Let someone know you're going to be in the manure tank
13
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I would take every manure tank precaution, to prevent that nasty ass drowning.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
New Liberty Fire Chief Chad Petersen said his volunteer fire department responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday to the scene. [...]
Firefighters retrieved the man's body from the tank late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

12+ hours of "no, you go get him".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know there are a lot of rules about working in enclosed spaces. I'll speculate this guy didn't worry about any of them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hell, I worked 39 years in what amounted to a manure tank.

/grew some dynamite shrooms
 
Peki
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So instead of kicking the bucket, he kicked the shiat?
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That sounds like the absolute worst way to go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that headline a subtle metaphor for "no UFIA"?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a guy I worked with years ago, he was a facilities and maintenance guy.  Every month he'd get warned about leaving ammonia in a mop bucket that he'd then fill with bleach for a different job (we had color coded buckets for different surfaces: bleach for tiles, ammonia for the wood/composite) but he didn't pay any mind.  Until one day he totally forgot what he'd last used in one bucket and refilled a half bucket of bleach-based cleanser with an ammonia based one, and voila! Instant gas chamber in the broom closet!  He lived, but he spent a couple days in the hospital and wheezed for weeks, that shiat breaks down to hydrochloric acid right there in your throat.

Farking OSHA was up our asses for weeks over that.  Mandatory safety lectures for EVERYONE, not just custodial staff.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a crappy way to go.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No details?

Smothered? Overcome by methane? Sepsis? Crashed into supply truck while pursuing guy in weird orange vest?
 
RidgeRacerZX6
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

8 inches: That sounds like the absolute worst way to go.


Definitely a shi**y way to die.

/came here for this
//surprised I had to do it myself
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

8 inches: That sounds like the absolute worst way to go.


What a way to go. You'd think that there must be some way to automate whatever he was doing. The shiattiest jobs should be automated first.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
