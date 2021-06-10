 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   A sanctuary for cats with special needs is expanding its mission to enable those with even less options for survival to have at least one. Welcome to Caturday   (nj1015.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I miss my cats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A MESSAGE FROM BOBUG REGARDING RWDA:

Gang.  PLEASE READ ALL OF THIS FIRST! there's a lot to unpack.
Just talked to , and she is in the ICU, with stage 5b  kidney failure. This was discovered when she was in the hospital getting fluid drained..again. they are not sure of a plan of attack, yet.
She sends her love and says she will be back as soon as she can.
In the meantime, please be VERY light in contact. She is not doing well. Sending love is good. Talking and dialog is stressing her out, because she can't keep up.
Please yell if I can answer anything. I will keep the troops posted, and may end up talking to her mom, as things progress.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Should have edited-  BOBUG is the primary contact.  She's in touch with RWDAs mom, follow up questions to Bobug not me (though she probably doesn't know much more than the update right now)
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image image 850x1132]

[Fark user image image 850x637]


She's beautiful! Thank you for rescuing her 💞
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image 850x1132]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Thank you for taking care of her.
She is adorable.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

almostsane: She's beautiful! Thank you for rescuing her 💞

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image image 850x1132]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

She's beautiful! Thank you for rescuing her 💞


oops
I swear I didn't try to copy you!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Such heavy news.
Channeling the Caturday vibes in all the good ways.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: oops
I swear I didn't try to copy you!

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image image 850x1132]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

She's beautiful! Thank you for rescuing her 💞

oops
I swear I didn't try to copy you!


LOL.... I didn't think you did: great minds think alike 😀
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image 850x1132]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Welcome to The Clowder, Wee One!


Thank you for rescuing her! ♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Please tell her that we love her very much!  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!

What a sweetie!

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!


[Fark user image 850x1132]

[Fark user image 850x637]


What a sweetie!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For RWDA......hang in there, Sweetie!!!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 605x763]
For RWDA......hang in there, Sweetie!!!


Who is that?
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: [Fark user image 605x763]
For RWDA......hang in there, Sweetie!!!

Who is that?


His name is Jason Roberts, and he's in several bands...and that is his cat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Just got bobug's email about an hour or so ago - thanks on her behalf for helping to keep everyone in the loop.

This is a painful and scary time for RWDA and we're all deeply worried for her and her family. I know not all of us use Facebook, so I just wanted to say that if anyone would like to chat in email or by phone, I'm open to that - some of us don't want to have too much social media presence for varying reasons, but that doesn't mean we can't talk, vent, and share together - pretty sure this thread will be a major connection for most of us, and many of us regular Caturdayers have an email addy in our bios, so that's an option as well.

So if you can't find someone to talk to via one outlet, just know there are lots of options open for us all - and we are family, so we'll all do what we can to help each other. If one friend is busy, call on another. I can't imagine any of us who have been around awhile would mind lending a shoulder and/or helping in what ways we are individually able.

Sending major (((((HUGS))))) to RWDA and the rest of you amazing people. Let's be as kind and patient with each other as we can during this upsetting time. We'll all have different reactions as things progress and news emerges, and whatever feelings you have are VALID. If you're having a tough time (for any reason), please reach out for help. There's no shame in that, ever.

Just a gentle reminder from your friendly neighborhood Djeli. None of us walk alone here.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Oof - forgot something. FYI concerning me, I get my 2nd Covid vax Sat. morning and, if it hits me the way it hit my hubby, might not post a lot Sunday/possibly Monday, but I'm gonna try my best to keep up with this weekend's thread. Fingers crossed!

Love and furbabies, <3 Djeli
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Just got bobug's email about an hour or so ago - thanks on her behalf for helping to keep everyone in the loop.

This is a painful and scary time for RWDA and we're all deeply worried for her and her family. I know not all of us use Facebook, so I just wanted to say that if anyone would like to chat in email or by phone, I'm open to that - some of us don't want to have too much social media presence for varying reasons, but that doesn't mean we can't talk, vent, and share together - pretty sure this thread will be a major connection for most of us, and many of us regular Caturdayers have an email addy in our bios, so that's an option as well.

So if you can't find someone to talk to via one outlet, just know there are lots of options open for us all - and we are family, so we'll all do what we can to help each other. If one friend is busy, call on another. I can't imagine any of us who have been around awhile would mind lending a shoulder and/or helping in what ways we are individually able.

Sending major (((((HUGS))))) to RWDA and the rest of you amazing people. Let's be as kind and patient with each other as we can during this upsetting time. We'll all have different reactions as things progress and news emerges, and whatever feelings you have are VALID. If you're having a tough time (for any reason), pl ...


Thank you for that.  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sanctuary you say?  I'M LEAVING FOR IT NOW!!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Just got bobug's email about an hour or so ago - thanks on her behalf for helping to keep everyone in the loop.

This is a painful and scary time for RWDA and we're all deeply worried for her and her family. I know not all of us use Facebook, so I just wanted to say that if anyone would like to chat in email or by phone, I'm open to that - some of us don't want to have too much social media presence for varying reasons, but that doesn't mean we can't talk, vent, and share together - pretty sure this thread will be a major connection for most of us, and many of us regular Caturdayers have an email addy in our bios, so that's an option as well.

So if you can't find someone to talk to via one outlet, just know there are lots of options open for us all - and we are family, so we'll all do what we can to help each other. If one friend is busy, call on another. I can't imagine any of us who have been around awhile would mind lending a shoulder and/or helping in what ways we are individually able.

Sending major (((((HUGS))))) to RWDA and the rest of you amazing people. Let's be as kind and patient with each other as we can during this upsetting time. We'll all have different reactions as things progress and news emerges, and whatever feelings you have are VALID. If you're having a tough time (for any ...


(((((HUGS)))))

We all need to hear we're not alone sometimes. Bast knows I've needed a lot of reassurance this year - just trying to pay it forward <3
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Fark that Pixel: lilyspad: [Fark user image 605x763]
For RWDA......hang in there, Sweetie!!!

Who is that?

His name is Jason Roberts, and he's in several bands...and that is his cat.


I other than this one why can't I find a picture of him
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OH! Can't recall whether I thanked you for recommending the antlers for Brindy - she loves her antler and hasn't yet made a dent on wearing it down, which is nothing short of amazing. Thank you!!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 605x763]
For RWDA......hang in there, Sweetie!!!


THIS!!

Also the expression on that cat's face made me LOL!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Please pass along that Caturday understands, and that all of us (me included) wish her good health and strength to fight this thing.  And that we will be as light or as numerous contacting her as she needs from us right now.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Should have edited-  BOBUG is the primary contact.  She's in touch with RWDAs mom, follow up questions to Bobug not me (though she probably doesn't know much more than the update right now)



Ooops, already hit reply on previous message.  Will reply same to next bobug post.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: A MESSAGE FROM BOBUG REGARDING RWDA: *snip*

For RWDA:


For RWDA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Here's our new addition, rescued at 2 days old from a neighbor. The mamma had abandoned her in an outdoor fireplace and they never saw her again.

2 weeks old and still fighting hard!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Thank you for taking her in! Meanwhile my inner foster is coming out so I gotta mention to make sure she is getting proper nutrition - they are so fragile at that age. And looking at those tiny little murder mittens, ya might wanna get her used to getting her claws clipped. Or you can bleed. Your choice :o)
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OH! Can't recall whether I thanked you for recommending the antlers for Brindy - she loves her antler and hasn't yet made a dent on wearing it down, which is nothing short of amazing. Thank you!!


I'm so glad you found something that keeps her occupied!

Kody loves antlers too.

For those who wonder what??
Best antler chews for your dog at www.michiganantlerart.com
The man who runs it has a great selection and better prices.  Very responsive to emails and will guide you to the right one for your pup.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Ooops, already hit reply on previous message.  Will reply same to next bobug post.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Djelibeybi: THIS!!
Also the expression on that cat's face made me LOL!

THIS!!
Also the expression on that cat's face made me LOL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: For RWDA:

Oh, that is so precious! Maternal instinct overload in progress...must cuddle now....brb

For RWDA:

[Fark user image 400x378] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh, that is so precious! Maternal instinct overload in progress...must cuddle now....brb
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyone else need a drink? No? Just me then.... :)
 
