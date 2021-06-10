 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Anything you can do I can do better   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Transport, Minor injuries, rollover crash Thursday morning, Automobile, Walking, police vehicle, Vehicle, Canton Township police car  
•       •       •

991 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 6:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
+1 chuckle, Subby
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The condition of the officer's wristwatch remains unknown.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do read the comments
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: +1 chuckle, Subby


+2 now
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+3 Subby.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuck on Detroit. Cuck on.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You could say.....it bears repeating.

/ahhh?
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anything you can do I can do better, anything you can I can do better on COCAIN.......!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ʎqqns Ɩ+
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Without getting caught?
That's what I thought
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Please do not ban me for calling another farker out.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lawsuit in 3...2...
 
DogBlack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Inexact headlinehides truth.
Police SUV (not car) rolls over.
Wha do we want to bet the accident to which he was responding was an SUV (or other high center of gravity vehicle)?
Ever hear of the U of M Traffic Safety Institute? Well, you have now.
Rollovers are 1% of accidents and 33% of fatalities.
Overall SUVs are 17% less safe.
Keep driving hem just like a car not a truck.  Bye.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.