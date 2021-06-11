 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Study shows old people's loneliness exacerbated by pandemic quarantining. For only $5 they can join a community of squirrel-ball-worshippers and put off their desolation for an entire month   (yahoo.com) divider line
21
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After 20 years in customer service, I'd gladly choose a life of solitude
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This story strums a chord of guilt in me. We had a neighbor down the hall who simply disappeared. She was a widow, and all her old friends had died. She had few friends at the complex, though she was quite friendly with us. She was also quite forgetful. When the pandemic started she would constant forget to put on her mask. She was 100% a creature of habit.

Because of that, and the required isolation, and the general craziness and paranoia (a third of the people here were MAGAts and Covid Deniers) we gradually stopped interfacing with her. One day she simply disappeared. Left all her stuff in the apartment. No one, including management, knows where she went. I assume she is dead, but why even management doesn't know this is a mystery. RIP Dorothy.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$5?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: $5?


Plus a monthly $5 transaction fee
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: $5?


With the AARP discount.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: This story strums a chord of guilt in me. We had a neighbor down the hall who simply disappeared. She was a widow, and all her old friends had died. She had few friends at the complex, though she was quite friendly with us. She was also quite forgetful. When the pandemic started she would constant forget to put on her mask. She was 100% a creature of habit.

Because of that, and the required isolation, and the general craziness and paranoia (a third of the people here were MAGAts and Covid Deniers) we gradually stopped interfacing with her. One day she simply disappeared. Left all her stuff in the apartment. No one, including management, knows where she went. I assume she is dead, but why even management doesn't know this is a mystery. RIP Dorothy.


Track her down! I'd listen to that podcast.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 Canadian. In real money, it's $10.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if they hadn't voted for Trump we would have had a federal government equipped to handle a pandemic
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: This story strums a chord of guilt in me. We had a neighbor down the hall who simply disappeared. She was a widow, and all her old friends had died. She had few friends at the complex, though she was quite friendly with us. She was also quite forgetful. When the pandemic started she would constant forget to put on her mask. She was 100% a creature of habit.

Because of that, and the required isolation, and the general craziness and paranoia (a third of the people here were MAGAts and Covid Deniers) we gradually stopped interfacing with her. One day she simply disappeared. Left all her stuff in the apartment. No one, including management, knows where she went. I assume she is dead, but why even management doesn't know this is a mystery. RIP Dorothy.


she clicked her heels.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GUNSHIP - Eleanor Rigby [Official Lyric Video]
Youtube XEa6wD9j4CE
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel like I'm in a prison most of the time and once in a while, I get to go out"

Welcome to Black America, everyday version.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Millions in US struggle through life with few to trust"

Gee. Maybe it was the year round daily bombardment of death numbers, being told to cover half of your face, 6 ft. distancing, quarantine and isolate that may have done it. Not damaging to the human psyche at all.

BUT MAYBE THAT WAS THE WHOLE PLAN TO BEGIN WITH.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: "Millions in US struggle through life with few to trust"

Gee. Maybe it was the year round daily bombardment of death numbers, being told to cover half of your face, 6 ft. distancing, quarantine and isolate that may have done it. Not damaging to the human psyche at all.

BUT MAYBE THAT WAS THE WHOLE PLAN TO BEGIN WITH.


What the fark? You have a better idea to deal with a global pandemic?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moar like $120 if you want it over the course of a year.

Yeah, I know.  Buy a year at a time.  Ain't nobody got money for that!
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
community, pah!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got four months of TF free for trading in my one month of Bare Fark I had left. That's free money!

So are cans on the side of the road. But, hey, free money!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: After 20 years in customer service, I'd gladly choose a life of solitude


I had a one-two punch of suddenly being single and the shutdowns. Like you, I also work with the public.

And you know what? I LOVED IT. I think I'm incapable of real loneliness. I revel in it. I'm an extrovert but I usually just want to be left alone. The going Covid-broke part sucked, but aside from that it was relaxing. Walking around the house naked all day, only seeing my closest friends...it was oddly peaceful. During the most severe of the shutdowns, my only dealing with the public was the very nice lady at the grocery store. I always go to her line even if it's the longest, so I can jokingly flirt with her.

If I didn't have internet and plenty of books maybe I would have had cabin fever. But I do, and I didn't. Despite the worldwide horror it's the best extended vacation I've ever had.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: TuckFrump: After 20 years in customer service, I'd gladly choose a life of solitude

I had a one-two punch of suddenly being single and the shutdowns. Like you, I also work with the public.

And you know what? I LOVED IT. I think I'm incapable of real loneliness. I revel in it. I'm an extrovert but I usually just want to be left alone. The going Covid-broke part sucked, but aside from that it was relaxing. Walking around the house naked all day, only seeing my closest friends...it was oddly peaceful. During the most severe of the shutdowns, my only dealing with the public was the very nice lady at the grocery store. I always go to her line even if it's the longest, so I can jokingly flirt with her.

If I didn't have internet and plenty of books maybe I would have had cabin fever. But I do, and I didn't. Despite the worldwide horror it's the best extended vacation I've ever had.


I'd take a low stress, low excitement life over the reverse in a heartbeat.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Stan, it's Smowg! He's about to be desolated!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "Millions in US struggle through life with few to trust"

Gee. Maybe it was the year round daily bombardment of death numbers, being told to cover half of your face, 6 ft. distancing, quarantine and isolate that may have done it. Not damaging to the human psyche at all.

BUT MAYBE THAT WAS THE WHOLE PLAN TO BEGIN WITH.


Uh, ya so this sounds like you're going off the deep end the same way a neighbours kids did. See, you never needed to isolate, you just needed not to be quite as close. Her sons though went all 'YOU MUST NEVER LEAVE THE HOUSE OR SEE OTHER PEOPLE IF YOU CAN SEE OTHERS YOU'RE TOO CLOSE' and I wish I was exaggerating.

Sitting outside 6+ feet away, wearing masks for maybe an hour at a time a few times a week was not dangerous.

So ya, if you holed up in your house like it was the zombie apocalypse, that's less evil villain plan for the world and more you're just a moron.
 
