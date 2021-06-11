 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Bad: You have to throw out a few rotten eggs after your cooling unit malfunctions. Worse: You're a fertility clinic   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Jury, Trial, Damages, Law, Liquid nitrogen, Cryopreservation, Pregnancy, Pain  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 4:30 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bright Side: Maybe it was one of these places?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We got it covered:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/In the backyard, with your uncle?!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Adam Ruins Everything - How the Egg Freezing Industry Preys on Fertility Fear | truTV
Youtube t_dqqTZacBA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, you can't make a baby without breaking a few eggs.
 
Supadope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There are a staggering number of children that need foster homes. And fostering is a path to adoption. Couples that have trouble reproducing should consider that route. It's certainly more challenging because you will be dealing with a child that has been traumatized, but it's incredibly rewarding.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh, shiat happens.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You have to break a few eggs to make an omelet.

I'm sorry.

Window seat, please.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Supadope: There are a staggering number of children that need foster homes. And fostering is a path to adoption. Couples that have trouble reproducing should consider that route. It's certainly more challenging because you will be dealing with a child that has been traumatized, but it's incredibly rewarding.


Pass.
I dont want one of those kids where one night I wake up to go take a leak and theyre standing by my bed holding a chainsaw.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The guy couldn't get down the Kum and Go to get ice this morning, had to take his cat to the vet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Pass.
I dont want one of those kids where one night I wake up to go take a leak and theyre standing by my bed holding a chainsaw.


Did you see the Snapped episode where a nice family took in a troubled foster girl and the husband and the girl started an affair with one another? The mom found out, and got mad and that night the foster girl killed the mom so she could have dad all to herself.

Also, she stabbed the mom several times in front of her other little kids who witnessed everything. It was heartbreaking to hear the little girl screaming into the phone to the 911 operator..."My foster sister is stabbing my mother!   Hurry!!!!"
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, not a 40th anniversary for the Clinic....
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: a nice family took in a troubled foster girl and the husband and the girl started an affair


I have seen a few short films that begin like that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SOUPS ON EVERYONE !!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: have seen a few short films that begin like that.


i bet they all have a money shot ending.

"Dad, hurry up, I hear mom pulling up in the driveway, hurry and finish!"
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're probably gonna go bankrupt over this so they'll be lucky to see a dime.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: have seen a few short films that begin like that.

i bet they all have a money shot ending.

"Dad, hurry up, I hear mom pulling up in the driveway, hurry and finish!"


That's no way to think of your not-sister!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Supadope: There are a staggering number of children that need foster homes. And fostering is a path to adoption. Couples that have trouble reproducing should consider that route. It's certainly more challenging because you will be dealing with a child that has been traumatized, but it's incredibly rewarding.


My ex-in-laws adopted a baby boy.  The adoption agency knew he had problems but failed to mention them, to the point that he suffered extreme brain damage and developmental disabilities until they figured out what was wrong with him.

Just be careful who you are using for your agency.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's no way to think of your not-sister!


Fark user imageView Full Size


"sssshhhhh, I won't tell, if you don't tell"
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't make an hommelette without breaking a few eggs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Just be careful who you are using for your agency.


I'm sure there are procedures and all sorts of paperwork and whatnot when fostering/adopting a child. I think one of the more important things is a good check on the child's health and if possible the health of the birth parents. Weed out things the child might run into when they are an adult and anything hereditary, etc.

I saw a TV show and the parent's picked a little girl from an orphanage when she was 2 or 3...got her to the states, and that's when all the health issues came out. Poor girl had some mental and developmental issues as well. Parent's went broke paying for doctors, specialists, therapy, etc....
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.