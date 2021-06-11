 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Sergeant Heywood Jablome in trouble over happy meal   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, 54-year-old Randy Beehler, Minnesota, Human sexuality, Sex and the law, Oral sex, criminal sexual conduct  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 3:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long were they starving her? McDonalds, for that?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you don't want to read it all, in addition to his sentencing he will also have to register as a predatory sex offender.  Good, I think.

I don't know WTF he was thinking but I can't imagine the hell he'll confront once he's done his 120 and is on his 7 of probation.  He's about to have a lifetime to think about what he did.  Should his hell end at some point?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is an egregious crime.

A blowie should be good for at least Wendy's.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ba Da Ba Ba....I'm suckin' it
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth unavailable for comment.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

433: If you don't want to read it all, in addition to his sentencing he will also have to register as a predatory sex offender.  Good, I think.

I don't know WTF he was thinking but I can't imagine the hell he'll confront once he's done his 120 and is on his 7 of probation.  He's about to have a lifetime to think about what he did.  Should his hell end at some point?


It's skeezy to say the least and he should definitely be blacklisted from any job involving command authority over others (the same way any record of financial crimes equals you will never have a job at a bank).

But I hardly think a food-for-sex exchange, even with a degree of coercion (and let's not pretend it was any more than a relatively minor degree... It's not as if she was going to starve and he demanded a BJ before giving her food to live unless there's a HELL of a buried lede), rises to the kind of offence the registry was supposedly for. Of course, they also destroy people's lives with it for pissing in public while drunk apparently.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now that's what I call a happy meal!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

erik-k: But I hardly think a food-for-sex exchange, even with a degree of coercion (and let's not pretend it was any more than a relatively minor degree... It's not as if she was going to starve and he demanded a BJ before giving her food to live unless there's a HELL of a buried lede), rises to the kind of offence the registry was supposedly for. Of course, they also destroy people's lives with it for pissing in public while drunk apparently.


I think there is a lot going on and I definitely think he is a predator in the sense that he willfully took advantage of a situation whether or not he orchestrated the creation of that moment.  He's absolutely a sexual predator.

don't think that he's the sexual predator the law is trying to outline.  He's more like a second degree sexual predator, who took advantage of his position and opportunity.  There's no excuse for any of it, but he's also not (or not yet) a peeping tom crawling through windows.

It's good that he was arrested now, no pun intended.  He could be a complete and total f*cking dumbass who mumbled and bumf*cked his way into an arrest, or it could have been the beginning of a career of use, abuse, and a whole lot worse.

I guess it was up to the DA on the charges but as it is, having to tell all the neighbors all the time for the rest of your life, maybe this wasn't the one.  Or maybe it was.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.