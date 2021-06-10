 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   Stolen logins market stolen   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll have to call Kenny Logins.


...because they're in the DANGER ZONE!
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, if you're using a password that's old enough to still be on a stolen list, you may need to work on your security...

Come to think of it, I should probably change my fark pw. "P00P" just isn't cutting it anymore....
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooo! Not AssBlaster2001!&$!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember that seized page from pirate sports streaming olden days. I'm still pirating sports. When are they going to boast about taking down actual onion domains?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, if you're using a password that's old enough to still be on a stolen list, you may need to work on your security...

Come to think of it, I should probably change my fark pw. "P00P" just isn't cutting it anymore....


Good thing that Fark will dash out your password if you try to enter it!

*******

See?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Honestly, if you're using a password that's old enough to still be on a stolen list, you may need to work on your security...

Come to think of it, I should probably change my fark pw. "P00P" just isn't cutting it anymore....


digging through my old emails  i found out my email password was stolen three years earlier .  Don't think anything happened of it . Yet
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Puttinittogooduse1899.4

Is my banking account password along w/my Fark.com login......!!!!!

Luv-in every minute of it......Yupperz 
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm waiting here Boyz!!!!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Somaticasual: Honestly, if you're using a password that's old enough to still be on a stolen list, you may need to work on your security...

Come to think of it, I should probably change my fark pw. "P00P" just isn't cutting it anymore....

Good thing that Fark will dash out your password if you try to enter it!

*******

See?


It didn't work. Those were asterisks.
 
