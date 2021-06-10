 Skip to content
 
(MPR News)   Cops: "We had to fire into the car multiple times because the driver had a gun." Passenger in the car: "He what now?"   (mprnews.org) divider line
    More: Obvious, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, United States Department of Justice, Marshal, Winston Smith, United States Marshals Service, Members of a U.S. Marshals task force, Hennepin County sheriff's deputies  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They murdered a man.
Never forget that.
They are known murderers and they are on the loose.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No video evidence because they chose to turn off the cameras?  Then I will assume the cops are lying.  They murdered an unarmed man.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Insert 1984 joke here
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is doubleplus ungood.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lying cops?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
this will continue to occur as long as we allow it to.
 
Peki
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I am looking forward to the day when the cops go to give a statement to the media and the media go "No thanks, we would like to speak to someone trustworthy."

/shhh lemme dream
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read somewhere that the US combined police budgets (how much is spent on the police) made it the 3rd largest military budget in the world after the US military and the Chinese military.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I read somewhere that the US combined police budgets (how much is spent on the police) made it the 3rd largest military budget in the world after the US military and the Chinese military.


You can justify that can of budget by making EVERYONE a criminal.  Which is well on the way to happening.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The lack of body camera footage of the shooting

How unsurprisingly convenient.
/Here's to hoping someone managed to get this ordeal on video through their phone, Ring, or whatever.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its going to be a very long hot summer, isn't it?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: /Here's to hoping someone managed to get this ordeal on video through their phone, Ring, or whatever.


It conveniently happened in a parking garage, go figure.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Nadie_AZ: I read somewhere that the US combined police budgets (how much is spent on the police) made it the 3rd largest military budget in the world after the US military and the Chinese military.

You can justify that can of budget by making EVERYONE a criminal.  Which is well on the way to happening.


It's already happened.  And we let it happen because we're all too happy to see people we disagree with put in jail.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah shiat, the cops forgot to also murder the witnesses. Oh well, I'm sure they'll quickly kill them and then frame some black people from three states away like they did with the guy who testified against Amber Guyger.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: C18H27NO3: /Here's to hoping someone managed to get this ordeal on video through their phone, Ring, or whatever.

It conveniently happened in a parking garage, go figure.


Does the garage have a security camera? Of course by now the police would have had any evidence deleted
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: libranoelrose: C18H27NO3: /Here's to hoping someone managed to get this ordeal on video through their phone, Ring, or whatever.

It conveniently happened in a parking garage, go figure.

Does the garage have a security camera? Of course by now the police would have had any evidence deleted


That's my point. Either they did it where the camera wasn't pointed, or they've destroyed anything that might have been on that one camera.

Not out in the open where many people could take cell phone videos.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was it a "drop gun"? I hear that's kinda common...
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cops: We have always been at war with America.
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was fired from a flower delivery job once because I left the tailgate on the pickup down and lost some of the flowers.

I guess it's more serious to deliver flowers than be a cop.

Like, you could probably become a cop easier than get a job at McDonald's.

Hey! You forgot my fries!

"I'm sorry."


Hey! You murdered my husband and the father of my children!

"F*ck you!"
 
Rucker10
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a crackhead as a neighbor than a cop. I honestly think they'd be the more honest choice.
 
