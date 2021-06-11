 Skip to content
(CNN)   Well yeah, I ran on those things but I didn't mean any of those things I said   (cnn.com) divider line
feltrider [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Democrats either need to purge quislings like Sinema, or accept that they exist to prop up the Republican party as controlled opposition.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.urban​dictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=rotat​ing%2bvillain&=true

https://www.salon.com/2010/02/23/demo​c​rats_34/
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the one you make an example of. Manchin is a more delicate problem but Sinema has no leverage. Just frickin strip her of her responsibilities and make her wash dishes for the rest of her term.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feltrider: Democrats either need to purge quislings like Sinema, or accept that they exist to prop up the Republican party as controlled opposition.


The latter, definitely.

It's Good Cop, Bad Cop. But everyone forgets both cops want to f*ck you over.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked if challenging Sinema was worth the risk of losing the seat to a Republican, Gomez didn't flinch.

"We already have a Republican in that seat," she said.

Boom
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? A politician lied?
I am so disappointed.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, unlike In WVa with Manchin, Dems DO have a good chance of kicking Sinema out with a primary and then winning the general

...sadly, this won't be an available option for many more years


In the meantime, let's abolish the Senate, shall well?
 
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When asked if challenging Sinema was worth the risk of losing the seat to a Republican, Gomez didn't flinch.
"We already have a Republican in that seat," she said.

Got 'er.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pol tab leakage.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
time to police your own group.  strip her of all he committees and let find some young, good looking DA to primary her.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They should have made her pledge her undying loyalty to President Joe Biden, all hail.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had to click. This headline could have been about any Democrat.
 
sniderman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When asked if challenging Sinema was worth the risk of losing the seat to a Republican, Gomez didn't flinch.

"We already have a Republican in that seat," she said.

Boom


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's time for Democrats to start running fake Republican candidates who will switch parties after elected. In the current voter climate all you need to do to win big with republicans is shout derpier derp louder than you opponent. They can hire some out of work actors to do it. I'm told they're all liberals.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Luckily, unlike In WVa with Manchin, Dems DO have a good chance of kicking Sinema out with a primary and then winning the general

...sadly, this won't be an available option for many more years


In the meantime, let's abolish the Senate, shall well?


Yup!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
With McConnell as minority leader, bipartisanship does not exist with a Democrat as president.  Pretending like it does slows everything down, and costs real progress for this country.  You want to be a moderate?  Fine, but focus your energy on tempering overly ambitious legislation, rather than holding out hope for enough Republicans to suddenly decide that governing (rather than "winning") is important.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Luckily, unlike In WVa with Manchin, Dems DO have a good chance of kicking Sinema out with a primary and then winning the general

...sadly, this won't be an available option for many more years


In the meantime, let's abolish the Senate, shall well?


It probably won't happen because there's no one with statewide name recognition but I would love to see an actual Democrat challenge Manchin here in WV. Problem is we're stuck with him for 3 more years and a lot will happen between now and then. With that said, he's still better than EVERY republican and he knows it. I have to vote for him if he wins the primary because any republican who is on the general election ballot against him would be true scum. AG Morrissey would love to have the job and he's total shiat. Same goes for all three House members, especially Mooney. Both of them are trump-sucking scum.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fzumrk: It's time for Democrats to start running fake Republican candidates who will switch parties after elected. In the current voter climate all you need to do to win big with republicans is shout derpier derp louder than you opponent. They can hire some out of work actors to do it. I'm told they're all liberals.


Out of work actresses would be a better Idea.  Republicans like their men old and rich.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: When asked if challenging Sinema was worth the risk of losing the seat to a Republican, Gomez didn't flinch.

"We already have a Republican in that seat," she said.

Boom


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: Luckily, unlike In WVa with Manchin, Dems DO have a good chance of kicking Sinema out with a primary and then winning the general

...sadly, this won't be an available option for many more years


In the meantime, let's abolish the Senate, shall well?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
