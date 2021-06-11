 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Medicare copays for new Alzheimer's drug could reach $11,500. And if the drug doesn't work collection agencies will be there to help reminding you that you owe them money   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

/sucks
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biogen investors desperately looking for accountants so they can handle the incoming Cat 5 money storm.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet gig for collections. They get the money from the dementia paitient, then come back the next week and collect again.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone could use this new drug:

https://www.the-sun.com/news/3049827/​b​iden-forgetting-president-awkward-uk-t​rip/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a good thing that Biden said he had a plan to reduce drug prices and that all of his experience in the Senate and as Vice President means he'll be able to get some bipartisan legislation to help the American people with these kinds of exhorbitant drug costs.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, the fact this drug was even approved is a scandal - 0 of 10 scientists on the review board voted to approve it, and not only doesn't it work- it is prone to causing brain swelling and other potentially deadly side effects.

So the commissioner approved it - for 9 years, and for all stages of Alzheimer's when it was only tested (unsuccessfully) on early stage Alzheimer's.

They need to follow the money trail - because someone was on the take - and needs to go to jail.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see Medicare approving too many people for this until the next batch of trials is done.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism at its finest.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [memegenerator.net image 315x178]


It's all for profit, we're even "smart enough" to have private companies administer public programs like Medicaid, that compete against their own HMO insurance plans.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

/sucks


Hey, someone has to pay for all the TV commercials.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the pricing methodology:

Well, we looked at what they were charging for this other stuff...and just picked this number because why not?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, and you thought they approved an ineffective drug.  Looks like it's working to me.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If 500k people ae on it, costs come down. If 10 people are on it, compliance costs for the company are so high that if you want the drug, the cost has to be paid by SOMEONE.

The "Study" is BS.

The main problem is they expect the uptake on it to be low. So the costs will be high early on, and its covered, so the initial users will be expensive.

BUT they do their math on that initial cost, which the company prices on low uptake, then somehow assume the cost is the same if every old person is taking it.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Honestly, the fact this drug was even approved is a scandal - 0 of 10 scientists on the review board voted to approve it, and not only doesn't it work- it is prone to causing brain swelling and other potentially deadly side effects.

So the commissioner approved it - for 9 years, and for all stages of Alzheimer's when it was only tested (unsuccessfully) on early stage Alzheimer's.

They need to follow the money trail - because someone was on the take - and needs to go to jail.


The commissioner is getting paid, guarantee.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Well, it's a good thing that Biden said he had a plan to reduce drug prices and that all of his experience in the Senate and as Vice President means he'll be able to get some bipartisan legislation to help the American people with these kinds of exhorbitant drug costs.


Well, it WAS going to be $12000.


Are you not into trains???

Csb about me/ I'm on a drug that costs around $16,000 a dose and I need to take four a year. Some years five.  My copay was massive and I called to ask if they would reduce it and it went from a few thousand per dose to $5.
The drug companies would rather have some profit than zero.

I'm not giving them a pass on anything. Our pharma system needs to be lit on fire and killed in front of its children, what I'm trying to say is that there is a chance for waiving the copay where needed.

The drug I was on prior to this was almost as expensive, different company, and they waived their copay as well.  It can happen.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I don't see Medicare approving too many people for this until the next batch of trials is done.


Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids.  And they actually work.*

*So do inexpensive ($150) over the counter personal amplifiers. I've been using one for almost two years.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not having universal healthcare is a curse on this country.
 
ToddVH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: New Rising Sun: [memegenerator.net image 315x178]

It's all for profit, we're even "smart enough" to have private companies administer public programs like Medicaid, that compete against their own HMO insurance plans.


Amen!  Our health system here in the States is absolutely pathetic!  I've been medically retired for a good 7 years now due to issues from 2 brain tumor surgeries. I'm on the "Guvment" plan now. (ouch) not fun at all.  Fortunately my parents are still around to take care of me, but who knows how much longer.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Not having universal healthcare is a curse on this country.


Everyone that ever depended on socialized medicine is dead now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Market Researcher: "How much would it be worth to you to maintain and protect your memory, mood and judgment, virtually guaranteeing - cognitively speaking - your independence and human dignity as you age?

Patient: "Well, that's priceless."

Market Researcher: "Yes, it is, but just try to put a dollar amount on it."

Patient: "I don't know...a million dollars?"

Market Researcher: "Mmmm, yeah, but what if I told you that a miracle pill could do all of this and help you remember your children's and grandchildren's names and faces and how much you love each other? How much then?"

Patient: "Uh...one billion dollars, maybe?"

Market Researcher: "Now we're talking. OK, so tell me, could you afford to pay a billion dollars for this pill?"

Patient: "Hell no."

Market Researcher: (laughs) "Of course not, that would be ridiculous...but not illegal, just to be clear."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I don't remember getting the bill!"

Have you tried arguing with an Alzheimers patient?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i don't know how pharmaceuticals work in the USA but i can tell you about x ray film and the various machines that develop and process radiographs.

the company i worked for was Japanese; i worked at the USA headquarters / warehouse. every piece of film, every machine, every spare part was bought from the company in Japan at mark-up.

we only sold direct to the largest hospitals and institutions; the USA headquarters would give away incredibly expensive machinery in order to get a film sales contract. everything was sold at mark up.

most film, machinery and parts were sold to Dealers who carried several x ray film brands like Agfa, Kodak, Konica and the like. everything sold to Dealers was marked up.

the Dealers who sold, installed and maintained equipment, parts and film marked everything up.

every Vet, Doc in the Box, Hospital et cetera marked up every radiograph to cover expenses and show profit.

by the time a Doctor looked at a x ray on a viewing box that film was marked up what, 5 times? 6 times?

And there you have it, a small glimpse as to why healthcare costs so damn much.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

natazha: Another Government Employee: I don't see Medicare approving too many people for this until the next batch of trials is done.

Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids.  And they actually work.*

*So do inexpensive ($150) over the counter personal amplifiers. I've been using one for almost two years.


CSB:  My grandfather had 2 hearing aids, and he told me that if he was bored of a conversation he would discreetly reach up and turn the volume down on them so he couldn't hear anything.

After he told me that I noticed something, he was bored a lot.  Wife talking to him during breakfast, volume down.  Religious friends come over, volume down.  Every time I started talking to him, volume down.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess we wait until greater than 50% of the country has declared medical bankruptcy before we even seriously consider single payer?

/ silly me, we just make medical debt undischargeable in BK, like tuition and Herpes
 
Watubi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My mother is in the mid-stages.  She'd punch me in the nose at the suggestion of prolonging her life.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: natazha: Another Government Employee: I don't see Medicare approving too many people for this until the next batch of trials is done.

Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids.  And they actually work.*

*So do inexpensive ($150) over the counter personal amplifiers. I've been using one for almost two years.

CSB:  My grandfather had 2 hearing aids, and he told me that if he was bored of a conversation he would discreetly reach up and turn the volume down on them so he couldn't hear anything.

After he told me that I noticed something, he was bored a lot.  Wife talking to him during breakfast, volume down.  Religious friends come over, volume down.  Every time I started talking to him, volume down.


This describes my condition right now. I'm putting off hearing aids because my Meniere's-induced hearing loss ebbs and flows over the weeks. Since I'm relatively introverted, it's not as big a problem for me as it is my family. WFH has been my biggest issue, where some voices are loud/clear and others sound like they're calling from Pluto.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Watubi: My mother is in the mid-stages.  She'd punch me in the nose at the suggestion of prolonging her life.


My dad is mid-late. I've seen enough to know if/when I get it, I won't be sticking around. May as well be the subject of Metallica's song "One".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

natazha: Another Government Employee: I don't see Medicare approving too many people for this until the next batch of trials is done.

Medicare doesn't cover hearing aids or exams for fitting hearing aids.  And they actually work.*

*So do inexpensive ($150) over the counter personal amplifiers. I've been using one for almost two years.


The wife wears aids. The medical grade ones are much more tunable to sound range you need. But if you can't swing the $1500 for low-end Costco ones, those will work.
 
Goimir
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Watubi: My mother is in the mid-stages.  She'd punch me in the nose at the suggestion of prolonging her life.


She's probably tired of the HOA.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I guess we wait until greater than 50% of the country has declared medical bankruptcy before we even seriously consider single payer?

/ silly me, we just make medical debt undischargeable in BK, like tuition and Herpes


Nah, what needs to happen is that we need to get rid of the political party who would burn the country to the ground just to spite the people who would vote for the other political party.
 
G-doggy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article says it doesn't do much.  Why go broke paying for it?
 
