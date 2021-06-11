 Skip to content
 
(Fox Business)   After more than 14 months of a pandemic, it seems only the wealthy can buy property. Wait, scratch that, only the wealthy ARE buying properties. In fact, they're buying everything   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Real estate, prolific home builder, rental firms, U.S. housing market, single suburban house, rise of big investors, home price bubble, John Burns  
lifeslammer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Easy fix is to prevent any company from buying a house or individual condo/apartment/townhome by law

Or to simply enact fixed ceilings on what any of the above can be sold for
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because interest rates are so low and demand so high the housing market has been a feeding frenzy for the past decade. Capitalism at its finest.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Duh.  Times are tough, prices go down as few people can afford to buy, rich farks hoard even more then whine about how persecuted they are because they totes EARNED their wealth and deserve to own all the things.

Invest in stocks.
propfactory.co.ukView Full Size


And guillotines.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This will not end well. It will unwind slowly, not pop, but it will unwind an revert to the norm.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My brother is a realtor.  He actually had a very good year in 2020, even though he had to record virtual walk-throughs on the houses.  But in 2021, I'm hearing that demand is far outstripping supply.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We owe our souls to the company store
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This does make sense, my parents were offered 1.2 million for their house, I was offered $750,00 for my house and dumb ass people offered to buy my trailer for 50,000 dollars.  I am not sure what is going on, but I could not buy in California right now.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No shiat Sherlock.

That's why the last 3 years of my life in HVAC and construction is retirement homes and condos.

I farking hate retirement homes and condos.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do people not remember 2008? People's 401Ks were heavily invested in tranches of real estate. Many saw their retirement money go up in smoke.
 
mescalito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whats that line about, "When the streets are lined with blood, buy property." ?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I get it.
It is beautiful but still sucks for the pricing and people trying to get away from Los Angeles.
This is my backyard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bought a new townhouse in 2016 for $30k in deposit money. It took until this year to get built. In the meantime, the value doubled.

I unloaded that sucker as soon as I could.

I figure that this is how the rich get rich.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Do people not remember 2008? People's 401Ks were heavily invested in tranches of real estate. Many saw their retirement money go up in smoke.


This isn't investment, perse

This is companies trying to buy up all available housing so that no one has ANY choice but to rent.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
* lights pitchfork *

What are we protesting fellas?

(crowd) REIFs buying up assets!!!

Down with The Man!  This is... wait.

* checks portfolios of mutual funds... sees real estate ETFs *

Yeah, I've got to go see a man about a dog...

*extinguishes pitch fork and slinks away.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am high enough it does snow up here.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tranch means level right?
 
