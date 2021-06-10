 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Man gets 7.5 years for smuggling 30 pounds of crystal meth to NJ in the gas tank of a car. Cops discovered the scheme when the car went from zero to GODDAMN BUGS IN SKIN BUGS IN SKIN BUGSBUGSBUGSBUGSBUGS   (nj.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ residents can't figure out how to put gas in their tank but meth is no problem.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: NJ residents can't figure out how to put gas in their tank but meth is no problem.


Guy was from California.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlantic City Degenerates is the name of my ICP polka fusion cover band.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say he went from....
<puts on sunglasses>
0 to 20 Yrs


//YEEEEEEAAAAAAHHH
//not proud. but it's a solemn duty.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well the big mistake was meeting with a CI.

They have to tell you if you're a cop.  It's a rule.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone caught with 7 pounds of fentanyl should probably be sentenced to a lot more than 7.5 years. That much fentanyl would undoubtedly lead to a lot of deaths.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeesh.  Meth mites were the worst thing about the drug for me.  I used to shower twice a day while I was tweeking just to try and alleviate it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd rather sux on Batteies anytime......Meth means death, jail & math......I was also told that there'd be no Math folkz!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
7.5 years? Seems random.

I always wondered why weed was sold in empirical measures while coke and heroin were sold in metric.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
nayuki.ioView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 7.5 years? Seems random.

I always wondered why weed was sold in empirical measures while coke and heroin were sold in metric.



Potency  A gram of heroin or coke goes a lot longer than a gram of pot (which is generally about a joint and a half).
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A Scanner Darkly - Intro
Youtube XT4ObtDs0yc
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Legalize it
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Buck Fiden: Legalize it


Meth bad.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
got a sensible chuckle from the headline. nice job subby
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
