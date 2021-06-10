 Skip to content
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them


The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bastards did that to me.  "Oh it wasn't life-threatening here's a $50,000 bill"
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Bastards did that to me.  "Oh it wasn't life-threatening here's a $50,000 bill"


Me too and I got an ambulance bill, 2 ER doctor bills, and the hospital bill. Took mec5 years to pay it off.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yeah this isn't new
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I ended up with a deep tissue infection in my leg 3 weeks ago, I ended up going to emergency after the first round of antibiotics didn't work, now I'm preparing to declare bankruptcy because I could have probably waited until Monday to get my regular doctor to look at it. Oh wait, I'm Canadian, I didn't get a bill, it only cost me $8 for parking.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them


yeah that's gonna fix things 🙄
 
hershy799
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Penny wise and pound foolish. Waiting around for ER care will likely increase the cost. Unless you die, which it sounds like is the plan.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.


Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two words: Single Payer.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had a weird supplementary income policy with State Farm.  When I had a heart-attack and spent a week in the hospital, I made a claim on that policy, which they paid.  It covered all my co-pays and ambulance expense and I actually came out with a few hundred dollars profit.

It was the roughest few hundred dollars I ever made and I do not recommend it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: I ended up with a deep tissue infection in my leg 3 weeks ago, I ended up going to emergency after the first round of antibiotics didn't work, now I'm preparing to declare bankruptcy because I could have probably waited until Monday to get my regular doctor to look at it. Oh wait, I'm Canadian, I didn't get a bill, it only cost me $8 for parking.


Hospital parking fees are such a scam but I suppose it could be worse.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.


shut the fark up
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not a big deal. Any day now the Republican's bill for Universal Health Care will become law.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so remember, if you start having sudden sharp chest pains just sit around for a few hours and see if it kills you.
b/c if its NOT a heart attack the uninsured ER bill will kill you for sure
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here in Canada, nurses and doctors might roll their eyes about taking your snotty kid to the ER. But also, our health system is based on the premise that it's better to let everyone see a doctor when they want to, than to scare away the people who really need it. Besides, studies show that it's usually homelessness that costs the most, and one or two homeles men (not women, oddly) who keep coming back and drive up astronomical costs in medium-sized cities.. Driving patients away from the waiting room isn't going to help anything, but solving homelessness will.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.

Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.


Where did I say single payer?

We need universal health care. Whatever model you want will do. Let's prove we're a civilized country for a change.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hershy799: Penny wise and pound foolish. Waiting around for ER care will likely increase the cost. Unless you die, which it sounds like is the plan.


media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Look, we outlawed menthol cigarettes. Not all of us can have unicorns and rainbows like universal healthcare like the majority of the civilized world.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them


"$50,000?! Turn this ambulance around! I'll just go to a different .... emergency room."
 
gadian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My unitedhealthcare story.  During my first pregnancy, I had to have surgery so the boy wouldn't be born 3-4 months early.  Insurance wouldn't pay, said that it wasn't necessary.  Well, since I am the person insured, not the fetus, the surgery wasn't necessary for me.  I heard the doctor call their office to 'provide more information' and 'ask' them to reconsider.  He seemed like such a timid old man before that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Letting speculators decide what medical care is "appropriate" isn't just unethical, it's barbaric.

/time for flipping tables and whips
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ShutterGirl: syrynxx: Bastards did that to me.  "Oh it wasn't life-threatening here's a $50,000 bill"

Me too and I got an ambulance bill, 2 ER doctor bills, and the hospital bill. Took mec5 years to pay it off.


Me three. What pissed me off was that I went to urgent care 1st and THEY sent me to the ER because of internal bleeding.

UnitedHealthCare's response: "We're not paying twice for you to have the same ailment treated."

Me; "Why do I have to pay both co-pays? Especially if you're not paying the larger bill. It's called a co-pay"

UHC: "It's the same administrative costs whether we accept or deny the claim."
 
Dafatone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-p​a​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: swaniefrmreddeer: I ended up with a deep tissue infection in my leg 3 weeks ago, I ended up going to emergency after the first round of antibiotics didn't work, now I'm preparing to declare bankruptcy because I could have probably waited until Monday to get my regular doctor to look at it. Oh wait, I'm Canadian, I didn't get a bill, it only cost me $8 for parking.

Hospital parking fees are such a scam but I suppose it could be worse.


I love how in Canada, we are complaining about $8 parking fees when we have a heart attack. I agree though, those parking  costs need to be reduced. I needed stitches in my hand a couple days ago and my family member barely slowed down the car when he dropped me off. :P

4 hours isolated in a room full of suture kits and a bed. I took 2 naps, and eventually got stitches, and I didn't pay anything. All in all, a chill afternoon alone poking around sealed sterile kits with clamps and stuff.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Billion dollar corporations deciding who lives and who dies.
This is the Republican platform.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.


all the reasons for all-payer are just shortsighted right-wing claptrap
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

skinink: Not a big deal. Any day now the Republican's bill for Universal Health Care will become law.


2 weeks away.....
 
pdieten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care


Have you ever looked at the EOB for an emergency room visit? If you knew upfront that just getting triaged would be a four-figure bill before insurance, then even if your insurance company picks it up, would you still go?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.

Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.

Where did I say single payer?

We need universal health care. Whatever model you want will do. Let's prove we're a civilized country for a change.


My mistake! Mind explaining that to the other person that replied to me?
 
Callous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.


Your facts don't fit the narrative so they are not wanted.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.

all the reasons for all-payer are just shortsighted right-wing claptrap


Such as?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.

Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.

Where did I say single payer?

We need universal health care. Whatever model you want will do. Let's prove we're a civilized country for a change.

My mistake! Mind explaining that to the other person that replied to me?


I think the other person is out of patience for people like you who pull the shiat you did. Don't play victim when you act like an ass.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Call your insurance-provided nurse line.

Have the nurse say "I can't tell over the phone... you should go to the emergency room".

Record that call.

Go to the emergency room.

Have your claim denied for not being an emergency.

Burn the motherfuuker to the ground.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: ShutterGirl: syrynxx: Bastards did that to me.  "Oh it wasn't life-threatening here's a $50,000 bill"

Me too and I got an ambulance bill, 2 ER doctor bills, and the hospital bill. Took mec5 years to pay it off.

Me three. What pissed me off was that I went to urgent care 1st and THEY sent me to the ER because of internal bleeding.

UnitedHealthCare's response: "We're not paying twice for you to have the same ailment treated."

Me; "Why do I have to pay both co-pays? Especially if you're not paying the larger bill. It's called a co-pay"

UHC: "It's the same administrative costs whether we accept or deny the claim."


Yes! Urgent Care thought it was a heart attack too and sent me in the amberlamps to the ER, where they admitted me under the same thought.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up


Japan and Germany do have vastly superior systems which feature universal healthcare. I'd personally prefer an NHS style government run system but they are vastly superior to us.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Call your insurance-provided nurse line.

Have the nurse say "I can't tell over the phone... you should go to the emergency room".

Record that call.

Go to the emergency room.

Have your claim denied for not being an emergency.

Burn the motherfuuker to the ground.


Make sure you ask if they record calls for training. Most states you need both parties consent to record phone calls, more so if it might be over state lines. You do not need to ask if they are already recording.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.

Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.

Where did I say single payer?

We need universal health care. Whatever model you want will do. Let's prove we're a civilized country for a change.

My mistake! Mind explaining that to the other person that replied to me?

I think the other person is out of patience for people like you who pull the shiat you did. Don't play victim when you act like an ass.


I was an ass for suggesting there are alternatives to single payer, then apologizing when I realized you weren't advocating for single payer or bust?

Jeez.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
EMT here.  Dude. People go to the ER for the dumbest shiat that could have waited for a Minute Clinic. That's how ERs get jammed up.

"My arm has hurt for 3 weeks and I decided at 1am would be the best time to hit up the ER".
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.

all the reasons for all-payer are just shortsighted right-wing claptrap

Such as?


yeah what are your reasons
what is wrong with single payer
oh
it turns out
nothing
nothing is wrong with it
you just want to keep your shiatty health plan or your shiatty insurance job
 
Dafatone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

Japan and Germany do have vastly superior systems which feature universal healthcare. I'd personally prefer an NHS style government run system but they are vastly superior to us.


Agreed. I'd prefer single payer. But an all payer model might be easier to get to, and I'm not opposed to progress in whatever form it takes.

See. Competent and functional discussion of healthcare policy. It exists!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT here.  Dude. People go to the ER for the dumbest shiat that could have waited for a Minute Clinic. That's how ERs get jammed up.

"My arm has hurt for 3 weeks and I decided at 1am would be the best time to hit up the ER".


i waited 25 minutes at a minute clinic on monday
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: But an all payer model might be easier to get to


there it is

we don't want things to change, we just want to keep funding the same evil parasites
 
Dafatone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.

all the reasons for all-payer are just shortsighted right-wing claptrap

Such as?

yeah what are your reasons
what is wrong with single payer
oh
it turns out
nothing
nothing is wrong with it
you just want to keep your shiatty health plan or your shiatty insurance job


Nothing's wrong with single payer. It's great!

But there are also great alternatives, and people who insist that single payer is the only answer are missing the bigger picture.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: Dafatone: AdmirableSnackbar: eurotrader: US really needs upfront pricing for health care. Insurance companies just lie cheat and steal so it is not surprising why republicans love them

The US needs to join the 20th century and implement universal health care.

Universal health care would be great!

But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model. All payer models, which are part of the system in Germany and Japan, among other places, also work.

Basically, the government sets costs for medical services. Private providers can exist as much as they like. As long as they follow cost schedules.

Where did I say single payer?

We need universal health care. Whatever model you want will do. Let's prove we're a civilized country for a change.

My mistake! Mind explaining that to the other person that replied to me?

I think the other person is out of patience for people like you who pull the shiat you did. Don't play victim when you act like an ass.

I was an ass for suggesting there are alternatives to single payer, then apologizing when I realized you weren't advocating for single payer or bust?

Jeez.


Yup, because that's been a standard bad-faith argument against progressive calls for universal health care in favor of doing absolutely nothing. Perhaps it wasn't your intent, next time don't echo trolls.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/DGlaucomflecken/s​t​atus/1402346739344969730
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anthem started doing that a few years ago. They announced it at one of my employer's all hands meeting and insisted it wouldn't be a problem for us unless we blatantly abused the system, like going to the ER for a stuffy nose or something. Somehow I doubt it was that harmless.

I've also heard these policies might be hard for the insurance companies to defend in court. The issue is that they're forcing the policy holder, in all likelihood NOT a medical professional, to decide how serious a medical issue is. You could argue that you thought it could be very serious, so you went to the hospital. You as a layman can't be expected to know if something is a serious medical issue or not. Difficulty: Even if that's an accurate reading of the legalities, you'd have to sue the insurance company. Have fun with that.

Things like unexplained abdominal pain are especially tricky. It could absolutely be something serious. Even medical professionals screw that up sometimes, for example sending someone home who turns out to have appendicitis but the hospital missed it. On the other hand, it could turn out to just be unusually severe gas pain. A layman is supposed to make the right call there or get a huge bill? Farking bullshiat.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Dafatone: But plenty of countries have fantastic Healthcare without a single payer model.

shut the fark up

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/All-pa​yer_rate_setting

France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Japan have great healthcare.

all the reasons for all-payer are just shortsighted right-wing claptrap

Such as?

yeah what are your reasons
what is wrong with single payer
oh
it turns out
nothing
nothing is wrong with it
you just want to keep your shiatty health plan or your shiatty insurance job

Nothing's wrong with single payer. It's great!

But there are also great alternatives, and people who insist that single payer is the only answer are missing the bigger picture.


It's far better than putting profiteers in charge of health care.
 
