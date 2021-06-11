 Skip to content
(Guardian)   A new #@*% survey found almost a #@*% third of us are swearing a lot #@*% more than we were just five #@*% years ago   (theguardian.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Under certain circumstances, urgent circumstances, desperate circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer.

Mark Twain
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for safe for work comment:

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't we just f*cking have the goddam, piece of shiat article yesterday?!

/fer farks sake
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh boo farking hoo. Moralizing shiat birds. It is 2021 and you're all going to hear some shiat whether you like it or not.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Humanity may be in a decline
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark Fark
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WHERE IS THE GOD DAMN SWEAR JAR DREW?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i blame prOn
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is a lot more to curse about.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I actually swear less these days, because I'm an old lady and it seems a little unseemly.  But less for me is no great achievement.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If swearing a lot is part of your personality, you're boring.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the fark you say
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was a report on NPR that said that taboo words have moved from sex/bodily function to race, sexuality, etc.

So people have no farking problem saying fark all, but few people are going to casually drop the N bomb.  In a sense, we're not really cursing more; our curses have changed.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't swear as much as I used to, it just seems tacky, unprofessional, and makes you look stupid if you use it too much. Now when I do swear I mean it and people know I mean it and there is a good damn reason to, there was one person that almost made me swear daily from their incompetence, it was staggering how she could screw up simple tasks.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you rarely swear it makes an occasion when you do so work so much more impactful.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well that was a failed edit.  I blame Loki.
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Swearing is becoming too mainstream. It's time to stop.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank you, Samuel L. motherfarking Jackson.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter.  Nobody listens to what I say anyway.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: There was a report on NPR that said that taboo words have moved from sex/bodily function to race, sexuality, etc.

So people have no farking problem saying fark all, but few people are going to casually drop the N bomb.  In a sense, we're not really cursing more; our curses have changed.


I don't know if we're cursing any more or less, but with everybody having a spy phone these days, more of it is getting captured.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I only curse when I'm in pain. I'm in pain a lot. It really does help.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was laid off and therefore changed jobs, I swear a lot less now.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I f***king know we s***ing talked about this only c****ing yesterday
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yet here on FARK we can still count on being hit with censor-filters for words that have been allowed on daytime TV since the 1990s, like biatch and shiat. And we can count on "until" behind an open parenthesis being turned into "coontil" because it makes someone giggle long past the point of being funny.

FARK is starting to look like the Loyal Order of Water Buffalos from the Flintstones: Just full of old guys in funny hats being told not to cuss while we're bowling, because it upsets the sponsors.
 
