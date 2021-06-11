 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Half of the privately owned firearms in Australia seized in a single raid on a suburban doomsday prepper   (abc.net.au) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"100 rounds of spent .303 calibre"

Why do they care about ammo that has been used? Are they talking about the brass?
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: "100 rounds of spent .303 calibre"

Why do they care about ammo that has been used? Are they talking about the brass?


Progressive reloading presses, one with 9mm reloading dies attached, which reloads ammunition
.223 calibre, .303 calibre, .45 calibre and 9mm reloaded dies
.223 calibre, .303 calibre, 12 gauge and 9mm projectiles
Primers
Gun powder
Case preparation tools
 
you need help
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are some weak charges. I guess it's a nanny state though so maybe they'll stick.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When doomsday comes, now who am i going to loot?  Do people never think these things through?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right vs. privilege.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They taught us how to make bullets in Boy Scouts take that authoritarians!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's it illegal to reload in Australia?
Because they seized some basic reloading equipment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he gets convicted where will they ship him off to?  He's already in Australia

Don't say U S A
Don't say U S A
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: When doomsday comes, now who am i going to loot?  Do people never think these things through?


You rang?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I'm not a fan of illegal gun ownership or ammo hoarding, the farking manual to a gun is not "instructions on how to make a gun".

That's like saying the back of a Mac n Cheese box tells you how to extrude your own pasta...
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you would have thought he'd planned for this somehow.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.


Does family count as a small team of people?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictures make it look like the cops found two pellet rifles, or maybe single-shot .22s. I guess he could mildly inconvenience some rabbits with those.

The rest of it sounds like the box of misc. gun stuff you can get for $20 at any American garage sale.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only item I'd be worried about is the Tommy Gun clone. Everything else falls into hunting/personal defense type weaponry.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty weak sauce if the best guns they can come up with for the photo are a break barrel pellet gun (left) and a single shot target rifle (right).
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly heads, the guy wasn't even a hobbyist.
And Blueprints for a gun? Is that somehow illegal in Aus?
As in illegal information?
I'm pretty sure I'm allowed to have plans for nuclear weapon, or any other thing, right?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary .50 looks like it is for a single shot rifle. This right here is why gun people don't want to budge on gun control. The anti gun people say they only want your assault rifles and scary guns but once those are gone they start getting their panties in a bunch about hunting rifles and then as the UK has shown once hunting rifles are locked down they start looking for knives.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.


Lone preppers think they can stay up 24/7 protecting their property.  They'll say things like motion sensors and traps will protect them.  But, the fact is, 2 or 3 intruders could easily overwhelm them.  The neighborhood that bands together and shares resources are the ones that will come out on top.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, police posing with air rifles, random loose ammunition, and some gun diagrams.

Like, if they'd rode in on a brace of Kalashnikovs and a trunk full of loaded magazines, ok fine, you get to look badass.

Confiscating random shiat not on old man's paperwork doesn't get you style points. It might be legal, it might be justified, it's not the US and things work differently, but nobody is going to think you did anything badass there, c'mon.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australia has the right idea.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd let Constable Tom Smrcek seize my gun.

/IYKWIMAITYD
//Happy Pride, everyone
///threes
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: It's it illegal to reload in Australia?
Because they seized some basic reloading equipment.


Looked into it a bit.
Apparently, you need a license for every type of gun, with air rifles and single shot .22's at class "A", all the way up to handguns at class "H".

If you don't a license for a class of weapon, you can't have the ammo (or ammo components) either. Sounds like this guy didn't even have a class "A" license, so Everything he had was illegal - even the spent handgun brass.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Does family count as a small team of people?


Anyone with hands would qualify, but you had better trust them before handing them a loaded gun.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If not for the guy that built the Owen submachine gun WW2 could have turned out much differently.  He too was a backyard gunsmith.

Having an Interest in firearms 'beyond what is acceptable' saved lives 60 years ago.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.


Can you swing more than one golf club at a time?

Guns are optimized for different things, just like golf clubs.  You don't putt with a 9 iron, do you?

Let's take a classic example, deer hunting.  It's common in my area (upstate NY) for people to have 3 or 4 guns just for hunting deer.  They'll have a flat shooting scoped bolt action for farm areas where you might take a shot at distances of 100 yards or more.

Then they'll have a carbine of some sort, generally with iron sights but occasionally a low power optic, in a less powerful cartridge, for hunting in wooded areas where you don't get long shots.  Traditionally that would be a lever action in .30-30, but recently semi-autos like the AR-15 in .300 Blackout have become more popular.  Prior to that, I'd see SKSs and the occasional AK in 7.62x39mm being used as brush/swamp deer rifles.

Then they'll have a muzzleloader, probably a modern inline one, for the special muzzleloader only deer seasons.

If they hunt downstate in the shotgun only areas, they'll have a shotgun, usually with a rifled slug barrel.

And I haven't even mentioned handgun hunting.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Amateur.  Sounds like he just had the NRA starter kit.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: While I'm not a fan of illegal gun ownership or ammo hoarding, the farking manual to a gun is not "instructions on how to make a gun".

That's like saying the back of a Mac n Cheese box tells you how to extrude your own pasta...


Depends.

Weapons as Political Protest: P.A. Luty's Submachine Gun
Youtube sIhGCRIQnCA


However, even that information in the US would be protected by the First Amendment.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Watubi: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Lone preppers think they can stay up 24/7 protecting their property.  They'll say things like motion sensors and traps will protect them.  But, the fact is, 2 or 3 intruders could easily overwhelm them.  The neighborhood that bands together and shares resources are the ones that will come out on top.


One of my customers is insanely wealthy and he has this elaborate panic room setup with an escape tunnel that goes out to the middle of a cornfield behind his house. Every time I go there he opens the door and I can't help but think how easy it would be to just shoot him in the face. Maybe it's because I've played way too much of those Hitman games but there's just something about somebody thinking they are ready for anything that just makes me think of ways I could kill them.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, wow. Last time my brother came to visit me, he had more than what they seized in his Honda Accord. He stopped by to help hang ceiling fans while moving from Dahlonega to Texas.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Can you swing more than one golf club at a time?

Guns are optimized for different things, just like golf clubs.  You don't putt with a 9 iron, do you?

Let's take a classic example, deer hunting.  It's common in my area (upstate NY) for people to have 3 or 4 guns just for hunting deer.  They'll have a flat shooting scoped bolt action for farm areas where you might take a shot at distances of 100 yards or more.

Then they'll have a carbine of some sort, generally with iron sights but occasionally a low power optic, in a less powerful cartridge, for hunting in wooded areas where you don't get long shots.  Traditionally that would be a lever action in .30-30, but recently semi-autos like the AR-15 in .300 Blackout have become more popular.  Prior to that, I'd see SKSs and the occasional AK in 7.62x39mm being used as brush/swamp deer rifles.

Then they'll have a muzzleloader, probably a modern inline one, for the special muzzleloader only deer seasons.

If they hunt downstate in the shotgun only areas, they'll have a shotgun, usually with a rifled slug barrel.

And I haven't even mentioned handgun hunting.


Don't forget the gun for "To Whom it May Concern"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
somersetcountygazette.co.ukView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: While I'm not a fan of illegal gun ownership or ammo hoarding, the farking manual to a gun is not "instructions on how to make a gun".

That's like saying the back of a Mac n Cheese box tells you how to extrude your own pasta...


Sig Sauer was kind enough to include "instructions" in their manual on how to make another P227 if I wanted to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh dear God. Australians would faint if they saw my basement, and I'm not even a blip on the radar. Hell, they'd probably go apoplectic if I emptied my pocket right now.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A 72-year-old man has been accused of gathering the munitions at his Willetton property along with tinned food, water and other materials akin to a "doomsday prepper".

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

you need help: Those are some weak charges. I guess it's a nanny state though so maybe they'll stick.


Ooh, a couple of hunting rifles! Scary!
Big gun collections, whatever the intent, don't scare me. Because once you get past two, you're out of hands. So it doesn't matter to me if they find a guy with 3 or 30 guns.

"Among about 5,000 rounds of ammunition seized were some "military-grade" .50 calibre rounds."

1st, does he even have anything to shoot those rounds, or is he just gonna chuck them at people?  2nd, any time I hear 'military-grade', I equate that with 'Lowest bidder'. Military grade is not a ranking of something that I strive for.
I'm thinking Wolf ammo, not Hornady.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Australia has the right idea.


How many Americans do you want to jail or kill to make it happen?

Difficulty: if it's over 4 million, we're going to compare you to Hitler.

/it's guaranteed to be over 4 million.  40 million would be closer.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ammunition:
1,481 rounds of live 9mm
1,397 rounds of spent 9mm
672 rounds of live .303 calibre
100 rounds of spent .303 calibre
16 rounds of live .303 calibre blank firing
108 rounds of live 12-gauge
12 rounds of live .222 calibre
136 rounds of live .223 calibre
912 rounds of spent .223 calibre
6 rounds of live .44-40 calibre
1 round of live .455 calibre
33 rounds of live .50 calibre

That's it? Counting only live rounds, that's hardly a day at the range.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: 672 rounds of live .303 calibre


Be fair. 303 isn't cheap or easy to get anymore, and hasn't been for a long time.  I've got three Lee-enfields to feed, and 600 rounds of 303 is a lot more than 1 day at the range.
 
adammpower
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Watubi: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Lone preppers think they can stay up 24/7 protecting their property.  They'll say things like motion sensors and traps will protect them.  But, the fact is, 2 or 3 intruders could easily overwhelm them.  The neighborhood that bands together and shares resources are the ones that will come out on top.

One of my customers is insanely wealthy and he has this elaborate panic room setup with an escape tunnel that goes out to the middle of a cornfield behind his house. Every time I go there he opens the door and I can't help but think how easy it would be to just shoot him in the face. Maybe it's because I've played way too much of those Hitman games but there's just something about somebody thinking they are ready for anything that just makes me think of ways I could kill them.


I keep seeing a guy at the local hardware store that open carries.  I keep wondering: this is a store full of potential weapons.  How willing is that guy to hang onto his hip-penis when someone gets him from behind with a hammer?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Can you swing more than one golf club at a time?

Guns are optimized for different things, just like golf clubs.  You don't putt with a 9 iron, do you?


I do, but it's frowned upon.

Let's take a classic example, deer hunting.  It's common in my area (upstate NY) for people to have 3 or 4 guns just for hunting deer.  They'll have a flat shooting scoped bolt action for farm areas where you might take a shot at distances of 100 yards or more.

Then they'll have a carbine of some sort, generally with iron sights but occasionally a low power optic, in a less powerful cartridge, for hunting in wooded areas where you don't get long shots.  Traditionally that would be a lever action in .30-30, but recently semi-autos like the AR-15 in .300 Blackout have become more popular.  Prior to that, I'd see SKSs and the occasional AK in 7.62x39mm being used as brush/swamp deer rifles.

Then they'll have a muzzleloader, probably a modern inline one, for the special muzzleloader only deer seasons.

If they hunt downstate in the shotgun only areas, they'll have a shotgun, usually with a rifled slug barrel.

And I haven't even mentioned handgun hunting.

I get there are different tools for different jobs, but I feel like fending off starving and confused humans would be your primary use application in the apocalypse.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FarknGroovn: If not for the guy that built the Owen submachine gun WW2 could have turned out much differently.  He too was a backyard gunsmith.

Having an Interest in firearms 'beyond what is acceptable' saved lives 60 years ago.


The guy who was key for many of the UK's electronic warfare defenses was a avid pistol shooter. Nowadays he'd have just left for the US. V1's and V2's would have been much more effective.

Australia's long term survival means civilians owning/whatever military grade weapons again. Whatever = alternative model for armed civilians.

Not having gunsmiths is gonna hurt. farking soy boy web developer information economy shiat will design a gun that the trigger moves away as you reach for it. It will also boast 15 manual safeties cause safety. Automatic safeties are simply manual safeties with a spring to flip it on. It will need upgrades before it can shoot. It will be biometrically locked but the needed batteries can't be bought from China. It can't have a flash hider cause it needs Adobe Flash to run. Clip only holds one round cause why do you need more?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarknGroovn: If not for the guy that built the Owen submachine gun WW2 could have turned out much differently.  He too was a backyard gunsmith.

Having an Interest in firearms 'beyond what is acceptable' saved lives 60 years ago.


I'm sorry what
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Oh dear God. Australians would faint if they saw my basement, and I'm not even a blip on the radar. Hell, they'd probably go apoplectic if I emptied my pocket right now.


Most people in most countries would.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: FarknGroovn: If not for the guy that built the Owen submachine gun WW2 could have turned out much differently.  He too was a backyard gunsmith.

Having an Interest in firearms 'beyond what is acceptable' saved lives 60 years ago.

The guy who was key for many of the UK's electronic warfare defenses was a avid pistol shooter. Nowadays he'd have just left for the US. V1's and V2's would have been much more effective.

Australia's long term survival means civilians owning/whatever military grade weapons again. Whatever = alternative model for armed civilians.

Not having gunsmiths is gonna hurt. farking soy boy web developer information economy shiat will design a gun that the trigger moves away as you reach for it. It will also boast 15 manual safeties cause safety. Automatic safeties are simply manual safeties with a spring to flip it on. It will need upgrades before it can shoot. It will be biometrically locked but the needed batteries can't be bought from China. It can't have a flash hider cause it needs Adobe Flash to run. Clip only holds one round cause why do you need more?


I'm sorry did you really legitimately just use the phrase "soy boy"
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: dittybopper: HotWingConspiracy: Unless you're planning on recruiting a small team of people in the post-apocalypse, having more guns than you can hold and shoot seems unwise.

Can you swing more than one golf club at a time?

Guns are optimized for different things, just like golf clubs.  You don't putt with a 9 iron, do you?

Let's take a classic example, deer hunting.  It's common in my area (upstate NY) for people to have 3 or 4 guns just for hunting deer.  They'll have a flat shooting scoped bolt action for farm areas where you might take a shot at distances of 100 yards or more.

Then they'll have a carbine of some sort, generally with iron sights but occasionally a low power optic, in a less powerful cartridge, for hunting in wooded areas where you don't get long shots.  Traditionally that would be a lever action in .30-30, but recently semi-autos like the AR-15 in .300 Blackout have become more popular.  Prior to that, I'd see SKSs and the occasional AK in 7.62x39mm being used as brush/swamp deer rifles.

Then they'll have a muzzleloader, probably a modern inline one, for the special muzzleloader only deer seasons.

If they hunt downstate in the shotgun only areas, they'll have a shotgun, usually with a rifled slug barrel.

And I haven't even mentioned handgun hunting.

Don't forget the gun for "To Whom it May Concern"

[Fark user image image 850x660]


I punted on that one.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I, for one, feel safer.
In the US.
Where I don't have to fear getting caught with a diagram of a submachine gun I'll never build...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's wild to me that American gun owners can go full Skinner on this. "Is my personal arsenal unreasonable? No, it's the other countries who are wrong."

Far be it for me to make an argument from numbers, but if basically the entire world thinks your obsession with guns is creepy and unhinged, maybe there's something to their opinions.
 
