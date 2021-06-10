 Skip to content
 
(NBC Montana)   Two dead in underground railroad crash. Harriet Tubman unavailable for comment   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....do they bring the bodies up or send the mortician down?

//aisle seat, please
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Harriet Tubman was alive when both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan were alive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Harriet Tubman was alive when both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan were alive.


So was Sammy Davis Jr.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Harriet Tubman unavailable for comment

She's having dinner with Frederick Douglas.
 
aperson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So I have a little bit of insider information on the normal operation of this mine.  The railway goes through a tunnel that is such a tight fit even a pedestrian would be unable to avoid an oncoming train.  So to avoid accidents they have to call the train operator before they go through the tunnel.  I have no information on where the error occured in this specific incident though.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Harriet Tubman was alive when both Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan were alive.


I didn't believe you. But, it actually checks out!

Wow. That's an amazing fun fact. Thanks!!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
