(Fox News)   We've secretly replaced their solar panels with magnifying glasses. Let's see if they notice   (foxnews.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fires resulted from "years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards" and incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

sound like corporate 'merica
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The fires resulted from "years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards" and incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

sound like corporate 'merica


Fox is already of course implying that this was because they used solar panels.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kkinnison: The fires resulted from "years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards" and incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

sound like corporate 'merica

Fox is already of course implying that this was because they used solar panels.


As noted by the quote being the very last paragraph of the article
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fireproof: kkinnison: The fires resulted from "years of gross negligence and failure to live up to industry standards" and incurred hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages.

sound like corporate 'merica

Fox is already of course implying that this was because they used solar panels.


They should have been using 'Murica Energy.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anybody got a link to an actual news site?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great.  Now we're going to get a flood of conspiracy theories that solar panels are being pushed by <insert shadow organization> to <insert shadow organization goal>.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
incurring about $500,000 in losses


Soooo about three, maybe four minutes of revenue?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Solar panels are being pushed by Microsoft to make the frogs gay.>
 
username69
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So... no mention of employee injuries? But, $500,000 of damage. :sigh:
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

username69: So... no mention of employee injuries? But, $500,000 of damage. :sigh:


It's Amazon.  Didn't they recently install suicide booths in their warehouses?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SLR PNLS!

Great Rifftrax Scene - Birdemic "Solar Panels"
Youtube aVYUPmjJ9bU
 
