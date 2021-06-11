 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Another pantless Florida woman. Must be hot down there this week   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Crime, Kendall Mabry, Trousers, Convenience store, 21-year-old Florida Woman, naked woman, Circle K, convenience store  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 10:35 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like Florida deputies' policy on allowing women in their early 20s to be pantsless.  I wasn't aware of this until she informed us.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image 265x325]

[Fark user image 536x480]


Can't tell until I see her below the waist :)
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is the same story about the same woman.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I like Florida deputies' policy on allowing women in their early 20s to be pantsless.  I wasn't aware of this until she informed us.


Well they did not arrest her for public indecency, so it appears that this policy, so far, remains intact.

Makes me wonder if she was able to cite the name of the deputy that she claims told her it was OK.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It is very hot in Florida. I will allow it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A 21-year-old Florida Woman who was naked from the waist down inside a Circle K


Strange things are afoot.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have you been to the South, subby? Our butts are so hot.

Accent Coach - SNL
Youtube 4_yV-7s2lWM
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: The Googles Do Nothing: I like Florida deputies' policy on allowing women in their early 20s to be pantsless.  I wasn't aware of this until she informed us.

Well they did not arrest her for public indecency, so it appears that this policy, so far, remains intact.

Makes me wonder if she was able to cite the name of the deputy that she claims told her it was OK.


Deputy IP Freehley?

Officer Benjamin Dover?

Inspector Hass?
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cleans up pretty well


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somehow I knew alcohol would be involved.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She seems fun.
 
rfenster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
According to her FB page, she likes cheerleading.

Al Bundy would definitely want.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: Somehow I knew alcohol would be involved.


I think we all did
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB:

I used to work for a cam-company, a fairly popular one on the web that had cameras all over a house filled with 'college girls'. Who drank a lot. Often.

However, we had a couple of camera persons and I'd fill in every once and a while if they were too busy. But the idea is that these girls would get followed by camera when they left the house (sometimes) in order to help generate content.

Once these girls took it this far... maybe not quite as far, it depends how you look at it.

But somewhere out there... there is a bit where I filmed these ladies running into a convenient store much like Circle K...heck, it might have even bee one. With only their panties on. Nothing else, although one of them might have put on shoes. They just ran around in there picking up stuff as if they were going to buy it and took it up to the counter for the bewildered clerk to ring-up.

He began to do so but when more and more people started entering the place, the girls fled.

So I put down the camera and bought about $50 worth of crap from that store so they wouldn't get into any trouble.

/My wife hates when I tell these old stories.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guys, you aimed the camera wrong
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Likes to go around pantless. Wonder if she's single.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blatz514: [Fark user image image 265x325]

[Fark user image image 536x480]


Looks like someone I knew in high school, except she died in a plane crash my junior year.
 
Rattlehead [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pants are overrated.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.