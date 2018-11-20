 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Even bears go to malls in NJ   (pix11.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, New Jersey, police departments of Paramus, black bear sightings, New Jersey's Bergen County, Bergen County, New Jersey, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, reported sightings of the bears Wednesday, black bear  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be a problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This crap with Russia is getting crazy.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black Bear lives matter.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how it starts, first they come to your malls then:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Mauls pun
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come back Sunday when it's not so crowded.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

roar and all that
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bowen: Come back Sunday when it's not so crowded.


My first thought:

Sesame Street - Five Bears in the Bed
Youtube wv4Utm-OJK8
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We live around there.

We always get pissed when someone calls the cops on the bears. happens once or twice a year. Its not common to see them, but like, there are bears dude, and they are cool. The cops try and talk you out of it to, but have to respond. Then you get the news helicopter up, everyone comes out, the bear gets treed, and somehow always manages to get away.

The bears are chill and just do goofy bear things. I'm more pissed at the deer. farkers trash my garden for the hell of it every year.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: We live around there.

We always get pissed when someone calls the cops on the bears. happens once or twice a year. Its not common to see them, but like, there are bears dude, and they are cool. The cops try and talk you out of it to, but have to respond. Then you get the news helicopter up, everyone comes out, the bear gets treed, and somehow always manages to get away.

The bears are chill and just do goofy bear things. I'm more pissed at the deer. farkers trash my garden for the hell of it every year.


I live in the village next to Paramus. Maybe twice over the last five years my daughter's school had to call the kids in from recess because there was a bear out somewhere.

And yes, the farking deer. At first I thought, cool, deer. Then I'll see the buds eaten off an entire stand of day lilys or a $100 evergreen trashed, and think, fark these deer. I just shoo them away. Next time I'm in PA I should get a pellet pistol. But then the NJ cops could throw me in jail, literally.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.