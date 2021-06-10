 Skip to content
(The Drive)   South Korea realizing what sort of neighborhood it's in   (thedrive.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice model
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And since it's built by Hyundai, you get the 10-year warranty.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My favorite thing from the whole article:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice model


Nice marmot.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thedrive.comView Full Size
What is this? A aircraft carrier for ants? The aircraft carrier has to be at least... three times bigger than this!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even if it's a crappy neighborhood, it's unlikely they'll be shot by their own police because of their skin color.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?


Clearly reports of their obsolescence have been greatly exaggerated.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?


They're capital ships, so they're deterrants, force projection, and prestige for the nations with them.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: My favorite thing from the whole article:

[Fark user image image 600x338]


M61a1?
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thedrive.com image 850x478]What is this? A aircraft carrier for ants? The aircraft carrier has to be at least... three times bigger than this!


Fame for this. Leaving with ants in my pants.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice model


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?

Clearly reports of their obsolescence have been greatly exaggerated.


Hypersonic cruise missile. Don't even have to destroy the beast. Just injure it enough to send it back to a friendly port.

Y'know....assuming you can find a friendly port in the blue ocean.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [thedrive.com image 850x478]What is this? A aircraft carrier for ants? The aircraft carrier has to be at least... three times bigger than this!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like fun.......!!!!!


But I don't know if I'd wanna join in on the fun!!!!!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Since south korea is the second biggest ship builder in the world, they can pull this off easy... with some american help.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Even if it's a crappy neighborhood, it's unlikely they'll be shot by their own police because of their skin color.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?


It's fallout from the Trump era.  Turning our back on the world, has had the result that despots know they can build up huge militaries without worrying about America turning them into expensive scrap heaps, and our allies realiing they can not depend on us to protect them from the despots, because the next Trump might value economics over human rights.

This is gonna cause local arms races all over the world, including the buildip of nuclear arms, and the eventaul unleashing of those arms.

At least nuclear winter may stave off global warming so there is that going for us.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Zoolander and Beetlejuice and Spinal Tap..? Dark gods damnit, leave something for me to contribute... * dejectedlyshuffles off *
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Since south korea is the second biggest ship builder in the world, they can pull this off easy... with some american help.


My main worry is industrial espionage.
A mass produced knock off of a decent carrier design could be trouble.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?

It's fallout from the Trump era.  Turning our back on the world, has had the result that despots know they can build up huge militaries without worrying about America turning them into expensive scrap heaps, and our allies realiing they can not depend on us to protect them from the despots, because the next Trump might value economics over human rights.

This is gonna cause local arms races all over the world, including the buildip of nuclear arms, and the eventaul unleashing of those arms.

At least nuclear winter may stave off global warming so there is that going for us.


Eh, it's not like a warship building arms race has ever (partly) lead to a years-long conflict with millions dead 🤷🏻♂
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: And since it's built by Hyundai, you get the 10-year warranty.


but only on the propulsion
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clawsoon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If Great Britain can support two aircraft carriers, surely the world's biggest shipbuilder can support one.
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice model


It's an aircraft carrier for ants.
 
Xetal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would South Korea build an aircraft carrier?

All the threats they are worried about are within flight and cruise missile range... And those can be distributed among a wider area so an alpha strike can't as easily disable them. And they're harder to sink.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?


You are of course technically correct, the best kind of correct in that yes the world has a fetish, and it is for the carrier.

But think about it for a second.  Would you rather the Navy have it's guys swim to the where we need to bring democracy?  Sure they could, they're in the Navy!  but it's not very fast. Also sharks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Nice model


Yeah, but what does it transform into?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they build two of them they will have a good start towards copying the Japanese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?

You are of course technically correct, the best kind of correct in that yes the world has a fetish, and it is for the carrier.

But think about it for a second.  Would you rather the Navy have it's guys swim to the where we need to bring democracy?  Sure they could, they're in the Navy!  but it's not very fast. Also sharks.


That's silly.  They could water ski there in half the time
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: C18H27NO3: My favorite thing from the whole article:

[Fark user image image 600x338]

M61a1?


GAU‐8/A Avenger, same weapon as on the A-10 Warthog and the Goalkeeper CIWS system, according to the linked article in the linked article.  Evidently the South Korean navy is currently taking bids for a new CIWS system.

"While the radars will be locally designed and built, the weapon is not likely to be a locally developed one but rather the same GAU‐8/A Avenger seven-barreled autocannon used by the Goalkeeper CIWS, which is already in service with the RoKN."
 
casual disregard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?

You are of course technically correct, the best kind of correct in that yes the world has a fetish, and it is for the carrier.

But think about it for a second.  Would you rather the Navy have it's guys swim to the where we need to bring democracy?  Sure they could, they're in the Navy!  but it's not very fast. Also sharks.


Of course not.

The Marines swim to shore.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does the slope at the end of the runway provide any real benefits or is it just a design choice that "seems like" it should? The only reason a plane wouldn't achieve flight is if weren't going fast enough, and the hill at the end may add a little upward trajectory but also will scrub some momentum, right?

I must assume I'm wrong, but that doesn't help me understand why.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

casual disregard: TrashcanMan: casual disregard: What's with this fetish with carriers, anyway?

You are of course technically correct, the best kind of correct in that yes the world has a fetish, and it is for the carrier.

But think about it for a second.  Would you rather the Navy have it's guys swim to the where we need to bring democracy?  Sure they could, they're in the Navy!  but it's not very fast. Also sharks.

Of course not.

The Marines swim to shore.


Silly person.  Marines walk to shore.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Polish Hussar: StoPPeRmobile: C18H27NO3: My favorite thing from the whole article:

[Fark user image image 600x338]

M61a1?

GAU‐8/A Avenger, same weapon as on the A-10 Warthog and the Goalkeeper CIWS system, according to the linked article in the linked article.  Evidently the South Korean navy is currently taking bids for a new CIWS system.

"While the radars will be locally designed and built, the weapon is not likely to be a locally developed one but rather the same GAU‐8/A Avenger seven-barreled autocannon used by the Goalkeeper CIWS, which is already in service with the RoKN."


I've always been confused that the US doesn't use the Goalkeeper, which has like an extra kilometer effective range over the 20mm Phalanx.  Only reason I can think of is ammo cost.
 
