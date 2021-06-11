 Skip to content
(WTAE)   The latest thing that will kill you and your pets in your own backyard? Ask Socrates   (wtae.com) divider line
16
Number 216
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Togas!?

/ Better clean up after that Animal House party in 1982.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pokeweed has shown up in my neighborhood.  I was extremely diligent about digging it out when it started to sprout this spring.  Big honking roots.  We'll see if I've eliminated it or not.

Every part of that plant is toxic.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good to know. Looks like my next door neighbors dog won't be barking at night for that much longer.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the immortal words of Socrates, "I drank what?"
- Chris Knight, Real Genius
 
fark account name
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank you Number 216.  Our work in this thread is now complete.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Pokeweed has shown up in my neighborhood.  I was extremely diligent about digging it out when it started to sprout this spring.  Big honking roots.  We'll see if I've eliminated it or not.

Every part of that plant is toxic.


And some people still eat it in the spring .
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Steve Martin-Death Of Socrates
Youtube RVc8jwYexjE
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks a lot like Queen Anne's Lace or wild carrot. Crush some in your hand. If it doesn't smell like carrot, wash your hands!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Poison hemlock? Aren't all varieties poisonous?
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Pokeweed has shown up in my neighborhood.  I was extremely diligent about digging it out when it started to sprout this spring.  Big honking roots.  We'll see if I've eliminated it or not.

Every part of that plant is toxic.


was it next to a Poke Gym?
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Looks a lot like Queen Anne's Lace or wild carrot.


I was thinking the same thing. I get wild carrot in my yard (and I've let planted carrot go to seed, so I get "volunteers," too), and at a quick glance the flowers look similar. Structure is a bit different, but it's close.

Same with the leaves. You can tell the difference if you know what you're looking at, but they're a bit close for comfort.

That's why I don't mess with wild stuff.

I get lambsquarters throughout the yard, too, and that's edible, supposedly nice in salads, but I don't trust myself enough to be 100% with the ID even though I'm an avid gardener.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ask Socrates?  I thought Socrates asked the questions.
 
shrubber101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The easiest way to tell is hemlock flowers are held up like a popped open umbrella and queens Anne's lace hang down like a functional umbrella.... Oh and hemlock grows to 8 foot tall before it blooms.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well if I catch Fluffy corrupting the youth of Athens in my backyard, she deserves it.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dust. Wind. Dude.
 
