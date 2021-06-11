 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Pro tip: when you're buying marble to be the foundation of your uranium centrifuges at your Natanz nuke facility, make sure the guy selling those blocks isn't pre-loading them with LOTS of explosives   (aljazeera.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a good read.

Thank you subby
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's genius.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better luck next time, Iran.

Seriously. Since the world looks the other way with Israel's not-so-secret nukes then Iran sure as hell has the right to them.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
freakify.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and used pinball machine parts.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I doubt that.

Its a good way to make the Iranians nervous though.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Better luck next time, Iran.

Seriously. Since the world looks the other way with Israel's not-so-secret nukes then Iran sure as hell has the right to them.


As shiatty as the Israelis can be, I do trust them to not use their nukes as anything but leverage and a weapon of very last resort.

I can't say the same for Iran.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't see nothin'.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?


Like they'd work.
And not at a bad time.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: NuclearPenguins: Better luck next time, Iran.

Seriously. Since the world looks the other way with Israel's not-so-secret nukes then Iran sure as hell has the right to them.

As shiatty as the Israelis can be, I do trust them to not use their nukes as anything but leverage and a weapon of very last resort.

I can't say the same for Iran.


I disagree. Iran is at least a signatory to the NPT, Israel is not. A pox on both of their governments, of course, but I am more upset at Israel, as my tax dollars support their useless asses.
 
Farkin Charlie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I doubt that is what happened, but it's a good story.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ok so we need a plan to disable the Iran nuclear processing facility.

Abraham takes a huge hit of coke, Why don't we just make the floors out of explosives?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mike's Marbleopolis - SNL
Youtube fWGPsS0dh5k
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?


Because Israel wouldn't lend one to Hezbollah, Hamas, or various other terrorist organizations.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Assuming that this is true, that the plinths were tampered with as stated, that's both a pretty massive feat of engineering in its own right and a pretty significant failure on the part of those that used the doctored parts.  I can only assume that explosives are lighter mass per volume than marble, meaning that to make-up the difference it would have been necessary to incorporate other denser materials.  The interior structure of these plinths should have reacted differently to testing procedures than merely cut marble would, and might have even had different center-of-mass.

As for engineering the doctored slabs themselves, this would have required care and planning to ensure that removed material didn't result in cracking in the process of drilling and setting anchors at the site, or breakage in the process of transporting and positioning, with possibly no way of predicting exactly how they'd be underslung by any cranes or other construction equipment used.

It's kind of surprising that a plot element of the movie True Lies managed to be incorporated into a real espionage effort:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?

Like they'd work.
And not at a bad time.


As long as the core still contains enough fissionable/fusable material, you can rebuild the rest of the bomb around it.
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.


Often these things go pretty long...if they managed to infiltrate the Iranian requisitions chain, why not provide them with sabotaged material?  Makes sense.

Recently the DoD and many other federal agencies had to rip out a bunch of servers after realizing that the Chinese had added in nearly microscopic hardware chips.

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?


Anyone who can produce nukes tends to try and keep them under their control as much as possible. Most governments understand that getting into the "handing out nukes like thongs at a bachelor party" is probably not the best way to avoid a nuclear war.

If Russia sells nukes to Iran, what's to stop the US from selling them to Ukraine? Nothing, except precedent and probably treaties. No one wants to go down the road where we end up with an assload of nuclear armed states on either side, most of whom never actually developed the things and just bought them from somewhere else.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ok so we need a plan to disable the Iran nuclear processing facility.

Abraham takes a huge hit of coke, Why don't we just make the floors out of explosives?


You're saying that he had the chutzpah to do that?
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: Farkin Charlie: Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.

Often these things go pretty long...if they managed to infiltrate the Iranian requisitions chain, why not provide them with sabotaged material?  Makes sense.

Recently the DoD and many other federal agencies had to rip out a bunch of servers after realizing that the Chinese had added in nearly microscopic hardware chips.

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?

Anyone who can produce nukes tends to try and keep them under their control as much as possible. Most governments understand that getting into the "handing out nukes like thongs at a bachelor party" is probably not the best way to avoid a nuclear war.

If Russia sells nukes to Iran, what's to stop the US from selling them to Ukraine? Nothing, except precedent and probably treaties. No one wants to go down the road where we end up with an assload of nuclear armed states on either side, most of whom never actually developed the things and just bought them from somewhere else.


If Russia sells nukes, Russia has already broken the treaty and now there's not a lot of incentive for anyone else to uphold it either.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: Farkin Charlie: Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.

Often these things go pretty long...if they managed to infiltrate the Iranian requisitions chain, why not provide them with sabotaged material?  Makes sense.

Recently the DoD and many other federal agencies had to rip out a bunch of servers after realizing that the Chinese had added in nearly microscopic hardware chips.

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?

Anyone who can produce nukes tends to try and keep them under their control as much as possible. Most governments understand that getting into the "handing out nukes like thongs at a bachelor party" is probably not the best way to avoid a nuclear war.

If Russia sells nukes to Iran, what's to stop the US from selling them to Ukraine? Nothing, except precedent and probably treaties. No one wants to go down the road where we end up with an assload of nuclear armed states on either side, most of whom never actually developed the things and just bought them from somewhere else.


In a saner world, I'd agree with you.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Mossad is the gold standard of intelligence services for playing hard ball.
Team Putin is a close second.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?


Perhaps you're not aware that we, the US, were fighting Iranians in Iraq.

Iran isn't innocent.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Interesting.  I wonder if the marble was shipped in on the same airliner seats that held all that cash after the Obama administration signed its nuclear deal with Iran.

:-{p  It's Friday.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TWX: khatores: Farkin Charlie: Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.

Often these things go pretty long...if they managed to infiltrate the Iranian requisitions chain, why not provide them with sabotaged material?  Makes sense.

Recently the DoD and many other federal agencies had to rip out a bunch of servers after realizing that the Chinese had added in nearly microscopic hardware chips.

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?

Anyone who can produce nukes tends to try and keep them under their control as much as possible. Most governments understand that getting into the "handing out nukes like thongs at a bachelor party" is probably not the best way to avoid a nuclear war.

If Russia sells nukes to Iran, what's to stop the US from selling them to Ukraine? Nothing, except precedent and probably treaties. No one wants to go down the road where we end up with an assload of nuclear armed states on either side, most of whom never actually developed the things and just bought them from somewhere else.

If Russia sells nukes, Russia has already broken the treaty and now there's not a lot of incentive for anyone else to uphold it either.


That's a simpler way of saying it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Better luck next time, Iran.

Seriously. Since the world looks the other way with Israel's not-so-secret nukes then Iran sure as hell has the right to them.


I could give a flying fark about anyone's "right" to have nuclear weapons.  Just look at the U.S. and see the carnage that has resulted from people having "rights" to weapons.  The more weapons there are, the more likely they will be used.  The notion of equity in this circumstance is childish and obscenely absurd.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sasquach: khatores: Farkin Charlie: Talk about playing the long ball. While I don't doubt how far in advance espionage is sometimes planned, to be running a ground game 5 years in advance seems pretty unlikely.

Often these things go pretty long...if they managed to infiltrate the Iranian requisitions chain, why not provide them with sabotaged material?  Makes sense.

Recently the DoD and many other federal agencies had to rip out a bunch of servers after realizing that the Chinese had added in nearly microscopic hardware chips.

Sasquach: It still amazes me that a technology developed more than 75 yeas ago is still so difficult to produce/obtain by a government.

Can't you just buy a dozen from Russia and call it done?

Anyone who can produce nukes tends to try and keep them under their control as much as possible. Most governments understand that getting into the "handing out nukes like thongs at a bachelor party" is probably not the best way to avoid a nuclear war.

If Russia sells nukes to Iran, what's to stop the US from selling them to Ukraine? Nothing, except precedent and probably treaties. No one wants to go down the road where we end up with an assload of nuclear armed states on either side, most of whom never actually developed the things and just bought them from somewhere else.

In a saner world, I'd agree with you.


Well, we might one day get to a situation of out-of-control nuclear proliferation, and then we'd shortly be one of those alien civilizations that isn't sending out signals any longer because we destroyed ourselves.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?

Perhaps you're not aware that we, the US, were fighting Iranians in Iraq.

Iran isn't innocent.


Gosh.  How did we happen to be there?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?

Because Israel wouldn't lend one to Hezbollah, Hamas, or various other terrorist organizations.


Given that Israel already has a history of providing assistance to apartheid South Africa's nuclear weapons program, I'm not sure how much you can trust their non-proliferation stance.
 
Antimatter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?

Because Israel wouldn't lend one to Hezbollah, Hamas, or various other terrorist organizations.


And what makes you think Iran would, given it would be easily traced to them and result in their annihilation?
 
Antimatter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Antimatter: Given Iran is under siege from foreign powers, and has no history of invading its neighbors, what really separates their nuke ambitions from Israel's?

And what do you think would happen if they, or anyone else, did this sort of thing to Israel?  Could you imagine the reaction to someone taking out Israeli Nike scientists or equipment?

Perhaps you're not aware that we, the US, were fighting Iranians in Iraq.

Iran isn't innocent.


Remind me again, why were we these in the first place, and which groups in that region are using weapons we supplied them against others?

I mean whats good for the goose is good for the gander when it comes to proxy wars.  IF we can wage them, so can they.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd like to know how the explosives were detonated.  I suppose a simple timer measured in months or a year would be easiest, but I wonder if there wasn't some secret squirrel method for someone to set them off manually.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Better luck next time, Iran.

Seriously. Since the world looks the other way with Israel's not-so-secret nukes then Iran sure as hell has the right to them.


No they don't. You can criticize Israel for the heinous shiat they do, but Iran having nukes is bad for the world. Yes, there are double standards.
 
