(Fox5 DC)   "Yo, Twitter says there's a car going the #wrongway on #I495 and #I66." "lol it's not just one car it's dozens of them ¯\_(ツ)_/¯"   (fox5dc.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Traffic, Arlington County, Virginia, Interstate Highway System, frightening scene, Interstate 66, Automobile, video Thursday morning, Virginia  
•       •       •

hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone was getting their kicks.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dammit linda!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 400x225]


/thread
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a car coming directly at him will dislodge this guy from the left lane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No injuries have been reported.

That's a miracle.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always the chance that they're the wrong way drivers.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine this is how it looks like to the ai cops when I play GTA. "Some maniac is driving the wrong way at high speed and almost killing everyone" until the inevitable head on crash.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Not even a car coming directly at him will dislodge this guy from the left lane.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I bet he was going 5 MPH below the speed limit, too.
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: No injuries have been reported.

That's a miracle.


At those speeds it'll just be fatalities
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had this happen to me yesterday can't figure out how this happens, flashed my lights and the guy flashed back, called highway patrol, guessing he figured it out eventually
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size

The whole scene was crazy enough but when it shows Devil!Del, I lost it when I first saw the movie.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I encountered this one time on my way home from work. Was heading home at around 8am following an overnight shift. Had just gotten breakfast sandwiches and was heading west on I70 around Belle Vernon Pa. A senior that barely could be seen over the steering wheel was poking along the center divider at what I guessed was around 25mph or so. Even more fun, I passed him when we were on the bridge over the Monongahela river. I was sort of impressed, most of the off ramps near there it would be pretty difficult to mistake for onramps, so he had to work at endangering dozens of people. I did call the highway patrol to report it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The one time I encountered a wrong-way driver on the freeway, a cop was right behind the idiot.  It was clearly a case of someone trying to escape the police, not an "elderly" mistake or a drunk.

Has anyone ever escaped the police by car in a busy city?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: Mrtraveler01: No injuries have been reported.

That's a miracle.

At those speeds it'll just be fatalities


Sadly you're right. Something similar to this happened this past weekend with a far tragic result.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/07/us/ken​t​ucky-fatal-wrong-way-crash/index.html
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.witn.com/2021/06/03/three​-​killed-in-crash-that-closes-us-264-in-​pitt-county/

This one happened down here guy crossed the median
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
UnCSB: Encountered a wrong way driver for the first time not long ago. Thankfully on a suburban road at lowg speeds. I went to a dead stop when I saw it coming and braced for impact. At the last moment they swerved and got on the right side. I don't know if they were farking with their phone or what but what a moron
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
