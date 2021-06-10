 Skip to content
(Guinness World Records)   What the -- but how --... I just... words fail me   (guinnessworldrecords.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Eyelash, longest eyelash, Eyelid, Jianxia's eyelashes, newlongest eyelash, Eye, 2015, unique eyelashes  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
don't

read the comments.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 34 do your thing!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butterfly kisses?

The BEST!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: don't

read the comments.


too late

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
French butterfly kisses.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Butterfly kisses?

The BEST!


Mothra kisses.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gah, break out the eye (lash) bleach!
 
sxacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what happens when you don't trim your eyelashes.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: bughunter: Butterfly kisses?

The BEST!

Mothra kisses.


You wish to summon our mother? Our savior? Then behold her in her glory:

Mothra theme song
Youtube Jmoa13TG2TY
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Gah, break out the eye (lash) bleach!


Here, this will make you forget the eyelash:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like those, to use as convenient holders for my cheaters.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: fragMasterFlash: Gah, break out the eye (lash) bleach!

Here, this will make you forget the eyelash:

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Why?

Why did you have to share that?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I try to conceal my genetic defects.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't apply in this case but one thing that irks me about Guinness World Records is a lot of long-duration events.
They allow specific intervals of rest during the process and that defeats the whole purpose.
As far as I'm concerned, if you're trying to make/break a record for doing the longest whatever then the moment you stop doing that thing is your attempted time.
/It's farking stupid they do it the way they do.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remnants of Santa: Personally, I try to conceal my genetic defects.


And that's why you'll never be in the record books!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Rule 34 do your thing!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: lolmao500: Rule 34 do your thing!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago."
"So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha."


buddha bless you
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just threw up in my mouth a little.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When she sneezes does she whip herself?
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It doesn't apply in this case but one thing that irks me about Guinness World Records is a lot of long-duration events.
They allow specific intervals of rest during the process and that defeats the whole purpose.
As far as I'm concerned, if you're trying to make/break a record for doing the longest whatever then the moment you stop doing that thing is your attempted time.
/It's farking stupid they do it the way they do.


Like a 5 year hunger strike where you take a break from 5 pm to 5 am?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: lolmao500: Rule 34 do your thing!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


Aeon Flux? That takes me back...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigChad: leeksfromchichis: lolmao500: Rule 34 do your thing!

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

[Fark user image image 327x251]


iconic
 
johnny queso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 470x264]


you can't catch no nutria with no nutrasweet.

/i'll get my hat.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Idk exactly why I find that so gross but I find it exceedingly gross.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's a good word:  Ew.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lumigan, baby.

I got that for high IOP, and man, my eyelashes really grew out hitting the inside of my glasses. You get use to it. (Actually I kind of like it now.) My ophthalmologist said he gets pestered occasionally from women who learn about that side effect and want to grow their eyelashes out. (Now you know George Clooney's secret?)

/But no, they never grow freakishly long. Though, I'm not sure I'd mind...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Add a little white powder and it could be a new sty...
Never mind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bottle of rum and she'll be 2/3 of the Royal Navy's finest traditions
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The mighty Monarch lashes out with his long eyebrows
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, gotta luv it......!!!!!!
I used luv dos Racist, commercials back in the 70's.......boy howdy now a dayz the only time you can see em is on you-tub.....the best I've ever seen is those Racist Cartoons..Bugs Bunny was a Stich back then & even now they are even Funnier 50 years ago too!!!!!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sxacho: So that's what happens when you don't trim your eyelashes.


I've never trimmed my eyelashes and they are normal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Women KILL for eyelashes like that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Picklehead: When she sneezes does she whip herself?


Whips it good.
 
