(Some Guy)   Lawyer for the proudest boys has some issues   (sunlight-reports.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd like to be so high up the chain that I can walk into a payday loan joint to pocket a couple million bucks and they don't check my credit score or look me up on LexisNexis.
And I can have 70-80 million in collection lawsuits against me and still say I have no debts.

/This guy makes lawyers think he makes lawyers look bad
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
++grift
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This whole thing is just a web of the worst people in our society.
 
Zenith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
butt plugs?
 
