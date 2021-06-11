 Skip to content
 
(9News (Australia))   Man, 52, who is banned from driving until 2062 caught behind the wheel again. Subby says why not, it's not like he'll ever drive legally in his lifetime again   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Dumbass, New South Wales  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Uber or Lyft driver?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He is in love with his car?
 
JesseL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He could have been not-driving somewhere other than jail?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, subby, watch your mouth!

/quinquagenarian
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kick a pothead out of jail and keep this idiot in there.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Kick a pothead out of jail and keep this idiot in there.


Yep.  If you're caught driving after having your license suspended/revoked, you should go to jail for a while.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're so bad at driving that a court of law tells you that you cannot drive ever again, you should probably take that as a clue that it's really best for you and everyone else if you don't drive again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like that ever stopped anyone, years ago my sister was hit by an uninsured unlicensed driver. IIRC nothing much happened to her in the way of punishment except a longer time not being able to drive.
 
