvis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was inevitable...

The Lumberjack Song
Youtube pfRdur8GLBM
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Swap Meet Louie
Youtube B_Tt9qr0lSE
 
Afrojedi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Im ok with that, wont have to really buy any new clothes.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The lumber might had an LV on the back
But at the swap meet, that ain't Jack

/old raggy, rootie-poo, brown dope gangsta - who you think you are? MC Hammer?
 
