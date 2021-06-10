 Skip to content
 
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Alabama finalizing new nitrogen gas execution chamber, warns that Pep Boys will still charge an extra $3 to let you use it   (abc3340.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to see a helium gas execution chamber so they could at least die giggling with a high-pitched chipmunk voice.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope it works as advertised - peaceful and calm.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly nitrogen doesn't trigger the suffocation response, so you don't even notice there's no air to breathe.  You just kind of lose consciousness in a few moments and die quickly after that from oxygen deprivation.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't use this death chamber until the safety inspector examines it!

/You can't fight in here! This is the war room!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are a (very) few criminals who just need killin'.  Probably fewer than 2% of those we do execute.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, this is my dilemma with the death penalty.  I don't agree that the State has the right to commit murder, no matter what the cause.  This, combined with the state of our "justice" system and the number of overturned convictions (only when someone give enough of a shiat to fight for the person) makes me really really skeptical of the guilt of people on death row.

On the other hand, there are some people who are, plainly, evil.  They need to be removed not only from society but from all human contact and the gene pool, too.  They are a danger to society and to the species.  Prison for life without parole might take care of most, but there are just some who deserve to die.

I guess my problem is not with the death penalty as an entity, but with the system that feeds the for-profit prison system and wrongly kills those who do not deserve it.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Strangelove - doomsday machine
Youtube ozg7gEchjuM
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing people is a core conservative value.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...nitrogen hypoxia could be a simpler and more humane execution method. Death would be caused by forcing the inmate to breathe only nitrogen, thereby depriving him or her of oxygen."

Arizona has constructed a new death chamber in which inmates will breathe pure mustard.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now all I can hear is the Car Toys music, with "Zyklon... a better way... TO GO!"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And killing them quickly, before those dirty liberals find out you lied to get them on Death Row, too!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they get a little green cap?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having your lungs freeze from the inside sounds like a pretty gruesome way to die
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I agree that it is complicated and there are definitely people that deserve to die.  I also believe the state (or the collective of society) DOES have the right to kill terrible people.  However, it is just so insanely expensive in its current state that it is cheaper to jail people for life.  Also, there is enough room for error that I don't think we can fairly and administer it (ensure that the innocent aren't executed).  It's also not a deterrent so it is really just a removal of a person from society.

Until we can lower the cost and ensure it is foolproof, just lock people up forever.

/nitrogen execution is definitely a step in the right direction
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This, in its entirety. Our government kills us with alarming celerity, on the flimsiest of suggestion, and drags its heels when forced to admit that it commits errors.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TIL that the most conservative President, by far the one with the most number of foreign soldiers and foreign civilian deaths through collateral damage ever in the history of our country to his name, was FDR.

Yup. Conservative alright. Totes conservative.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IOW, you'd like a perfect world where then perfect justice could be meted out.

As humans, we cannot achieve a perfect justice system. But we can perfect the killing of people.

So we're going with the worst possible combination of justice and penalty.

Death penalties are about revenge. If all you want us their removal from society, that has always been possible.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think it's to make sure it's doesn't kill the witnesses or people carrying out the execution.

Don't want it to work TOO well.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I read this in a couple different ways.

1) Alabama spent millions on a literal gas chamber. I did nazi that coming.

2) Why not spend a LOT less on a firing squad? Gods know these people have more than enough guns and bullets.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cdn.concreteplayground.comView Full Size

Indeed.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio has a better solution
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That how I'd prefer to go.  Can't make promises for my passengers, though.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CO2 buildup in the blood is what makes you feel like you need to breathe.  It's why people who do hyperventilation before holding their breath under water sometimes blackout and drown.  Running low on O2 doesn't give you much warning, if any, before you lose consciousness.    Since nitrogen asphyxiation still lets you expel your CO2, you never get the "breathe dummy" message from your body.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want state sponsored murder for really, really bad people in the name of justice?  Fine.  The rule should be that the family of the victim gets to decide if they want the death penalty, and a member of that family has to flip the switch.  If that makes the family feel better, they have the option.  Other than that, fark of with the death penalty and anyone not associated with the crime thinking it serves any purpose at all.
 
CRM119
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 fer twenty no deals, brah
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the US will continue with a barbaric practice, just in a way that doesn't look and sound as bad as before.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they be using molecular nitrogen, or atomic nitrogen? Because I'm not convinced that Alabama of all places is gonna take a "painless hypoxia" approach to its executions.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Awesome. Let's evolve one then.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing the same people will spend equal amounts of time and taxpayer money to find ways to kill people as save fetuses.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R.I.P.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python's The Meaning of Life - Death
Youtube MLctf4o6feQ
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I suspect that most people severely underestimate the costs to execute somebody.  From a fiscal viewpoint, it is a terrible policy.

/yet another reason why fiscal conservatives are so often not
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is 100% how I see it as well. State shouldn't have the right to murder people, State sometimes does murder people who are innocent, some people need to be culled from the herd.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama.
Looking for better ways to do things the rest of the civilized world is abandoning as fast as they can.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's wrong with a bullet behind the ear, or a captive bolt gun?  It's instant, if a little messy, but dead people leak anyway.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been told cyanide gas is like that too, you smell burnt almonds and bam......, your dead.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alonzo said it smells like pine oil.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I wonder what former Schutzstaffel they're getting to do the safety inspection.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was supposed to be a thread about tires, dammit.

/sub
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I can't say they're 'evil'.  That's a shortcut that stops you from thinking about the why of it.  Maybe they're bent by abuse, maybe it's genetic, but at some level of understanding it kind of stops being 'their fault'.  They were broken at birth or broken after it, and then society failed to see what was happening and fix it - or lacked the tools to do so even if it noticed.

So I can't say they 'deserve to die', but I am certainly on board with the concept that there are people who are too dangerous to tolerate them living, and that they're also un-salvageable and it's difficult to justify the effort required to keep them alive.

I'm OK with the death penalty in theory, but I'm not so much OK with trusting anyone making the decision to apply it, nor would I trust anyone who participated in the process.  The person who can swing the axe, pull the lever, flip the switch, push the button, or inject with a syringe isn't that far removed from the person they're executing.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We sure do come up with contrived ways of separating the software from the machine...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that we want to make death painful and shiatty instead of an enjoyable heroin OD, shows how inhuman and mentally fooked up we really are.

I mean the state can't get death drugs but anyone in their state can get enough heroin to OD if they really want to...kinda shows they are either not trying to solve a problem in the first place, or more clearly, they have an entierly unrelated agenda of their own mental sickness going on.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...from WW2.

I'll bet you wear shoes with velcro straps, don't you?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Correct. Quick and easy, and inexpensive. No gruesome parody of a medical procedure. No need to understand human physiology.

In my opinion, being suffocated by an atmosphere of nitrogen probably seems a lot like drowning to the person being executed. You could just weigh him down and throw him in the river, with the same result. There are hundreds of ways to kill someone who needs it, and I doubt that anyone of them is more "humane" than another.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry I'm still at the part where I'm aghast that TWO states are going to have gas chambers.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I would agree with you in large strokes.  But what turned me against the death penalty is this simple question:

Do you trust the government (specifically, law enforcement and the court system) to determine who should live and who should die?

Do I think there are some people who deserve to die?  Absolutely.  But there are always going to be edge cases, and there are always going to be errors in judgment (whether honest mistakes or malicious ones). Death is a permanent end; you can't take it back later if you find out you screwed up.  So unless we can be absolutely, 110% sure that death is deserved, then the death penalty should never be applied.  And, given the nature of human perception, we can never actually be sure that what we perceive as the true course of events is actually what happened.

Hell, we all know there are inherent biases in the system that subject certain groups to greater scrutiny from law enforcement and harsher, more undeserved sentences from the courts.  We know our system is not perfect, so I would say we cannot afford to give them that level of power.  When the state acts, it acts in the name of the people, so if the state executes one undeserving person, we are all murderers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, their original plan was to crucify prisoners on the roadsides leading to Montgomery.
 
