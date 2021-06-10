 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Bored with just peeling trucks, 11-foot-8 features a new type of victim   (jalopnik.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine, Truck, Semi-trailer truck, old pal, crane truck, railroad bridge, Old 11-footy-8, Tire, National Crane  
•       •       •

800 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jun 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I LOVE THESE VIDEOS!!!!

Over height sign flashing to beat hell. At night it could trigger an epileptic fit, for crying out loud. If you watch this often, you might also be wondering why Penske trucks seem to be disproportionately featured throughout the series.

Great therapy for me over the course of the pandemic. So cathartic. Please forgive my blatant gushing and I take full responsibility for this view.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey dummies: National Crane is the name of the CRANE MANUFACTURER, not the owner of the truck.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We did this one already. The video's from April 2. I'm too lazy to dig up the Fark thread.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 A repeat??? WAHHHHH!
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is how it's done.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably a repeat, since Fark has seen every video from that channel get greenlit on Main.
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why don't they just raise that bridge already, or lower the road?
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just link directly to Eleven Foot Eight's Youtube instead of feeding the clickbait tracker sites?
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was more of a fair fight. A very valiant attempt, but failed to take out the bridge. Needs a bigger horse and a stronger lance. This bridge is more formidable than a windmill.

Should posthumously name the truck/crane Rocinante.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bud jones: why don't they just raise that bridge already, or lower the road?


We don't need to do this again, do we?

/short answer: it'd be ludicrously costly to do either, and the municipality that has it can't afford that shiat
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: [Fark user image image 425x318]
This is how it's done.


Someone did a smaller version of that to a bridge near me, had to have 1 lane shut down and completely torn down and rebuilt. That bridge being one lane for about 6 months was super inconvenient because there wasn't an alternate for about 4 miles north or south.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Hey dummies: National Crane is the name of the CRANE MANUFACTURER, not the owner of the truck.


Somewhere, National Crane is trying to decide if this is a PR nightmare, or a moment to brag their crane roughed up 11-foot-8.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mokmo: It's probably a repeat, since Fark has seen every video from that channel get greenlit on Main.


Can you blame Fark? These videos are always entertaining where the bridge hungers for steel, plastic, fiberglass, etc.

bud jones: why don't they just raise that bridge already, or lower the road?


They have already done that, it is why the website is called 11'8" + 8"  That extra 8" inches is when they adjusted the track alignment and lowered the road a bit.  They can't really do much more as it will affect the rail grade if they lift the bridge, and they can't lower the road more as it would create a dip that could cause damage to vehicles undercariage. See the why don't they fix it section of the FAQ: http://11foot8.com/11foot8-faq/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Hey dummies: National Crane is the name of the CRANE MANUFACTURER, not the owner of the truck.


The truck is the EVER GIVEN.
 
Jemraine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Melbourne, Australia has its own contender: Monty Balboa!

https://howmanydayssincemontaguestree​t​bridgehasbeenhit.com
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bud jones: why don't they just raise that bridge already, or lower the road?


Can't they just fire it?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.