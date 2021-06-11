 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   "All passengers were required to show proof of vaccination along with a negative Covid-19 test within 72-hours before the ship departed." So... people used fake vaccination cards and at least two of those people tested false negative? Inconceivable   (the-sun.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cruise departed Saturday. Five days sounds like a pretty good head start for Covid. On the packed, cattle-car shared-a/c conditions on a cruise ship, this will be a nice controlled "test under fire" of how well the vaccines actually work.

I hope they work really well, because Covid Deniers and Antivaxxers are guaranteeing that Covid will be with us for at least another decade.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Cruise departed Saturday. Five days sounds like a pretty good head start for Covid. On the packed, cattle-car shared-a/c conditions on a cruise ship, this will be a nice controlled "test under fire" of how well the vaccines actually work.

I hope they work really well, because Covid Deniers and Antivaxxers are guaranteeing that Covid will be with us for at least another decade.


Covid may well be with us that long, but on the bright side a number of the deniers and anti-vaxxers won't be.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
that's what you get for going on a cruise
 
nemisonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Vaccinated people can still become infected; no vaccine is 100% effective. Among 600 passengers plus crew, it's not really a surprise that a few will test positive; the only suspect thing is that both positive tests were sharing a room.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
2 out of 600 isn't bad.
FTA: "The individuals are asymptomatic and currently in isolation and being monitored by our medical team"

You will get positive results when you test a large sample of vaccinated people even if none of them ever get sick. Meh.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: Vaccinated people can still become infected; no vaccine is 100% effective. Among 600 passengers plus crew, it's not really a surprise that a few will test positive; the only suspect thing is that both positive tests were sharing a room.


Like the girl that went the virgin islands with a fake covid test, maybe.

Or they got covid. If nobody else on the boat gets covid, this is proof of the vaccine working.
 
hershy799
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
4 possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:

1.) People lied, as subby pointed out
2.) Positive tests onboard were incorrect (my guess is that they used rapid tests and will now be following up with PCR)
3.) Negative tests beforehand were incorrect
4.) Vaccines don't provide 100% protection against catching the virus.

If everybody actually was vaccinated, then to have 2 asymptomatic cases out of 600+ shows the vaccines work pretty damn well, which is good news since there are too many plague rats to begin with.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?


I've only taken 1 cruise and the only woman who would have sex with me was my wife and I had to get her drunk.
 
bootman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only there were criminal and civil penalties for basic fraud.
 
hershy799
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: Vaccinated people can still become infected; no vaccine is 100% effective. Among 600 passengers plus crew, it's not really a surprise that a few will test positive; the only suspect thing is that both positive tests were sharing a room.


I go back and forth on that. On the one hand, sharing a room means increased exposure. On the other hand, if one (or both) individuals were unvaccinated, then the odds of a correct positive test go way up.
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?


You've never been on a cruise have you... trust me, there is practically 0 individuals on most cruises that you'd want to "swing" with.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Read up on these vaccines, they don't necessarily keep you from getting infected - they keep you from exhibiting the symptoms that are likely to lead to hospitalizations and deaths and minimize reproduction of the virus to minimize viral loading.

All of the producers have been saying this since day 1.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the tests were the ID Now rapid NAAT test, it's more likely to get a false negative than a false positive. That may have been the case.
 
Sentient
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harlee: Cruise departed Saturday. Five days sounds like a pretty good head start for Covid. On the packed, cattle-car shared-a/c conditions on a cruise ship, this will be a nice controlled "test under fire" of how well the vaccines actually work.

I hope they work really well, because Covid Deniers and Antivaxxers are guaranteeing that Covid will be with us for at least another decade.


Eh, think of it as a loose clinical trial. You & I benefit from the experience of a bunch of tourists willing to put their health in the hands of a few trumpers smart enough to work a copier for stigginit. Here's hoping the vax does its unexplainable-evil-gates-Democrat-magi​c of keeping the smart people healthy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Simple answer. Everyone who tests positive is thrown overboard.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you had to be tested regularly for other diseases we've been vaccinated against it wouldn't be shocking to see an occasional positive. Vaccines do not prevent a virus from entering the body, they allow the body to react quickly enough such that you don't get sick and rapidly expel the disease, and it's far less likely to transmit it.

If these two actually were legit vaccinated, and simply tested positive (perhaps being exposed before leaving, or in a port), and asymptomatic, and the contact tracing allowed testing of other vaccinated people and found they tested negative, then to me that says that the vaccines are *working*.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somebody's cruisin' for a bruisin'.

/And a ventilator
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
where did the article state they used fake vax cards?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Note this was the end-of-cruise test. You had 600 people on a cruise ship with 2 people who had the SARS-CoV-2 virus in their system and NO ONE ELSE caught it. Yes, this absolutely is huge evidence that the vaccines are very, very effective.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Of all the things repeating from history I did not anticipate pirates and plague ships.

Train robberies next?  Gladiatorial combat (to the death)?  Armies attacking while riding elephants?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A better result than I expected, but you still won't find me on a cruise.

I work with a woman that thinks she's going to win a lawsuit against a cruise line for telling her she isn't getting on board without proof of vaccination. Once she gives up on that fantasy, I'm positive she's going to try to get fake credentials.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Of all the things repeating from history I did not anticipate pirates and plague ships.

Train robberies next?  Gladiatorial combat (to the death)?  Armies attacking while riding elephants?


...and only 2 people caught it, so wow.  GO VACCINNES!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just give everyone who boards the J&J vaccine and refuse boarding to anyone who refuses the shot.

\ Then give them a free beer for getting vaccinated.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"people used fake vaccination cards"

wxboy: Vaccinated people can still become infected; no vaccine is 100% effective. Among 600 passengers plus crew, it's not really a surprise that a few will test positive; the only suspect thing is that both positive tests were sharing a room.


If the two are genetically related, it's also possible that they share a genetic trait that prevents the COVID vaccine from working for them.
 
advex101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Presenting false immunization records should be a felony.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What are their names?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?


No. Cruise ships are full of senior citizens that were alive during the disco era, getting around on walkers and wheelchairs by families because they are on their last days on this earth, while " Staying Alive " is playing all over the ship.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The two should keel hauled, then turned into chum.

I'm not a fan of cruises, so even going on one of those plague boats with trump worshipers still alive is just plain stupid.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?

I've only taken 1 cruise and the only woman who would have sex with me was my wife and I had to get her drunk.


Well as a married person I would suggest "that's your mistake right there."
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hershy799: 4 possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:

1.) People lied, as subby pointed out
2.) Positive tests onboard were incorrect (my guess is that they used rapid tests and will now be following up with PCR)
3.) Negative tests beforehand were incorrect
4.) Vaccines don't provide 100% protection against catching the virus.

If everybody actually was vaccinated, then to have 2 asymptomatic cases out of 600+ shows the vaccines work pretty damn well, which is good news since there are too many plague rats to begin with.


It's worth remembering that if you test 600 people with a test that has a 1% false positive rate, your expectation is to get something like 6 positives even if no one has the virus. As actual infection goes down, the likelihood that any given positive is false goes up.

/ Had a false positive rapid test a little while back.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?


That and floating labs useful for experimentation in disease spread and vaccine effectiveness.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: where did the article state they used fake vax cards?


It doesn't.  But it will get clicks because a lot of people want to believe such a story which even the shiatty tabloid article wouldn't substantiate.  Subby is a liar, and the submission got the green light.  Is Fark still a news aggregator site, or is it just Facebook, without the stalking?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Vaccinated people can still get Covid.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Keelhauling (Dutch kielhalen;[1] "to drag along the keel") is a form of punishment and potential execution once meted out to sailors at sea. The sailor was tied to a line looped beneath the vessel, thrown overboard on one side of the ship, and dragged under the ship's keel, either from one side of the ship to the other, or the length of the ship (from bow to stern).
The common supposition is that keelhauling amounted to a sentence of either death by extreme torture, or minimally a physical trauma likely to permanently maim. The hull of the ship was usually covered in barnacles and other marine growth, and thus, keelhauling would typically result in serious lacerations, of which the victim could later suffer infection and scarring. If the victim was dragged slowly, his weight might lower him sufficiently to miss the barnacles, but this method would frequently result in his drowning. There was also a risk of head trauma from colliding against the hull or keel, especially if the ship was in motion. Additionally, if sailing through shark-infested waters, there was a risk of the victim suffering a fatal shark attack.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: nemisonic: Cruise ships are just giant swingers clubs for people that never got past that stage in college right?
/is that right?

No. Cruise ships are full of senior citizens that were alive during the disco era, getting around on walkers and wheelchairs by families because they are on their last days on this earth, while " Staying Alive " is playing all over the ship.


GIS for disco ship

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Vaccine engendered antibody titers are finite and ablate through neutralization.  They allow you to tolerate a much higher aggregate infectious dose before infection is established.

Once those antibodies are exhausted/ablated, Memory B cells may or may not decrease the severity of the resultant infection dependent upon strain and vaccine make. Just because an antibody neutralizes a variant doesn't necessarily mean that the APC's that secreted that antibody will be stimulated to produce more antibodies by the presence of the offending variant--neutralizing capacity does not guarantee B cell cross reactivity.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Never understood a vacation where you're mostly stuck on a boat with strangers just eating, drinking, and farting around.

I'd go nuts. I like to go do things. Usually away from other people.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wxboy: Vaccinated people can still become infected; no vaccine is 100% effective. Among 600 passengers plus crew, it's not really a surprise that a few will test positive; the only suspect thing is that both positive tests were sharing a room.



Why is that suspect?  It's it normal that complete strangers share rooms on these things?

They are probably related and spend lots of time together and pick it from else where at the same time or gave it to each other.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: What_Would_Jimi_Do: where did the article state they used fake vax cards?

It doesn't.  But it will get clicks because a lot of people want to believe such a story which even the shiatty tabloid article wouldn't substantiate.  Subby is a liar, and the submission got the green light.  Is Fark still a news aggregator site, or is it just Facebook, without the stalking?


Fark was never a news site. It is the least it has ever been now.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Never understood a vacation where you're mostly stuck on a boat with strangers


Fark user imageView Full Size


If you get ship wrecked, I guess it could be interesting.
 
