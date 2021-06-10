 Skip to content
 
(KY3 Springfield)   Apparently chihuahuas breed like rabbits   (ky3.com) divider line
Send me one.
 
Chihuahuas just randomly showing up in small packs around the city?  Sounds like a nightmare.
 
Suspects under questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
There's a farking chihuahua a few doors down from me, it barks incessantly, like more people breathe. The bark sounds like shaking a piece of wobbly sheet metal or a vinyl LP, over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and....

I like dogs, but I'm beginning to really hate this one, more so it's owner.
 
If you abandon a pet then you are the scum of the Earth and you're the one that deserves to suffer, you farking piece of shiat.
 
Sounds like a small time breeder got in over their heads.
 
Lots of animals breed that way. Some people too.
 
"I encourage everyone to adopt," Kleypas said. "If you get one chihuahua you might as well get two!"

Uh...
 
Any Pie Left: There's a farking chihuahua a few doors down from me, it barks incessantly, like more people breathe. The bark sounds like shaking a piece of wobbly sheet metal or a vinyl LP, over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and....

I like dogs, but I'm beginning to really hate this one, more so it's owner.


They like attention. The problem is that people get these things and then don't give them the constant 24/7 attention that they absolutely demand every minute of every day. Also, they're fairly long-lived as far as dogs go.

My neighbors used to have over a dozen of them...they'd move around their yard in a swarm and just bark nonstop day and night. After a while I didn't even hear them. People on the phone would comment about it though.

Now she has a pit bull and a lab mix thing and they look like they'll kick your ass but at least they only bark at stuff that needs to be barked at. Also, they bark at me whenever I mow the grass.
 
Well, they are rodents. Or is that chinchillas?
 
Dog fighting rings using smaller dogs to hide the activities
 
start of a new pandemic. Chihuovid- 19.
 
Any Pie Left: There's a farking chihuahua a few doors down from me, it barks incessantly, like more people breathe. The bark sounds like shaking a piece of wobbly sheet metal or a vinyl LP, over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and.... I like dogs, but I'm beginning to really hate this one, more so it's owner.


I feel your pain. My neighbor has got a dog that will go on a 10 minute barking rampage if it sees anything...anything. Butterflies, specks of pollen you name it. I take it as a cry for help and also levy blame on the owner. Happy dogs don't do this
 
LordOfThePings: Well, they are rodents. Or is that chinchillas?


Yeah, I've taken to calling them yip-rats.
 
