(MSN)   3-year-old NJ boy falls from second-story window, lands on two vicious dogs   (msn.com) divider line
33
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus.

Just...Jesus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three neighbors who live nearby the home on the 400 block of South 5th Street identified the dogs as pitbulls, but authorities have not named the breed.

/sigh
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the kid piss off Putin?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.


Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Mad Libs has gotten dark since I was a wee child
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope having the cool, "badass" dogs was worth it!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Hope having the cool, "badass" dogs was worth it!


Sadly they're probably going to be destroyed
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered how much effort it would take to write a more poorly written article.

Then, I wondered if the author was paid or if the article was written by a software program.

Finally, I experienced a moment of rage that either someone who writes that badly was paid for that article or, once again, a software engineering team has knocked someone out of work with an inferior substitute.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay, hard to snark this one.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
there is a growing segment of the population in NJ that prefers to have junkyard style dogs they can scare other people with. rottweilers, shephards, pit bulls. all fine animals when raised properly. instead they are raised by the type of chuckleheads that Fark types champion how wonderfull it is they are here in America. it's fine for them because it's obvious they can afford to live in neighborhoods where these chuckleheads and their practices don't exist.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Did the kid piss off Putin?


Probably a suicide with three bullets in the back of the kid's head.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A 10ft fall for a 3-year-old is around 3 to 4 times their height.  Fall risk is usually figured in a 'distance vs height' approach.  That alone is a life threatening injury.

I would be curious to see what the cause of death is decided to be.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

What about the dog doo stick?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I wondered how much effort it would take to write a more poorly written article.

Then, I wondered if the author was paid or if the article was written by a software program.

Finally, I experienced a moment of rage that either someone who writes that badly was paid for that article or, once again, a software engineering team has knocked someone out of work with an inferior substitute.


Could be a mechanical turk situation. Get a police blotter fed into a El Salvadoran internet cafe and pay a nickel per article.
 
synithium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They can't all turn into three-eyed ravens.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

synithium: They can't all turn into three-eyed ravens.


exactly
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.

Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.


Woah. Way too soon.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gar1013: edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.

Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.


What is the difference between a bag of cocaine and Eric Clapton's son?
 
Watubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know, I know...pitbulls are sooooo sweet and friendly.  I don't cross the street to avoid the breed stereotype, I do it because of the owner stereotype.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Three neighbors who live nearby the home on the 400 block of South 5th Street identified the dogs as pitbulls, but authorities have not named the breed.

/sigh


The neighbors could very well be incorrect, considering what people imagine to be a "pit bull" these days. Authorities are supposed to get it right.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: foo monkey: Three neighbors who live nearby the home on the 400 block of South 5th Street identified the dogs as pitbulls, but authorities have not named the breed.

/sigh

The neighbors could very well be incorrect, considering what people imagine to be a "pit bull" these days. Authorities are supposed to get it right.


Yeah probably chihuahuas.
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jersey:  Only the strong survive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Watubi: I know, I know...pitbulls are sooooo sweet and friendly.  I don't cross the street to avoid the breed stereotype, I do it because of the owner stereotype.


🙄🤷🦅🇺🇲
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Watubi: I know, I know...pitbulls are sooooo sweet and friendly.  I don't cross the street to avoid the breed stereotype, I do it because of the owner stereotype.


THEY JUST ABIG MOOSH!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make whoever was in charge of the kid
eat dog shiat for the rest of their life.
 
camarugala
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: gar1013: edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.

Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.

What is the difference between a bag of cocaine and Eric Clapton's son?


One one them is for you wanna get down on the ground. The other is a kid?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: gar1013: edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.

Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.

Woah. Way too soon.


Not even, he beat me to it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Watubi: I know, I know...pitbulls are sooooo sweet and friendly.  I don't cross the street to avoid the breed stereotype, I do it because of the owner stereotype.


I have a pitbull, but you don't see me want to shank a biatch.
 
uberalice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: gar1013: edmo: When I think how over the top my young cousins go on baby proofing their homes for the new ones. Every thing you can buy they have it. Etc.

And then some people don't give it a thought at all.

Dude, cut Eric Clapton some slack.

What is the difference between a bag of cocaine and Eric Clapton's son


Nothing, they both result in record sales.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I wondered how much effort it would take to write a more poorly written article.

Then, I wondered if the author was paid or if the article was written by a software program.

Finally, I experienced a moment of rage that either someone who writes that badly was paid for that article or, once again, a software engineering team has knocked someone out of work with an inferior substitute.


It does have a procedurally generated feel. For comparison:


"A NJ toddler fell out of a window and was mauled by dogs. Police found the boy's parents when they returned to the home An 18-month-old boy is being treated in hospital for dog bites after a fall in Newark, New Jersey. Police say the toddler, who was not identified, fell from a first-floor window at a home in the Fardale Avenue area of the city on Friday evening. He was hospitalized with a facial injury and multiple dog bites. The parents of the child returned to their home and found him lying in the street by the home."

A computer wrote everything but the first sentence. Not a real article.
 
Fissile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Bruscar: I wondered how much effort it would take to write a more poorly written article.

Then, I wondered if the author was paid or if the article was written by a software program.

Finally, I experienced a moment of rage that either someone who writes that badly was paid for that article or, once again, a software engineering team has knocked someone out of work with an inferior substitute.

It does have a procedurally generated feel. For comparison:


"A NJ toddler fell out of a window and was mauled by dogs. Police found the boy's parents when they returned to the home An 18-month-old boy is being treated in hospital for dog bites after a fall in Newark, New Jersey. Police say the toddler, who was not identified, fell from a first-floor window at a home in the Fardale Avenue area of the city on Friday evening. He was hospitalized with a facial injury and multiple dog bites. The parents of the child returned to their home and found him lying in the street by the home."

A computer wrote everything but the first sentence. Not a real article.


Still better than one of Trump's 'word salads'.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sound like good parents to me. Watching the little ones so they don't get hurt, keeping two mean ass pitbulls around to impress their friends.

I am sure no one saw this coming.
 
