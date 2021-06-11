 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Epstein kept dossiers on his victims for blackmail purposes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course he did. That's what powerful people do when they know they are legally vulnerable. They seek to maintain power at any cost.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.


I vaguely remember that the FBI had seized it. It's probably in some evidence locker somewhere.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yaw String: edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.

I vaguely remember that the FBI had seized it. It's probably in some evidence locker somewhere.


Top men
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein kept dossiers, wow what a f*cking revelation. That's why he's dead.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame. If you can't trust the guy bringing you underage girls, who can you trust.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
including....... him?

/no, the other one
//no, the other one
//no, the other one
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.


LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShutterGirl: Disgusting


Disgustingly typical.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Binders full of women...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Epstein had NOTES....

probably couldn't even spell "dossiers"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?


The only way Trump would be under a bed is if he's hiding from a process server.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.


Epstein was pimping out Ivanka, too?

Damn.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epstein didn't kill himself.

-Epstein's mother.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it!
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

Epstein was pimping out Ivanka, too?

Damn.


No, Donny did that.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Of course he did. That's what powerful people do when they know they are legally vulnerable. They seek to maintain power at any cost.


After he dossier'd enough famous and powerful people, he started to feel bad about it, and killed himself.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?


I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.


Heidi was smart enough to send out the message that a "Dead Man's Switch" controlled its multiple copies being mailed out from a secret location upon her death suicide.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

The only way Trump would be under a bed is if he's hiding from a process server.


I imagine under a Trump bed smelling like urine, sweat, and shame.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.


Well, you gotta admit that there are a lot of Republicans in the closet.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: No. Epstein had NOTES....

probably couldn't even spell "dossiers"


Epstein was no idiot.  If he went down, he was taking a lot of people down with him.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.


Well, that's fair, considering how many republicans are in the closet.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.

I vaguely remember that the FBI had seized it. It's probably in some evidence locker somewhere.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.


Best place to find 'em.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.


The D.C. Madam suddenly committed "suicide."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so you dnrtfa, but you didn't even rtfh, either.  The dossiers are on the GIRLS.

The majority of TFA describes how he fked with their minds as well.

At one point, Epstein allegedly forced Doe to serve hors d'oeuvres at a private party with Epstein's actor buddy Woody Allen.

Creep factor: OVER 9000!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: toraque: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

The only way Trump would be under a bed is if he's hiding from a process server.

I imagine under a Trump bed smelling like urine, sweat, and shame.


Shame?  Assumes facts not in evidence.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the one for Trump mysteriously disappeared
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.


Especially during pride month, lover.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.


Clinton's dossier was first of course.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiat people will do for pussy.

This billionaire could have been up to his ascot in perfectly good hot as shiat 19 year old poon. But no, he had to reach alllllllllthe way down to the bottom of the cookie jar.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

The only way Trump would be under a bed is if he's hiding from a process server.


And it's a big bed, way off the ground.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Epstein kept dossiers, wow what a f*cking revelation. That's why he's dead.


Killing the guy who hid information about sex crimes YOU committed with underage girls seems like a bad idea. Not hard to setup a dead man system that will send it out or just leave it somewhere you know investigators will eventually find it.

So, it makes perfect sense that conservatives would kill him.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: toraque: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

The only way Trump would be under a bed is if he's hiding from a process server.

I imagine under a Trump bed smelling like urine, sweat, and shame.


streaks of clown make-up all over the carpet. and soiled Big Fella brand diapers.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Well, that's fair, considering how many republicans are in the closet.


I don't understand this line of humor. Are you trying to insult them by calling them homosexuals? Because that's bigoted.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: steklo: No. Epstein had NOTES....

probably couldn't even spell "dossiers"

Epstein was no idiot.  If he went down, he was taking a lot of people down with him.


And yet, here we are.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: steklo: No. Epstein had NOTES....

probably couldn't even spell "dossiers"

Epstein was no idiot.  If he went down, he was taking a lot of people down with him.


And who went down with him, exactly?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Anyone who didn't assume that is as dumb as Fat Donnie.
And that's pretty dumb.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: TheGreatGazoo: steklo: No. Epstein had NOTES....

probably couldn't even spell "dossiers"

Epstein was no idiot.  If he went down, he was taking a lot of people down with him.

And yet, here we are.


Because the Dossiers are on the WOMEN.

/maxwell has the kompromat
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: edmo: Heidi Fleiss had a black book.


That magically never surfaced.

I vaguely remember that the FBI had seized it. It's probably in some evidence locker somewhere.


static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: toraque: Well, that's fair, considering how many republicans are in the closet.

I don't understand this line of humor. Are you trying to insult them by calling them homosexuals? Because that's bigoted.


It's been explained before.

Someone else will come in and do it again.

And again, the next time one of you performative chucklefarks does this schtick.
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in the books he kept on the clients.  Those are what got him murdered...allegedly...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kept dossiers on their sexual partners too, not that you'll ever see them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

towatchoverme: Kangaroo_Ralph: toraque: Well, that's fair, considering how many republicans are in the closet.

I don't understand this line of humor. Are you trying to insult them by calling them homosexuals? Because that's bigoted.

It's been explained before.

Someone else will come in and do it again.

And again, the next time one of you performative chucklefarks does this schtick.


Ya see, it's ok when we do it because we're punching up.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?

I'm pretty sure most farkers do.  At the minimum they check in the closet for republicans.


We already know about closet Republicans.  Like Lindesy Graham, and those who are so scared of their sexuality that they need to be seen in a "macho" (macho man) context.  You know; holding guns, proclaiming that guns deserve more rights that people who aren't heterosexual, white, men.

I'm surprised they dont know that there's already a support group for them called the Log Cabin Republicans.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stawmsacomin': DarkSoulNoHope: Trump's dossier was probably the first thing destroyed after the raid.

LOL do you check under your bed every night for Trump?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The impeached pussy grabber in chief was buddies with epstein and jizzwell for a long time,
 
fat_free
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The shiat people will do for pussy.

This billionaire could have been up to his ascot in perfectly good hot as shiat 19 year old poon. But no, he had to reach alllllllllthe way down to the bottom of the cookie jar.


This post made my skin crawl. Creep.
 
