A cruise line thinks it has found a way around DeSantis' vaccine passport ban
44
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At the end of the call, Ritzenthaler fielded a question from a travel advisor asking for additional clarity on how the cruise line would achieve the 95% vaccination threshold. "That's not anything you have to worry about," Ritzenthaler reiterated.

Just saying, if the plan is to travel into international waters and do something awful to the anti-vaxxers, this is exactly how they'd describe it.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise ships kick off next month in Seattle following the recommendations, Florida won't have their first ship until next year. Winning!
 
sammyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: At the end of the call, Ritzenthaler fielded a question from a travel advisor asking for additional clarity on how the cruise line would achieve the 95% vaccination threshold. "That's not anything you have to worry about," Ritzenthaler reiterated.

Just saying, if the plan is to travel into international waters and do something awful to the anti-vaxxers, this is exactly how they'd describe it.


Bill Barr has a plan.

Bill Burr Tackles The Population Problem | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube a9WowBxdhTQ
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should charge plague rats full price and then jam them into plague rat poverty sized quarters and not let them mingle with the actual people who care about human life.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called federal supremacy.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my idea: They don't have to have to show proof of vaccination, but anyone that doesn't gets jabbed with a JJ as they step off the gangplank.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: At the end of the call, Ritzenthaler fielded a question from a travel advisor asking for additional clarity on how the cruise line would achieve the 95% vaccination threshold. "That's not anything you have to worry about," Ritzenthaler reiterated.

Just saying, if the plan is to travel into international waters and do something awful to the anti-vaxxers, this is exactly how they'd describe it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sammyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As dependant as FL is on tourist dollars I find it hard to believe they couldn't play hardball and tell DeDouchebag to shove it.
 
sammyk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Here's my idea: They don't have to have to show proof of vaccination, but anyone that doesn't gets jabbed with a JJ as they step off the gangplank.


Or keel haul them.
 
metamax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if we only had a norovirus vaccine
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: They should charge plague rats full price and then jam them into plague rat poverty sized quarters and not let them mingle with the actual people who care about human life.


Vaccinated? You get half off normal price!
Unvaccinated? We charge a $3000 health and safety surcharge if you can't prove you've been vaccinated.

Oh? Don't want to pay the surcharge? Well, we have a few doses of vaccine in our medical bay. Right this way....
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack up your prices tenfold and offer a 90% discount with proof of vaccination.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So feds say they have to have 95% vaccinated before they can leave, but Florida doesn't require showing proof.  So they're going to use the honor system and say "you've been vaccinated, right?  Wink wink."  Does that about sum it up?
 
neongoats
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: neongoats: They should charge plague rats full price and then jam them into plague rat poverty sized quarters and not let them mingle with the actual people who care about human life.

Vaccinated? You get half off normal price!
Unvaccinated? We charge a $3000 health and safety surcharge if you can't prove you've been vaccinated.

Oh? Don't want to pay the surcharge? Well, we have a few doses of vaccine in our medical bay. Right this way....


I feel the need to request your newsletter.
 
cefm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ this is so farking dumb.
The way the US did vaccination did not leave any kind of verifiable evidence that it happened. Nobody has any real proof that it occurred. That scheduling card you might have got was just a reminder for shot #2.
This was an intentional choice - get vaccines out fast and easy at the cost of not having a testable chain of evidence to show who got it and who didn't. As a result any "vaccination rate" suggestions are specious at best and impossible to do at worst. Until the pandemic is over it ain't over. Florida's "no rules" approach is crazy, but the CDC putting out vaccination targets with zero ability to back it up isn't great either.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Treat it like the gas stations do credit cards.


You're not charging more for credit, you're offering a cash discount.


Set your prices obscenely high, offer a large discount for showing your vaccine card.  You aren't banning unvaccinated people, you're offering a vaccine discount.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
turn all the cruise ships into plague cruises. let them 'rona their brains out. if people don't want to take the shot let them face the consequences. live and learn.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Treat it like the gas stations do credit cards.


You're not charging more for credit, you're offering a cash discount.


Set your prices obscenely high, offer a large discount for showing your vaccine card.  You aren't banning unvaccinated people, you're offering a vaccine discount.


This is a pretty good idea.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neongoats: baronbloodbath: neongoats: They should charge plague rats full price and then jam them into plague rat poverty sized quarters and not let them mingle with the actual people who care about human life.

Vaccinated? You get half off normal price!
Unvaccinated? We charge a $3000 health and safety surcharge if you can't prove you've been vaccinated.

Oh? Don't want to pay the surcharge? Well, we have a few doses of vaccine in our medical bay. Right this way....

I feel the need to request your newsletter.


The feeling is mutual!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shpritz: Jack up your prices tenfold and offer a 90% discount with proof of vaccination.


Yes! Legal and responsible.

Of course some idiot trumpers will probably crowd fund a single sick person's high price ticket just to stick it to the responsible people as usual.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh? Don't want to pay the surcharge? Well, we have a few doses of vaccine in our medical bay. Right this way....


The problem with that is that the vaccine takes two weeks to be effective, even the J&J one.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: neongoats: They should charge plague rats full price and then jam them into plague rat poverty sized quarters and not let them mingle with the actual people who care about human life.

Vaccinated? You get half off normal price!
Unvaccinated? We charge a $3000 health and safety surcharge if you can't prove you've been vaccinated.

Oh? Don't want to pay the surcharge? Well, we have a few doses of vaccine in our medical bay. Right this way....


I totally did not see this before I posted.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cefm: Christ this is so farking dumb.
The way the US did vaccination did not leave any kind of verifiable evidence that it happened. Nobody has any real proof that it occurred. That scheduling card you might have got was just a reminder for shot #2.
This was an intentional choice - get vaccines out fast and easy at the cost of not having a testable chain of evidence to show who got it and who didn't. As a result any "vaccination rate" suggestions are specious at best and impossible to do at worst. Until the pandemic is over it ain't over. Florida's "no rules" approach is crazy, but the CDC putting out vaccination targets with zero ability to back it up isn't great either.


Video yourself being vaccinated. Save the video for the future when such proof will be priceless.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"A cruise line thinks it has found a way around DeSantis' vaccine passport ban"

Cruise ships outfitted in Biden and Fauci themes.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
THE F*CK EVEN IS WITH THAT GARGANTUAN DIARRHEA BARGE
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


cLaSsY vAcAtiOn
 
NightSteel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope the CDC is on hand to shut the cruise down when it becomes obvious their "way around" the passport ban isn't up to snuff.  At this point, between covid, norovirus, sailing under foreign flags to avoid complying with US law, polluting the oceans, hiding food and galley equipment in cabins to cheat inspections, mistreating staff, and shrugging when violent crimes are committed aboard their vessels at sea, no one should have any sympathy for cruise companies.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm traveling up to AK North Slope in 2 weeks. You have to show proof of vaccination to go. Yes there are a lot of right wing people working up there, but every freakin one of them is vaccinated. If they can do it for work, they can do it for something unnecessary like cruises.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Florida - because we honor the government, we honor DeSantis

Well there's your problem.
 
cardex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Tickets start at 5,000,000 per person but if you show proof that you have the vaccine you get a 99.99% discount.

Problem solved.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cefm: Christ this is so farking dumb.
The way the US did vaccination did not leave any kind of verifiable evidence that it happened. Nobody has any real proof that it occurred. That scheduling card you might have got was just a reminder for shot #2.
This was an intentional choice - get vaccines out fast and easy at the cost of not having a testable chain of evidence to show who got it and who didn't. As a result any "vaccination rate" suggestions are specious at best and impossible to do at worst. Until the pandemic is over it ain't over. Florida's "no rules" approach is crazy, but the CDC putting out vaccination targets with zero ability to back it up isn't great either.


Actually, there's a logged and tracked record of your vaccine that includes the exact date and time you got it, the batch number and an individual id for the vial you got, the name and any license information if who gave it to you, and whatever additional notes the provider decided to add. All of this is largely stored electronically.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I'm traveling up to AK North Slope in 2 weeks. You have to show proof of vaccination to go. Yes there are a lot of right wing people working up there, but every freakin one of them is vaccinated. If they can do it for work, they can do it for something unnecessary like cruises.


Just outta curiosity, what kind of "proof" could you possibly provide?  My shot scheduling card could be photocopied and reproduced and nobody could tell. Asking because I'm keenly aware how impossible it is for me to prove I'm vaccinated.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We live in a capitalist society where business owners make their own decisions and suffer the consequences without government intervention.

Not like that tho
 
johne3819
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cefm: NotARocketScientist: I'm traveling up to AK North Slope in 2 weeks. You have to show proof of vaccination to go. Yes there are a lot of right wing people working up there, but every freakin one of them is vaccinated. If they can do it for work, they can do it for something unnecessary like cruises.

Just outta curiosity, what kind of "proof" could you possibly provide?  My shot scheduling card could be photocopied and reproduced and nobody could tell. Asking because I'm keenly aware how impossible it is for me to prove I'm vaccinated.


I saved my reminder emails
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nope.

Never again. Screw you desantis. I rather enjoyed a few cruises but even if everyone is vaccinated. If the covid don't get you the norovirus will.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shpritz: Jack up your prices tenfold and offer a 90% discount with proof of vaccination.


farkin brilliant
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cefm: Christ this is so farking dumb.
The way the US did vaccination did not leave any kind of verifiable evidence that it happened. Nobody has any real proof that it occurred. That scheduling card you might have got was just a reminder for shot #2.
This was an intentional choice - get vaccines out fast and easy at the cost of not having a testable chain of evidence to show who got it and who didn't. As a result any "vaccination rate" suggestions are specious at best and impossible to do at worst. Until the pandemic is over it ain't over. Florida's "no rules" approach is crazy, but the CDC putting out vaccination targets with zero ability to back it up isn't great either.


Mine has bar code stickers
 
Iczer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xcott: At the end of the call, Ritzenthaler fielded a question from a travel advisor asking for additional clarity on how the cruise line would achieve the 95% vaccination threshold. "That's not anything you have to worry about," Ritzenthaler reiterated.

Just saying, if the plan is to travel into international waters and do something awful to the anti-vaxxers, this is exactly how they'd describe it.


...I'm not really seeing a downside to that plan...
 
phed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Make it so they don't need proof of vaccination to get on in FL but when you get to Barbados or wherever the hell you're going you need it go get back on.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Treat it like the gas stations do credit cards.


You're not charging more for credit, you're offering a cash discount.


Set your prices obscenely high, offer a large discount for showing your vaccine card.  You aren't banning unvaccinated people, you're offering a vaccine discount.


Pick the 95% who show proof. Then go over to the 5% who refuse to show proof and pick a few random people out of families but not the entire family.
Hey buddy. Your daughter can come aboard but not you nutjob.

Once sailing, only allow them 5% of the ship. Their cabin and the smoking area.
I really don't care because never going again. I just want to see some reverse stiggin
 
The Garden State
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Anchor the ships just outside Florida's territorial waters and ferry passengers out to them on tenders. You don't have to show proof of vaccination to get on the tender, but you have to show it to get on the ship.
 
Gough
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johne3819: cefm: NotARocketScientist: I'm traveling up to AK North Slope in 2 weeks. You have to show proof of vaccination to go. Yes there are a lot of right wing people working up there, but every freakin one of them is vaccinated. If they can do it for work, they can do it for something unnecessary like cruises.

Just outta curiosity, what kind of "proof" could you possibly provide?  My shot scheduling card could be photocopied and reproduced and nobody could tell. Asking because I'm keenly aware how impossible it is for me to prove I'm vaccinated.

I saved my reminder emails


THiS, my CDC card, and a printout of my state IIS record, stamped by the state health district office.  I'm going to keep watching to see what's needed to get an EU Vaccination Passport as well.  Reportedly, these will be available to people in the US.

PS. As I posted in yesterday's thread about Canada and COVID, every state has an Immunization Information System.  Check the CDC website for information on your own state's system.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phed: Make it so they don't need proof of vaccination to get on in FL but when you get to Barbados or wherever the hell you're going you need it go get back on.


Are other countries even going to allow unvaccinated passengers to get off the ship? Probably, because tourist dollars.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They can just put up a sign at the port saying "No Nazis Allowed".

There is almost no overlap between the people who would complain about such a prohibition, and the people who are willing and able to show proof of full vaccination; the handful of people in both groups are rich enough to take their oceanic vacation in a private yacht and wouldn't ride on a cruise ship in the first place.
 
