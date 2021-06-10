 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Do you know why I pulled you over ma'am? It's because I need to search your phone and forward any nudes to myself   (bbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A morally outstanding gentleman like this, can always be trusted to do the wrong thing, farking always. That goes for all these kindergarten drop-outs.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?


The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?

The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop


Well now you're just talking nonsense.  Police limitations on a simple stop to discuss a moving violation?

/s
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ACAB

/Always and forever
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's standard procedure in Minnesota to perform a stripped search.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Come on guys, there's no way this cop could have known this was a violation of her rights because no cop has ever been convicted of this behavior before.

And no cop ever will be, because there can't be a first time until it has already happened before.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: It's standard procedure in Minnesota to perform a stripped search.


Well he did that wrong too. He never got undressed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?

The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop


Technically, they can't  Of course standing on that's going to be a whole farking production of bullshiat and 'my authoritay!' till you come out the other side, and most people aren't going to bother with it.  Which is not so much a bug as a feature for the cops.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
On Tuesday, a state patrol spokesman called Mr Kuehne's actions "reprehensible and inconsistent with the core values of the Minnesota State Patrol".

LOL - that's a good one.

I wonder how much this goes on, and since people don't always link their devices, no one would know.  I'm not sure my android phone would let google know it texted my pictures out.  Unless I looked in Photos and saw it had been shared at some point.

F*cking pigs are f*cking pigs.  Everywhere and always.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To Perv and Protect
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Do you know why I pulled you over?"
-No
"I don't know either yet here we are."
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: west.la.lawyer: ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?

The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop

Well now you're just talking nonsense.  Police limitations on a simple stop to discuss a moving violation?

/s


bingo. if this happened on a True Crime TV show they would have thoroughly inspected the vehicle and naked searched the driver then put her through hours of grueling interrrogation without legal counsel. God forbid anything was found in the motor vehicle it would have been towed and seized and a warrant would have been issued to thoroughly search where she lived.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: west.la.lawyer: ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?

The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop

Technically, they can't  Of course standing on that's going to be a whole farking production of bullshiat and 'my authoritay!' till you come out the other side, and most people aren't going to bother with it.  Which is not so much a bug as a feature for the cops.


you want to see some uncomfortable crazy shiat - search youtube for audit the auditor
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why I never unlock my phone, not even to use it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bthom37: ACAB

/Always and forever


All Bobbies Are Bastards
 
xalres
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just another Bad Apple. Weird how they keep popping up, almost like there's a systemic problem or something. Oh well, just give the guy a paid vacation and two hours of sensitivity training, should fix it right up.

Out of curiosity, have we had a thread about the Arkansas state trooper who PITted and flipped a pregnant woman's car because she was looking for a safe place to stop, and Officer Baconator Von Roidrage decided she was taking too long?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only shocking parts about any of this are he got fired, and lost his license to be a cop.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: It's standard procedure in Minnesota to perform a stripped search.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

xalres: Just another Bad Apple. Weird how they keep popping up, almost like there's a systemic problem or something. Oh well, just give the guy a paid vacation and two hours of sensitivity training, should fix it right up.

Out of curiosity, have we had a thread about the Arkansas state trooper who PITted and flipped a pregnant woman's car because she was looking for a safe place to stop, and Officer Baconator Von Roidrage decided she was taking too long?


https://m.fark.com/comments/11494018/​f​irst
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The woman's boyfriend later found the outgoing texts on a linked device.


Idiot cop wasn't even up-to-date on criminal technology tools.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The woman's boyfriend later found the outgoing texts on a linked device.



BF: Er, honey? Why are you sending nude selfies to this number?
GF: huh? I've never sent any nudes, only to you.
BF: Bullshiat. I see them right here...
GF: Honestly, I never sent them to anyone by you...
BF: Stop farking lying to me you dumb cow...see...right....here...
GF: I swear that wasn't me...
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The woman's boyfriend later found the outgoing texts on a linked device.


Idiot cop wasn't even up-to-date on criminal technology tools.


why would he need to know how technology works?
or the law?
or decency?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?


That's the point of the plea deal, I think - it's how he dodged being labeled a sex offender.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: ShavedOrangutan: This should be considered a sex crime.  Taking photos of someone's genitalia without their consent is considered a crime, why isn't this?

The issue spotting on this question would result in an essay.
How about, cops don't get to touch your farking phone at all on a traffic stop


Don't forget unauthorized access to a computing device, as well as copyright infringement.
 
Peki
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This.. this kind of story tests my commitment to non-violence.
 
