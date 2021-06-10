 Skip to content
 
India reports highest daily COVID death count. Anywhere, ever
    Sad, Vaccine, Narendra Modi, Vaccination schedule, Vaccination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Death, Influenza vaccine, Malaria  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is heartbreaking.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark!  More than 6,000 in one day?  Holy shiat!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Modi's plan; depopulation.

This is his Great Leap Forward, if you will.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

OldRod: Fark!  More than 6,000 in one day?  Holy shiat!


6,000 recorded. Looks like a lot of that was catching up on old paperwork.
Even if it was 6,148 out of a 1,393 million population, Paraguay is doing worse with 134 deaths out of 7.2 million. If that rate were scaled up to India's population it would be over 25,000 dead.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Modi's plan; depopulation.

This is his Great Leap Forward, if you will.


Only the BJP voters will survive.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: This is heartbreaking.


I know....not many people can be fine after the drop from #1.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously though, if you want to know how messed up the situation is over there, I was on a team call and had colleagues from India online and one of them mentioned how her uncle was in a hospital but slowly recovering and his oxygen levels were improving...until the hospital ran out of oxygen.
72 people died.

/not sure how people are not taking to the streets or asking the heads of health to resign...it's not like they didn't have time to gear up for this
//I pray God protects it, but I'm looking at Egypt to be the next big hotspot as people still are playing it down there
///everyone will get hit...NZ and Oz are just biding their time and if they make it until a treatment comes out they'll come out on top
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: /everyone will get hit...NZ and Oz are just biding their time and if they make it until a treatment comes out they'll come out on top


Ok Doomer
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?


In India? Most likely because the Delta variant spreads easier.

Good thing it's not spreading here and never will. Covid has been solved in America once and for all.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet that it was worse in China early in the epidemic, but we'll never know because totalitarian state.
 
Creoena
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?


Because it takes so long for Bill Gates/George Soros/Jeff Bezos/Insert some other boogyman here to complete their study in the first country before unleashing it on another country for the next study.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bowen: ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?

In India? Most likely because the Delta variant spreads easier.

Good thing it's not spreading here and never will. Covid has been solved in America once and for all.


Thanks to project warp speed.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?


Not sure there is only one, but a big contributor is poverty/income. Further down the food-chain limits your options. Having to work in a crowded warehouse or food processing facility and shop n crowded markets is going to produce very different outcomes than office workers that can literally work & shop from anywhere with internet. The balance of the economy toward the latter will have better outcomes.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Resident Muslim: /everyone will get hit...NZ and Oz are just biding their time and if they make it until a treatment comes out they'll come out on top

Ok Doomer


Sorry, to clarify, I meant all countries.
Even the ones that were saying "wow...we are somehow immune to this!"

Here is a freakin link from the BBC titled Coronavirus: Are Indians more immune to Covid-19?
It didn't date well, and it's only from Nov of 2020, not from early in the game.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?


have you seen images from India?
 
duke3522
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I'm willing to bet that it was worse in China early in the epidemic, but we'll never know because totalitarian state.


Just like Florida
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're still doing better than you Americans did!

Gunboat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: OldRod: Fark!  More than 6,000 in one day?  Holy shiat!

6,000 recorded. Looks like a lot of that was catching up on old paperwork.
Even if it was 6,148 out of a 1,393 million population, Paraguay is doing worse with 134 deaths out of 7.2 million. If that rate were scaled up to India's population it would be over 25,000 dead.


Thank you. Came her to advocate for per capita. Leaving satisfied.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
All comparisons fail without accountable numbers from China.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anyone else getting the feeling Gaia is sick of our shiate and doing what it can to eliminate our infectious asses?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Anyone else getting the feeling Gaia is sick of our shiate and doing what it can to eliminate our infectious asses?


Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Bowen: ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?

In India? Most likely because the Delta variant spreads easier.

Good thing it's not spreading here and never will. Covid has been solved in America once and for all.

Thanks to project warp speed.


The rapid development of these vaccines that don't work is the greatest human endeavor since the moon landings that didn't happen.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, when you have a country of over 1 billion, and more than half of the population live in squalor
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: They're still doing better than you Americans did!

what a useless format graph for that info.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: All comparisons fail without accountable numbers from China.


But whatabout but whatabout but whatabout...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Anyone else getting the feeling Gaia is sick of our shiate and doing what it can to eliminate our infectious asses?


Don Cheadle is Captain Planet
Youtube TwJaELXadKo
Not really.

Covid is the common cold with a little English on it.  Even the worst Avian flu strains are only 50% fatal.

If Gaia was sick of our shiat she'd send Don Cheadle.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone know the reason why it spreads quickly say in one nation but takes a whole year to spread to another nation?


A billion people live in India, and nearly ten percent of that population live in extreme poverty. Like 12 people living in a space designed for 3, outhouses, limited safe food access and struggles to find clean water-level poverty.

That's 10 million more people than Texas, New York, and California combined. If they're struggling to find safe quantities of the one thing no person can live without for more than a couple of days, hand sanitizer is way down the priority list.
 
tjfly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
China is solely to blame for this.

Too bad Biden is too chicken shiat to call them out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Anyone else getting the feeling Gaia is sick of our shiate and doing what it can to eliminate our infectious asses?


I don't know about all that, but one of my dining room chairs has been giving me the side eye.
 
