(SoraNews24)   You now need to have a license to own a crossbow in Japan?
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say requiring permits for any deadly ranged weapon is reasonable.

/got my lawn darts permit
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You could say they're ready for...
<puts on sunglasses>
High-Capacity Quivering


YEEEAAAAHHHHHH
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well if that doesn't just William Tell your sushi.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trebuchets are still cool, right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No Second Amendment rights.

But the only thing that can protect you from a bad guy with a cross-bow is running away very fast in an unpredictable dodging pattern.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do you suppose that running away would work with firearms, if you had a lot of good cover, perhaps?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what America really needs. Lots of good bullet-proof hiding places.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Tywin Lannister approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
THEY CAN PRY MY CROSSBOW FROM MY COLD DEAD

*twang*

OW!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah that was an oversight.
 
Peki
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: That's what America really needs. Lots of good bullet-proof hiding places.


Just get one of those bulletproof backpacks for kids.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What about regular bows and compound bows? Some can hurl a stick as fast as a crossbow and a longer distance. I think Japan needs more laws. Regulate all blades items like hatchets, axes, and lawnmowers.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
May affect this game:

https://youtu.be/zKeH5l10vjA
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I'd say requiring permits for any deadly ranged weapon is reasonable.

/got my lawn darts permit


True. A crossbow is just a gun that shoots arrows, instead of bullets
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: aerojockey: I'd say requiring permits for any deadly ranged weapon is reasonable.

/got my lawn darts permit

True. A crossbow is just a gun that shoots arrows, instead of bullets


Oh man. You've done it now. The Pedant Police will be coming for you.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders,

What other purpose does a crossbow serve?
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
However, according to Japan's National Police Agency, crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders, including the killing of four people in Hyogo Prefecture in June of 2020.

A handful of murders over a decade using a specific and somewhat obscure weapon, and the legislature can get together and pass regulations that no one protests about? Wow.

Meanwhile, in 'Murica...

https://www.news4jax.com/news/local/2​0​21/06/10/20-teens-shot-this-year-in-ja​cksonville/

20 teenagers got shot so far just this year in Jacksonville, and everybody's just like..."Yeah, that's how it is, can't do nothin' about it. Mothafarkers die every day!"
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders,

What other purpose does a crossbow serve?


Again:

https://youtu.be/zKeH5l10vjA
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You could say they're ready for...
<puts on sunglasses>
High-Capacity Quivering


YEEEAAAAHHHHHH


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: aerojockey: I'd say requiring permits for any deadly ranged weapon is reasonable.

/got my lawn darts permit

True. A crossbow is just a gun that shoots arrows, instead of bullets


A crossbow does not shoot arrows, if you put an arrow in a crossbow it wouldn't work very well. Crossbows fire bolts, did you never play D&D man! Turn in your Fark card immediately!
Picture of bolts below:
files.osgnetworks.tvView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders,

What other purpose does a crossbow serve?


Hunting!
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: BuckTurgidson: crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders,

What other purpose does a crossbow serve?

Hunting!


And fishing.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: TuckFrump: aerojockey: I'd say requiring permits for any deadly ranged weapon is reasonable.

/got my lawn darts permit

True. A crossbow is just a gun that shoots arrows, instead of bullets

A crossbow does not shoot arrows, if you put an arrow in a crossbow it wouldn't work very well. Crossbows fire bolts, did you never play D&D man! Turn in your Fark card immediately!
Picture of bolts below:
[files.osgnetworks.tv image 850x647]


I was never allowed to, as a kid. My dad always said 'I would burn in hell' for playing it
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

STFU_SNAFU_: punkwrestler: BuckTurgidson: crossbows/bowguns were involved in 37 reported crimes that took place between 2010 and 2020, 16 of which were murders or attempted murders,

What other purpose does a crossbow serve?

Hunting!

And fishing.


And recreational target shooting.
 
