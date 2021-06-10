 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   At this point a chess player's time clock would be more useful for tracking days without a mass shooting in the US   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Three dead...pfft.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mrs.Mel' just called me to tell me about this.

Of all the places to get shot, a grocery store is the last place I'd think of it happening.

Considering there was a child involved, I do wonder if it was a domestic issue (rather than, say, gang related*).

* Actually, I can't imagine it being gang related unless it was a gang of blue-hairs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guns/violence the tool of the weak and/or stupid.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Red state crime is out of control, it's time to start denying them funding until they can clean their acts up.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Red state crime is out of control, it's time to start denying them funding until they can clean their acts up.


Yeah.....come to Portland.
 
fustanella
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why not the weeners tag? This is more ammosexual than location-based.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
3 killed. Yay, the wankers will be here shortly to argue about the meaning of "mass shooting".

That'll fix things.
 
eagles95
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least they are at a place full of Tots and Pears
 
RiverRat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eagles95: At least they are at a place full of Tots and Pears


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 3 killed. Yay, the wankers will be here shortly to argue about the meaning of "mass shooting".

That'll fix things.


Don't forget 'sHAlL nOT Be iNFrInGeD!!11!!'

and

'The blood of innocents is the price we pay for the 2nd Amendment'

I think we got it all covered now. Close the thread.
 
Braggi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only way Republicans will ever change is when it starts to affect them personally.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Mrs.Mel' just called me to tell me about this.

Of all the places to get shot, a grocery store is the last place I'd think of it happening.

Considering there was a child involved, I do wonder if it was a domestic issue (rather than, say, gang related*).

* Actually, I can't imagine it being gang related unless it was a gang of blue-hairs.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week. It can get a little crazy there.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 3 killed. Yay, the wankers will be here shortly to argue about the meaning of "mass shooting".

That'll fix things.


Countdown to the guys who invade these topics to discuss (over and over) the recoil comparison and stopping power of various weapons of war, which every person apparently needs for "home defense and target shooting".
 
Fancy man of Cornwood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grew up in royal palm.  My mom worked at that publix for 15yrs and still have friends and family there.....just sad that this has to keep happening.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fancy man of Cornwood: Grew up in royal palm.  My mom worked at that publix for 15yrs and still have friends and family there.....just sad that this has to keep happening.


Looks like a domestic situation. Sad, but not a mass shooting,
 
lincoln65
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey is this the thread where we argue discuss the differences in calibers between an AR 15 and a regular 22? Or how clips or magazines or whatever can be bought in various sizes? Or that bullets per minute can be high with wood-stock guns?

Anything to make it seem like putting in place barriers to purchase guns is just too hard and we might as well give up.

It's too difficult to make laws on guns! Just accept that your kids will die because you don't know as much about guns as some internet wackjob.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There were 7 shootings on Sunday, what's so special about Publix?
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Guns/violence the tool of the weak and/or stupid.


In other words, Biden Voters. If you just have to murder your birthing person and child before committing suicide do it in the swamps, less mess to clean up and the bodies are biodegradable.
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Hey is this the thread where we argue discuss the differences in calibers between an AR 15 and a regular 22?


There is no difference, both are .224 inches.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Red Shirt Blues: HotWingConspiracy: Red state crime is out of control, it's time to start denying them funding until they can clean their acts up.

Yeah.....come to Portland.


Since living in Portland, I've lost zero friends and acquaintances to murder.  In Florida, I lost four in the span of a few years.

Rachel Hoffman (Sweet gal)
Christopher Breeze (Nicest guy you ever met)
Sunday Blomberg (Good friend of my cousin)
Ralph Ameduri, Jr. (Awesome guy and great musician)

In 3 of those cases the murder weapon was a gun.  Florida is a violent shiathole.  And I'm saying that as someone who grew up in NYC in the 70s and 80s.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lincoln65: Hey is this the thread where we argue discuss the differences in calibers between an AR 15 and a regular 22? Or how clips or magazines or whatever can be bought in various sizes? Or that bullets per minute can be high with wood-stock guns?

Anything to make it seem like putting in place barriers to purchase guns is just too hard and we might as well give up.

It's too difficult to make laws on guns! Just accept that your kids will die because you don't know as much about guns as some internet wackjob.


If you really want to cut down on the innocent victims stop pretending that anyone can stop thugs or lunatics from getting guns and teach them how to shoot. It shouldn't take a 30 round burst of spray and pray to hit the one you're trying to kill.
 
wxboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dodecahedron: Fancy man of Cornwood: Grew up in royal palm.  My mom worked at that publix for 15yrs and still have friends and family there.....just sad that this has to keep happening.

Looks like a domestic situation. Sad, but not a mass shooting,


My thought as well.  A man, woman, and child, with one of them being the shooter?

Most people wouldn't even blink (and Fark wouldn't even notice) if this had happened in a home.  It's only the public place that makes it notable.  Double murder happens more often than mass shootings.
 
